WVC Football: Strong second half propels Meyers past Nanticoke

NANTICOKE – For 24 minutes, Meyers looked flat. The Mohawks were outscored, shutout and outgained versus Nanticoke, and had three turnovers.

Something clicked at halftime. And the second half was a much different story.

Meyers racked up 349 rushing yards in the final 24 minutes and at one point scored 29 consecutive points to overcome a 15-point deficit in the third quarter and defeat the Trojans 42-28.

Leading the way for the Mohawks (2-2) was quarterback Janssen Wilborn, who had a phenomenal second half after fumbling away two balls and throwing an interception in the first half. The junior piled up 250 rushing yards, 227 which were in the second half alone, and ran for four long rushing touchdowns.

Wilborn’s first score was for 34 yards as Meyers received the kick in the second half and took the ball 60 yards on six plays to get on the board and cut Nanticoke’s lead to 14-7. But on the ensuing kickoff, the Trojans’ Darren Boseman went 84 yards for a score to get the points right back.

That didn’t stop Meyers. Not even another interception by Nanticoke on Meyers’ next drive was going to keep the Mohawks from scoring again.

On their next drive, Wilborn raced for a 49-yard TD run, pulling the Mohawks withing 22-14 with 1:47 remaining in the third. The signal-caller sprinted for a 60-yard TD run on the third play of the fourth quarter as Meyers tied the game at 22-22.

After the Trojans (2-2) turned the ball over on their first play after that score, Namir Murphy’s 13-yard TD rush gave Meyers its first lead of the game at 29-22 with 10:23 remaining.

The Meyers defense forced Nanticoke into a three-and-out before padding the lead to 36-22 on a 65-yard TD run by Khabir Williams with 8:04 left in the game.

Nanticoke pulled within eight with 1:20 on the clock on a 8-yard TD pass from Matt Wrubel to Boseman. But just two plays into Meyers’ next possession, Wilborn ran off right tackle for 62 yards to find paydirt to secure the win.

The Trojans, who also got a solid running effort by Eric Jeffries’ 108 yards, took a 14-0 lead into halftime and held an advantage in total yards by nearly 100 at the break.

Jeffries’ 10-yard TD run and two-point conversion gave Nanticoke an 8-0 lead in the opening quarter. Nanticoke took advantage of Meyers’ first turnover of the game scoring its second TD of the game on the next possession when QB Matt Wrubel used a quarterback sneak from a yard out to score on the first play of the second quarter.

The Trojans forced two more turnovers in the first half, both in their territory on a fumble and an interception. But the Meyers defense kept Nanticoke off the board after those two miscues.

Jeffries had 87 yards on 16 carries in the first half before the Meyers defense held him to just 21 yards on seven rushes in the second half.

Meyers 42, Nanticoke 28

Meyers`0`0`14`28`—`42

Nanticoke`8`6`8`6`—`28

First quarter

NAN – Eric Jeffries 10 run (Jeffries run) 5:20

Second quarter

NAN – Matt Wrubel 1 run (run failed) 11:54

Third quarter

MEY – Janssen Wilborn 34 run (James Langan kick) 8:38

NAN – Darren Boseman 84 kick return (Piontkowski pass from Wrubel) 8:23

MEY – Wilborn 49 run (Langan kick) 1:47

Fourth quarter

MEY – Wilborn 60 run (Wilborn run) 10:40

MEY – Namir Murphy 13 run (Langan kick) 10:23

MEY – Khabir Williams 65 run (Langan kick) 8:04

NAN – Boseman 8 pass from Wrubel (run failed) 1:20

MEY – Wilborn 62 run (kick failed) :57

Team statistics`MEY`NAN

First downs`15`13

Rushes-yards`39-434`41-166

Passing yards`33`111

Total yards`467`277

Passing`2-9-2`6-17-0

Sacks by-yards lost`1-6`0-0

Punts-avg.`3-19.0`6-27.6

Fumbles-lost`3-3`2-2

Penalties-yards`7-60`2-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — MEY, Reese Patronick 9-40, Namir Murphy 12-52, Willie Wallace 1-4, Janssen Wilborn 12-250, Travis Paul 1-4, Radjhan Woodson 1-3, Khabir Williams 3-81. NAN, Matt Wrubel 5-11, Dawson Hughes 7-23, Eric Jeffries 23-108, Mark Walters 3-16, Team 1-(minus-1), Ian Novakowski 3-9.

PASSING — MEY, Wallace 1-4-0-14, Wilborn 1-5-2-19. NAN, Wrubel 6-17-0-111

RECEIVING — MEY, Patronick 1-14, Chayne Patterson 1-19. NAN, Dylan Szychowski 2-29, Matt Piontkowski 1-30, Justin Casey 1-24, Boseman 2-28

INTERCEPTIONS — NAN, Dylan Szychowski, Kris Seiwell

MISSED FGs — none

Meyers' Jannsen Wilborn, right, rushes past Nanitcoke's Dylan Szychowski for a touchdown at Nanticoke football field on Friday, September 16. 9/16/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091716NanticokeMeyers1.jpg Meyers' Jannsen Wilborn, right, rushes past Nanitcoke's Dylan Szychowski for a touchdown at Nanticoke football field on Friday, September 16. 9/16/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Meyers' Reese Patronick, center right, is brought down by Nanticoke's Nate Harrison just as he breaks throught the line for a short gain at Nanticoke football field on Friday, September 16. 9/16/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091716NanticokeMeyers2.jpg Meyers' Reese Patronick, center right, is brought down by Nanticoke's Nate Harrison just as he breaks throught the line for a short gain at Nanticoke football field on Friday, September 16. 9/16/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Meyers' Je'Vondrea McCoair (80) recovers a fumble during the second half of the game against Nanticoke at Nanticoke football field on Friday, September 16. 9/16/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091716NanticokeMeyers3.jpg Meyers' Je'Vondrea McCoair (80) recovers a fumble during the second half of the game against Nanticoke at Nanticoke football field on Friday, September 16. 9/16/16. Sean McKeag | Times Leader

By Dave Rosengrant For Times Leader