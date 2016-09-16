Matt Kurtz rescues Lake-Lehman with double-overtime touchdown run

LEHMAN TWP. – All along, it seemed that the game would oddly enough come down to extra points.

Lake-Lehman’s Achilles’ heel was the extra points. It failed on five extra tries. But Lake-Lehman’s Matt Kurtz made sure there would not be a sixth with a game-winning touchdown to lift the Black Knights to a 36-33 double overtime victory over GAR on Friday night.

Kurtz carried the ball straight up the middle for a 10-yard rushing touchdown to secure the victory.

Lake-Lehman seemed to be all but finished. On their first overtime touchdown, the Black Knights came up short on a 2-point conversion – their fifth fail in as many tries. After Josh Goodwin evaded three tackles on GAR’s possession, a Grenadier victory was nearly assured with the accuracy of kicker Muhaideen Tajuddin. But Tajuddin’s kick bounced off the upright, forcing a second overtime.

GAR was unable to muster any offense in its second overtime try. Tajuddin kicked a 32 yard field goal for his second of the game.

It was a topsy-turvy game that saw the Grenadiers overcome a 12-point first quarter deficit.

Lake-Lehman’s Jake Tomolonis scored a pair of key touchdowns for the Black Knights. He returned a fumble 70 yards for a score in the first quarter – a play reminiscent of Nanticoke’s touchdown last week against the Grenadiers. With 6:16 left in regulation, he caught a 9-yard pass from Vincenzo Ferrari for a 24-17 lead.

The Grenadiers did not go down easily. Gerson Peralta returned the kick 88 yards to tie the game, eventually sending it to overtime at a 24-24 draw.

Lake-Lehman’s Charlie Kuschke was dominant on the ground game with a pair of touchdowns. He carried the ball 27 times for 209 yards.

GAR’s Tashawn Qualls made his first start at quarterback and did not disappoint. Qualls went 10-for-15 with one touchdown and 192 yards. He completed his first eight passes and did not throw an incomplete pass until 53 seconds remaining in regulation.

Lake-Lehman 36, GAR 33 (2OT)

GAR`0`14`3`7`6`3—`33

Lake-Lehman`12`6`0`6`6`6—`36

First quarter

L — Trey Borger 3 run (kick fail), 1:35

L — Jake Tomolonis 70 fumble return (run fail), :05

Second quarter

G — Josh Goodwin 2 run (Muhaideen Tajuddin kick), 7:14

L — Charlie Kuschke 14 run (kick fail), 1:31

G — Gerson Peralta 30 pass from Tashawn Qualls (Tajuddin kick), :14

Third quarter

G — Tajuddin 27 kick

Fourth quarter

L — JaTomolonis 9 pass from Vincenzo Ferrari (run fail), 6:16

G — GPeralta 88 kick return (Tajuddin kick), 6:03

First OT

L — Kuschke 15 run (run fail)

G — Goodwin 10 run (kick fail)

Second OT

G — Tajuddin 32 kick

L — Matt Kurtz 10 run

Team statistics`GAR`LL

First downs`11`19

Rushes-yards`26-105`53-337

Passing yards`192`24

Total yards`297`361

Passing`10-15-1`2-4-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-10`2-11

Punts-avg.`1-58`1-36

Fumbles-lost`1-1`3-1

Penalties-yards`7-45`6-56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — GAR, Qualls 11-51, Goodwin 10-41, GPeralta 3-8, Mike Drozda 2-5. LL, Borger 9-55, Kuschke 27-209, Ferrari 4-17, Kurtz 11-57, JaTomolonis 1-0, TEAM 1-(minus-1).

PASSING — GAR, Qualls 10-15-1-192. LL, Ferrari 2-4-0-24.

RECEIVING — GAR, Goodwin 3-65, Peralta 3-73, Malachai Williams 2-25, Mykal Mitchell 1-3. LL, JaTomolonis 2-24.

INTERCEPTIONS — LL, Noah Gorski 1-3

MISSED FGs — GAR, Tajuddin 42.

By Jay Monahan For Times Leader