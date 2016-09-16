WVC Football: Valley View’s offense too much for Pittston Area

YATESVILLE — Things couldn’t have started better for Pittston Area on the night it was honoring the school’s first graduating class, and its Homecoming Court.

But after the Patriots took a 7-0 lead on their first drive, Valley View and its running game took control.

The Cougars piled on 371 rushing yards, along with another 92 passing, en route to a 49-14 win over Pittston Area Friday night at Charley Trippi Stadium. The win was Valley View’s first of the season. Pittston Area falls to 1-3 on the young season.

While putting up 49 points, Valley View had three touchdowns called back because of penalties. The Cougars still finished with 463 yards of total offense in the win. The Cougars scored on seven straight possessions after the Patriots took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Looking like the Pittston Area team that beat Tunkhannock in Week 2, the Patriots started things off with a bang.

On the opening drive of the game, Pittston Area used junior running back Trevor Tigue to get going. Tigue carried the ball four times on the first drive, including a 26-yard run on third-and-9. He capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead just three minutes in.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, Valley View scored the next 34 points.

Behind the running of quarterback Chandler Fuller, who finished with 118 yards and two scores, and a host of running backs, the Cougars scored on their next four possessions of the half, taking a 28-7 lead at the break. Sam Pittsman, Fuller, Evan Carey and Traon Jones each scored on touchdown runs.

Coming out of the half, the Cougars went back to work. Their fifth straight possession with a touchdown was capped off by Jones’ 29-yard run.

As they have most of the season, Pittston Area came out firing itself in the second half.

Following the Cougar score, the Patriots got life with running back Keemar Woodruff. Woodruff had five of the next six Pittston Area carries for 70 yards. He capped off the scoring drive with a 1-yard run. However, Valley View wasn’t done scoring.

On the next play from scrimmage, Fuller took it himself up the middle for a 70-yard touchdown run to take Pittston Area’s momentum. The Cougars would score again on their next possession when Pittsman got his second touchdown of the game.

Valley View 49, Pittston Area 14

Valley View`14`14`21`0`—`49

Pittston Area`7`0`7`0`—`14

First quarter

PA — Trevor Tigue 1 run (Mike Mikitish kick), 9:12

VV — Sam Pittsman 8 run (Matt Mackinder pass from Chandler Fuller), 6:09

VV — Fuller 9 run (run failed), 3:17

Second quarter

VV — Evan Carey 17 run (Fuller run), 7:12

VV — Traon Jones 5 run (run failed), 0:59

Third quarter

VV — Jones 29 run (kick failed), 9:37

PA — Keemar Woodruff 1 run (Mikitish kick), 9:35

VV — Fuller 70 run (Max Gillow kick), 7:23

VV — Pittsman 8 run (Fuller run), 2:53

Team statistics`VV`PA

First downs`14`16

Rushes-yards`39-371`35-203

Passing yards`92`42

Total yards`463`245

Passing`8-10-0`5-11-2

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`0-0`1-29

Fumbles-lost`1-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`x-x`5-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — VV, Fuller 9-118 2TD, Jones 6-61 2TD, Evan Carey 8-56 TD, Ethan Carey 3-69, Pittsman 4-23 2TD, Brett Uhrin 6-32, Robert Sebastianelli 2-6, Jake Osborne 1-6. PA, Woodruff 10-106 TD, Tigue 15-36 TD, Dylan Spurlin 3-31, Walter Coles 5-25, Tyler Ferlick 1-6, Alex Haas 1-(-1).

PASSING — VV, Fuller 8-10-0-92. PA, Coles 4-10-2-35, Brian Giambra 1-1-0-7.

RECEIVING — VV, Osborne 5-63, Ethan Carey 2-25, Evan Carey 1-4. PA, Kevin Krawczyk 2-14, Rich Wallace 1-12, Woodruff 1-9, Haas 1-7.

INTERCEPTIONS — VV, Evan Carey 1-20, Chase Combs 1-0.

MISSED FGs — None

By Nick Wagner [email protected]