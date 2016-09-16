Hanover Area rallies to defeat Mid Valley

THROOP – Hanover Area came back to score twice with just over two minutes left in the game to defeat Mid Valley in a roller-coaster ride thriller 36-35 Friday night in a non-conference football game.

Hanover Area senior quarterback Brandon Chafin led the way, scoring two touchdowns on the ground and two through the air to fellow senior wideout Brandon Brueckner.

Chafin hit Brueckner with a 46-yard TD pass with 2:29 left to move the Hawkeyes within 35-28. Chafin was heading to the end zone with under a minute left when he lost control of the ball diving for the goal line. J.J. Hooper jumped on the loose ball to cut the deficit to 35-34 with 54 seconds remaining. Senior Joshua Jopling scored the two-point conversion to put Hanover Area on top.

“I thought the offensive line did a tremendous job for us tonight,” said Hawkeyes second-year coach Mike McCree. “I think coming into this game we didn’t have 100 yards passing and we were throwing the ball all over the field tonight.”

Chafin rushed 19 times for 170 yards and two scores on the ground. His first score of the night saw him stroll into the end zone untouched from 19 yards out to put the Hawkeyes up 13-6.

Mid Valley’s Zach Fiume churned out 147 yards on 30 carries to lead the Spartans. The Spartans had a tough to defend Wing-T misdirection offense that produced two more rushing touchdowns by Joe Chylak, who finished with 81 yards on 16 carries.

In a slugfest of offensive firepower, the Hawkeyes (3-1) outgained the Spartans in total yardage 347-336.

Mid Valley opened the scoring on a 4-yard Zach Fiume touchdown midway through the first and then junior Sean Coleman brought back the ensuing kickoff 76 yards to the house to make if 7-6 Hanover.

“Mid Valley does a lot of sweeps and misdirection, but I felt we played poorly on defense, and fundamentally we have to get that fixed,” said McCree. “We have to build on our offense and moving forward we have another team we have to payback.”

Hanover Area 36, Mid Valley 35

Hanover Area`13`8`0`15`—`36

Mid Valley`6`8`7`14`—`35

First quarter

MV - Fiume 3 run (kick failed) 6:24

HAN – Coleman 76 kick return (Chafin kick) 6:12

HAN – Chafin 19 run (kick failed) 2:36

Second quarter

MV - Chylak 3 run (Fiume from Wallo) 10:02

HAN – Brueckner 30 pass from Chafin (Chafin run) :06

Third quarter

MV – Munley 15 run (Resner kick) 7:23

Fourth quarter

MV – Fiume 10 run (Resner kick) 11:53

MV – Chylak 39 run (Resner kick) 4:51

HAN – Brueckner 46 pass from Chafin (Chafin kick) 2:29

HAN – Hooper fumble recovery (Jopling run) 0:54

Team statistics`HA`MV

First downs`8`14

Rushes-yards`21-179`63-306

Passing yards`168`26

Total yards`347`332

Passing`9-16-1`3-8-2

Sacked-yards lost`2-13`2-25

Punts-avg`1-39`1-33

Fumbles-lost`2-1`1-1

Penalties-yards`2-10`2-10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HA, Chafin 19-170, Taylor 1-4, Chesson 1-(minus-5). MID – Fiume 30-147, Chylak 16-81, Munley 11-81, Wallo 2-(minus-3).

PASSING — HA Chafin 9-16-1-168. MV, Wallo 3-8-2-26

RECEIVING — HA, Brueckner 3-92, Coleman 3-29, Nettles 1-34, Taylor 1-7, Percy 1-6. MV, Fiume 3-26.

INTERCEPTIONS — HAN, Chafin, Nettles. MV, Fiume.

MISSED FGs — None.

By Max Stephens For Times Leader