Berwick and Lenny Wyda screen out Crestwood’s upset bid

WRIGHT TWP. — With the game in his hands and a jigsaw puzzle of defenders in front of him, Lenny Wyda knew he had to act fast.

A couple of shifty cuts later, and a gritty victory for Berwick fit together perfectly.

Wyda took a screen pass 51 yards for a touchdown with 6:17 to play, pretty much clinching Berwick’s 15-7 victory Friday against Crestwood and its methodical rushing attack at the Crestwood football field.

“I saw a guy behind me,” Wyda said. “I kind of just knew I had to put on the burners.

“We broke it out.”

The sudden strike gave the 3-1 Bulldogs their lone touchdown, and pretty much sealed a victory that proved an uphill battle from the start.

Playing without a couple of key injured offensive linemen and without starting quarterback Jared Marshman, out with a knee injury suffered last week, the Bulldogs spent most of the game trying to catch up.

They caught an early break when a high snap led Crestwood’s punter to step out of the back of the end zone for a safety. But the Comets put together a 63-yard touchdown drive and took a 7-2 lead when Pat Rother punched in a six-yard scoring run three seconds before the end of the opening quarter.

It some time for the Bulldogs to battle back.

“They’re just a very proud football team and I thought Crestwood played great,” Berwick coach Frank Sheptock said. “Crestwood was aggressive with that defense. Gave us fits the entire night.”

The Bulldogs caught up, though, with two Kenny Marshman field goals — a 25-yarder in the second quarter and a 27-yard blast that gave Berwick an 8-7 lead near the end of the third quarter.

Crestwood responded by marching to Berwick’s 22-yard line, but a penalty stalled the drive and it ended with Evan Klinger’s interception at the Crestwood 2-yard line.

“We come in and play our game,” Wyda said. “But we knew we were going to have a little bit of a problem. We had a few injuries.”

Sitting way back in its own territory, when a safety could’ve switched the lead along with momentum, it was time for the Bulldogs to dig deep.

Mike Force, who shifted from wide receiver back to the quarterback spot he played last year, took Berwick out of immediate danger with a 48-yard run to midfield.

“He makes plays and he executes plays,” Sheptock said. “We ask him to move to wide receiver and now we ask him to come back to quarterback. He’s the ultimate team player and ultimate leader. It was a gutsy effort.”

Then came Wyda’s effort.

He took a short screen from Force — who avoided a fierce blitz — behind the line of scrimmage, headed upfield, then made two sharp cuts to nail down Berwick’s victory with a game-settling 51-yard score.

“He’s got such great vision,” Sheptock said. “And you can’t teach those things. When you look for a back, it’s like, ‘He has it.’ And you can’t explain ‘it,’ you just know he has ‘it.’ As much as Lenny did, there was Michael Force and (wide receiver Anthony) Cecini’s (down field) block.

“What a great team play we executed at a critical time.”

Berwick 15, Crestwood 7

Berwick`2`3`3`8`—`15

Crestwood`7`0`0`0`—`7

First quarter

B — Punter stepped out of end zone for safety, 6:19

C — Pat Rother 6 run (Kevin Klusewitz kick), 0:03

Second quarter

B — Ken Marshman 25 FG, 7:53

Third quarter

B — Marshman 27 FG, 1:21

Fourth quarter

B — Lenny Wyda 51 pass from Mike Force (Marshman kick), 6:17

Team statistics`BER`CRE

First downs`15`9

Rushes-yards`45-175`39-139

Passing yards`78`30

Total yards`258`169

Passing`9-16-0`2-3-1

Sacked-yards lost`2-16`1-3

Punts-avg.`3-44`4-27.3

Fumbles-lost`0-0`3-0

Penalties-yards`5-26`4-31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — BER, Lenny Wyda 25-114, Mike Force 17-76, TEAM 2- (minus 6), Alex Force 1- (minus 9). CRE, Pat Rother 19-68, Owen Grigas 9-32, Chase Passman 3-32, Brandon Brozena 3-5, Kevin Klosewitz 1-3, Alex DiSpirito 1-1, TEAM 3- (minus 2).

PASSING — BER, M. Force 9-15-0-78, A. Force 0-1-0. CRE, Passman 2-3-1-30.

RECEIVING — BER, Wyda 3-47, Harrison Kuchka 2-20, Matt Champ 2-7, Anthony Cecini 1-4, Denver Knorr 1-0. CRE, Kyle Richards 1-20, Klusewitz 1-10.

INTERCEPTIONS — BER, Evan Klinger 1-0.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FOOTBALL-1.jpg

By Paul Sokoloski [email protected]