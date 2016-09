WILKES-BARRE — Holy Redeemer forfeited Friday’s football game against Western Wayne.

According to reports, due to injuries, the Royals didn’t have enough players to suit up for the game.

Redeemer is scheduled to play Meyers on Thursday.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_football-helmet-13.jpg

By Ross Turesky For Times Leader