WVC Football: Wyalusing holds off Tunkhannock in 32-27 slugfest

TUNKHANNOCK — Fourth down. It was one that hurt Tunkhannock time and time again Friday night.

Wyalusing, on the other hand, had no problems with it.

The Rams scored three touchdowns on fourth down and converted two others to keep drives alive as Wyalusing held on for a 32-27 victory over the Tigers in Wyoming County.

The win is the third for the Rams in 2016, while Tunkhannock falls to 2-2.

Walking off the field, all Jan Cechak could do was wonder. What would happen if his defense found one stop on fourth down?

The Rams had five fourth-down attempts in the game, and converted each one into either scores or first downs.

“That’s what we told the kids after the game. We have to stop them on defense,” said Cechak, Tunkhannock’s head coach. “We just didn’t tackle very well, and we didn’t do a good job of adjusting to their shifts. It’s frustrating, but it’s over and we will learn from it.”

On one score, two Tunkhannock players tipped Calvin Burke’s pass to the right side of the end zone, only to see it land in Will Martin’s hands for a 17-yard second-quarter touchdown.

On another touchdown, Martin dipped and ducked between three Tiger defenders to grab the 12-yard pass from Burke for the score and a 24-14 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter.

The real back-breakers came in the fourth.

Staring at a fourth-and-6, Derek Frederick rounded the right side for a 19-yard score, which gave Wyalusing a 32-21 lead with 7:57 left.

The crushing blow was when Frederick gained nine yards on a fourth-and-8 with less than three minutes remaining that kept the drive alive and kept that ball out of Tunkhannock’s hands for what could have been a game-winning series.

“I hate it. It’s a lot easier when you pick up the yards on first or second down,” Wyalusing head coach Frank Kinney said. “I think the kids dug down deep when it hit fourth down. When we needed them, they came and got it. For us to beat them, that’s great. I thought we matched up pretty well with them program-wise. It was a good win over a 4A team for us.”

Tunkhannock’s offense wasn’t too shabby, either.

The Tigers complied almost 350 yards of offense, and junior quarterback Logan Cywinski had himself another stellar night.

He rushed for four touchdowns and racked up more than 200 yards, while throwing for another 85.

His 1-yard score capped off a 7-play, 65-yard drive as the Tigers trailed 8-7 after one. His 6-yard TD with 1:31 left before halftime cut the Wyalusing lead to 14-12 at the break.

Cywinski’s third touchdown, a 2-yard burst straight up the middle gave the Tigers some hope, down 24-21 with 10:30 left – only to see Wyalusing break the goal line on its next series with a 19-yard score.

“We don’t have time to dwell on it. We have to get our nose back to the grindstone and get back to work tomorrow morning. We just have to keep getting better. We are 2-2 and still a very young team,” Cechak said. “We did some things well, but we had some success when we spread them out. We are young, and we’ll keep getting better.”

Wyalusing 32, Tunkhannock 27

Wyalusing `8`8`8`8 – 32

Tunkhannock `7`7`0`13 – 27

First Quarter

W — Derrick Clark 2 run (Calvin Burke run), 3:58

T — Logan Cywinski 1 run (Billy Prebola kick), 1:37

Second Quarter

W — Will Martin 17 pass from Burke (Ryan Kipp run), 7:24

T — Cywinski 6 run (Prebola kick), 1:31

Third Quarter

W — Martin 12 pass from Burke (Derek Frederick run), 2:02

Fourth Quarter

T — Cywinski 2 run (Prebola kick), 10:30

W — Frederick 19 run (Riley God run), 7:57

T — Cywinski 6 run (run failed), 6:47

Team Statistics `W`T

First Downs `20`16

Rushes-Yards `56-369 `29-259

Passing Yards `111`85

Total Yards `480`344

Passing `8-14-1`7-15-0

Sacked-Yards Lost `0-0`0-0

Punts-Average `1-41`2-40.5

Fumbles-Lost `1-0`1-1

Penalties-Yards `6-66`4-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — W, Ryan Kipp 13-140, Derek Frederick 12-125, Derrick Clark 27-87, Carl Gowin 2-15, Calvin Burke 1-2, Team 1-0. T, Logan Cywinski 22-207, Mike Taylor 7-52.

PASSING — W, Calvin Burke 8-14-1, 111 yards. T, Logan Cywinski 7-15-0, 85 yards.

RECEIVING — W, Ryan Kipp 2-47, Will Martin 2-29, Zach Bruyn 1-17, Derrick Clark 2-12, Derek Frederick 1-6. T, Mike Taylor 3-34, Bryce Steele 2-27, Brian Muckin 2-24.

INTERCEPTIONS — T, Sam Rice.

MISSED FG’S — None

By Tom Fox For Times Leader