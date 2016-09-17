Wyoming Seminary falls to Clarkson, 28-12

KINGSTON — Kevin Kelly’s Wyoming Seminary Blue Knights fell in their home opener to Clarkson, a Canadian prep school, 28-12 at Nesbitt Stadium in Kingston on Saturday afternoon.

Clarkson’s rushing attack was too much for the Blue Knights to handle, as the team rushed for 232 total yards.

“I take a lot of positives out of this game. We are trying to build a program here, and I keep telling the guys we are getting better each and every week,” Wyoming Seminary head coach Kevin Kelly said. “Obviously there some mistakes we need to correct but each and every week I see some progress getting made.”

The scoring kicked off when Clarkson’s Aaron Watkins barreled in for an 8-yard touchdown run four minutes into the game. Watkins finished the day with a game high 101 yards on 17 carries.

It remained a 7-0 score until a flurry of late first-half points kicked off with 3:13 left in the second quarter.

First, linebacker Tyrell Richards stripped the ball from Sem’s Daeshaun Jupiter-Deane and returned the fumble 35 yards for a 14-0 advantage.

Then with only 49 seconds to go in the first half, backup quarterback Nicholas De Jesus, who came in briefly to replace starter Clarke McCallum who left the game for a few plays with an apparent knee injury, connected with Nick Mardner for a 24-yard strike.

Wyoming Seminary got on the board in the second quarter when senior signal caller Jared Piatnik fired a 24-yard pass to Jupiter-Deane to the one-yard line. Jupiter-Deane pummeled his way in for the goal line touchdown and cut the deficit to 21-6 with nine seconds to go before the half.

Turns out that was more than enough time for Clarkson to strike one more time. On the final play before halftime, Malcolm Miller took it to the house for a 99-yard touchdown kick-off return to give his team a 28-6 advantage at the buzzer.

The Blue Knights inched closer in the fourth quarter, after a lengthy drive put them on the third-yard line with 8:47 left in the game.

Jupiter-Deane cut to the outside and scored to cut Clarkson’s lead to 28-12.

Despite a shutout performance by the defense in the second half, the Blue Knights’ comeback push came up short. A late interception allowed Clarkson to hold the ball and secure the 16-point victory.

“The thing I challenged them at halftime was character, and they kept fighting, clawing, scratching,” Kelly said. “We had some kids banged up but they still kept fighting. Kids stepped up and I think we played a solid second half. That’s something we can build on.”

Wyoming Seminary’s Richards went 13 for 30 for 191 yards, including a 52-yard first down completion to speedy wideout Otis Thrasher. Thrasher had a game high 94 yards receiving on three catches. while Jupiter-Deane finished with 86 yards on eight receptions.

The 0-3 Blue Knights will look to nab their first win of the season when they travel to Blair Academy in New Jersey on Saturday.

Clarkson 28, Wyoming Seminary 12

Clarkson `7`21`0`0`—`28

Wyoming Seminary `0`6`0`6`—`12

First quarter

CL — Aaron Watkins 8 run (Ethan McCarthy-Willoughby kick.), 8:39.

Second quarter

CL — Tyrell Richards 35 fumble return (Willoughby kick.), 3:13.

CL — Nick Mardner 24 pass from Nicholas De Jesus (Willoughby kick.), 0:49.

WS — Daeshaun Jupiter-Deane 1 run (Kick failed.), 0:09.

CL — Malcolm Miller 99 kick return (Willoughby kick), 0:00.

Fourth Quarter

WS — Jupiter-Deane 3 run (run fails), 8:47.

Team statistics `Clarkson `Seminary

First downs`12`10

Rushes-yards`45-232`29-95

Passing yards`35`191

Total yards`267`286

Passing`3-8-1-0`13-30-0-1

Sacked-yards lost`2-14`2-9

Punts-avg.`4-42`4-36

Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-1

Penalties-yards`8-75`5-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CL, Malcolm Miller 7-51, Aaron Watkins 17-101, Mekhi Hyman 11-40, Khalil Wilson 6-29, Clarke McCallum 4-11. WS, Daeshaun Jupiter-Deane 11-42, Jared Piatnik 11-24, Abdoulaye Konate 5-29, Donte Shanghie 2-0.

PASSING — CL, Clarke McCallum 2-5-11-0-0, Nicholas De Jesus 1-2-24-1-0, Khalil Wilson 0-1-0-0-0. WS, Jared Piatnik 13-30-191-0-1.

RECEIVING — CL, Malcolm Miller 1-5, Quincey Belanger 1-6, Nick Mardner 1-24. WS, Otis Thrasher 3-94, Daeshaun Jupiter-Deane 8-86, Duncan Brieg 1-7, Kyle Costello 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS — CL, Tyrell Richards 1-0. WS, None.

FIELD GOALS — None.

Sem's Otis Thrasher (1) catches a Jared Piatnik pass against North's Adam Sedore (36) for huge reception. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sem-Clarkson-ftbl-1-1.jpg Sem's Otis Thrasher (1) catches a Jared Piatnik pass against North's Adam Sedore (36) for huge reception. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Abdoulaye Konate (5) breaks two tackles for an 8-yard gain. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sem-Clarkson-ftbl-2-1.jpg Abdoulaye Konate (5) breaks two tackles for an 8-yard gain. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Seminary's Kyree Campbell (73) uses all of his 315 lbs. to engulf North's QB Clark McCallum for an 8-yard loss. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sem-Clarkson-ftbl-3-1.jpg Seminary's Kyree Campbell (73) uses all of his 315 lbs. to engulf North's QB Clark McCallum for an 8-yard loss. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

