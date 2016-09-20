Penguins tickets go on sale Monday

Penguins Individual Tickets Go On Sale Monday, September 26

Team Announces 2016-17 Promotional Schedule

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Individual tickets to all Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins home games for the 2016-17 season will go on sale next Monday at 10 a.m., the team announced Tuesday.

Tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s two preseason games and all 38 regular season home games will be available through the Mohegan Sun Arena box office, online via TicketMaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Additionally, the team has announced its slate of promotional and theme nights for the upcoming season.

All fans will be able to keep up to date on all of the Penguins’ contests with the Geisinger Health System Magnetic Schedule giveaway on opening night, Oct. 15. Then, they will be able to pick up special monthly magnetic schedules featuring their favorite Penguins players one night each month from October through March.

Eyewitness News Fan Fridays will be back again starting on Dec. 9 and running through the end of the regular season. Lower level tickets on these eight nights will cost just $14 (while supplies last) and draft beers will be priced at $2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. during those games. Additionally, there will be special postgame autograph sessions featuring multiple Penguins players on 11 of the team’s 12 Friday night home contests (excluding Friday, Nov. 4).

The Penguins’ three Sunday afternoon contests (Oct. 30, Mar. 26 and Apr. 2) will feature free admission for kids ages 14 and under (one free kids ticket with a paid adult ticket), who will also be able to take part in a free postgame skating session on the arena ice. Skates will not be provided. Each game will have a fun theme (Halloween, Superhero, Princesses & Pirates) as well, and feature hot dogs available for just $2.00 while supplies last.

Penguins players will be pulling on and auctioning special sweaters for the Dec. 17 Holiday Celebration, Star Wars Night (Jan. 7), Military Night (Feb. 11) and St. Patrick’s Day (Mar. 18) games.

The season wraps up with McDonald’s Fan Appreciation Night on Apr. 15, when every fan through the gates receives a scratch-off card good for prizes and discounts from local merchants.

In addition to the above items, season ticket members receive seven exclusive gifts throughout the year. Full season and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now, and available by calling the Penguins at (570) 208-7367.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins mascot Tux shows the Wilkes University Colonels mascot how to do hand stand push ups at the Toyota SportsPlex in Wilkes-Barre at a press conference announcing Wilkes Untiversity's new hockey team. (Pete G. Wilcox|Times Leader) http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_wilkeshockey01.jpg Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins mascot Tux shows the Wilkes University Colonels mascot how to do hand stand push ups at the Toyota SportsPlex in Wilkes-Barre at a press conference announcing Wilkes Untiversity's new hockey team. (Pete G. Wilcox|Times Leader)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 2016-17 Promotional Schedule Date`Opponent`Promotion Oct. 15` Hartford` Season Magnetic Schedule (First 5,000) Oct. 21` Springfield` November Magnetic Schedule, (First 5,000) \ Oct. 21`Springfiled`Postgame Autographs Oct. 30` Syracuse` Kids 14 and Under Free (with paid adult ticket) Oct. 30`Syracuse`$2 Hot Dogs (while supplies last) Oct. 30`Syracuse` Postgame Kids Skate Nov. 11` Toronto` Postgame Autographs Nov. 18` Bridgeport` December Magnetic Schedule (First 5,000) Nov. 18`Bridgeport`Postgame Autographs Nov. 18`Bridgeport` Eye Care Specialist Coat Drive Dec. 9` Hershey` WBRE Fan Friday ($14 Tickets) Dec. 9`Hershey`Team Photo (First 5,000) Dec. 9`Hershey`Postgame Autographs Dec. 9`Hershey`$2 Draft Beers (6-7:30 p.m.) Dec. 16` Rochester` WBRE Fan Friday ($14 Tickets) Dec. 16`Rochester`January Magnetic Schedule (First 5,000) Dec. 16`Rochester`Postgame Autographs Dec. 16`Rochester`$2 Draft Beers (6-7:30 p.m.) Dec. 17` Springfield` Happy Holidays Dec. 17`Springfield`Ugly Christmas Jersey Auction Dec. 17`Springfield` Teddy Bear Toss Dec. 30`Providence` WBRE Fan Friday ($14 Tickets) Dec. 30`Providence`Sticky Smart Wallet (First 5,000) Dec. 30`Providence`Postgame Autographs Dec. 30`Providence`$2 Draft Beers (6-7:30 p.m.) Jan. 6` Hershey` WBRE Fan Friday ($14 Tickets) Jan. 6`Hershey` February Magnetic Schedule (First 5,000) Jan. 6`Hershey`Postgame Autographs Jan. 6`Hershey`2 Draft Beers (6-7:30 p.m.) Jan. 7` Binghamton`Star Wars Jersey Auction Jan. 25` Syracuse` PA Lottery Giveaway (fans 18 and older) Feb. 3` St. John’s `WBRE Fan Friday ($14 Tickets) Feb. 3`St. John’s`All-Star Poster (First 5,000) Feb. 3`St. John’s`Postgame Autographs Feb. 3`St. John’s`$2 Draft Beers (6-7:30 p.m.) Feb. 4` Lehigh Valley`Pink In The Rink, Tux’s Birthday Feb. 10` Hershey` WBRE Fan Friday ($14 Tickets) Feb. 10`Hershey`March Magnetic Schedule (First 5,000) Feb. 10`Hershey`Postgame Autographs Feb. 10`Hershey`$2 Draft Beers (6-7:30 p.m.) Feb. 11` Binghamton`Military Appreciation Night Feb. 11`Binghamton`Camo Jersey Auction Mar. 10` Hartford` WBRE Fan Friday ($14 Tickets) Mar. 10`Hartford`April Magnetic Schedule (First 5,000) Mar. 10`Hartford`Postgame Autographs Mar. 10`Hartford`$2 Draft Beers (6-7:30 p.m.) Mar. 18` Lehigh Valley` St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Mar. 18`Lehigh Valley`St. Patrick’s Jersey Auction Mar. 26` Utica` Superhero Night, (with paid adult ticket) Mar. 26`Utica`Postgame Kids Skate Apr. 2` Utica` Pirates & Princesses Apr. 2`Utica`Kids 14 and Under Free (with paid adult ticket) Apr. 2`Utica`$2 Hot Dogs (while supplies last) Apr. 2`Utica`Postgame Kids Skate Apr. 14` Hershey` WBRE Fan Friday ($14 Tickets) Arp. 14`Hershey`Postgame Autographs Apr. 14`Hershey`$2 Draft Beers (6-7:30 p.m.) Apr. 15` Bridgeport` McDonald’s Fan Appreciation Night