High school soccer: Josh Perta scores 3 goals in Holy Redeemer’s win

Holy Redeemer’s Josh Perta scored three goals, leading the Royals to a 5-2 win over Hanover Area in a boys soccer game on Friday.

Eric Schramm and Mezue Eneh each had two assists for Redeemer.

Mark Kocher made 9 saves for the Hawkeyes.

Tunkhannock 3,

Elk Lake 1

Stefan Sica broke a tie on a 75th-minute penalty kick as the Tigers earned a non-league win.

Avery Newhart and Paul DeMarco also scored for Tunkhannock.

Lake-Lehman 4,

GAR 1

Clovis da Luz led Lake-Lehman with two goals and an assist for a 4-1 win over GAR.

Jackie Tang made eight saves for GAR.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 7,

Hanover Area 0

Holy Redeemer got goals from Annie Bagnell, Autumn Kaminski, Nicole Cavanaugh, Julia Adams, Jordan Cicon, Colleen Cavanaugh and Alyson Lacomis, all in the first half.

Wyoming Area 4, Meyers 0

Amanda McCormick scored two goals in Wyoming Area’s shutout win. Aleah Kranson recorded a goal and an assist, while Caitlin Butchko made six saves for Wyoming Area.

Meyers’ Devon Keiper made 10 saves in goal.

Lake-Lehman 13, GAR 0

Mackenzie Love scored five straight first-half goals and added a sixth to close out the Black Knights’ victory.

Chloe Weaver and Hallie Jenkins each scored twice.

Stroudsburg 1,

Hazleton Area 0

Strousburg’s Emily Banashesfski scored the lone goal in the seventh minute of a non-league game.

Paige Bonin (20) and Nancy Cruz combined for 25 saves for the Cougars.

Hanover `2`0`—`2

Holy Redeemer `2`3`—`5

First half — 1. HAN, Tyler Gavlick (Kyle Windt), 27:02; 2. HAN, Jordan Flaim (Modou Jenneh), 18:02; 3. HR, Josh Perta (Eric Schramm), 1:30, 4. HR, Zack Patterson (Eric Schramm), 0:59. Second half — 5. HR, Jude Height (Devin Dougherty), 35:17; 6. HR, Josh Perta (Mezue Eneh), 17:23; 7. HR, Josh Perta (Mezue Eneh), 15:02.

Shots — HAN 8; HR 14. Saves — HAN 9 (Mark Kocher); HR 6 (Anthony Khoudary). Corner kicks — HAN 3; HR 10.

GAR `1`0`—`1

Lake-Lehman `2`2`—`4

First half — 1. LL, Clovis da Luz (Nick Wnuk), 11:00; 2. GAR, Francisco Espinoza (Bryant Espinoza), 30:00, 3. LL, Nick Wnuk (Ian Dawsey) 35:00. Second half — 4. LL, Clovis da Luz (Nick Wnuk), 47:00; 5. Ian Dawsey (Clovis da Luz), 77:00

Shots — GAR 8; LL 19. Saves — GAR 8 (Jackie Tang); LL 5 (Chris Ash). Corner kicks — GAR 4; LL 7.

Holy Redeemer `7`0`—`7

Hanover Area`0`0`—`0

First half — 1. HR, Annie Bagnell, 6:15, 2. HR, Autumn Kaminski, 10:18, 3. HR, Nicole Cavanaugh (Kaitlyn Brennan), 25:16, 4. HR, Julia Adams, 28:18, 5. HR, Jordan Cicon, 32:05, 6. HR, Colleen Cavanaugh, 34:14, 7. HR, Alyson Lacomis, 40:00.

Shots — HR 18; HAN 4. Saves — HR 4 (Jocelyn Kosik, Kaylee Sobolieski); HAN 7 (Abby Thompson). Corner kicks — HR 3; HAN 2.

Meyers`0`0`—`0

Wyoming Area`3`1`—`4

First half — 1. WA, Amanda McCormick (Aleah Kranson), 36:16; 2. WA, Caitlin McDonough, 27:18; 3. WA, McCormick (Tierney Torfirio), 7:22. Second half — 4. WA, Kranson, 3:10

Shots — MEY 9; WA 21. Saves — MEY 10 (Devon Keiper); WA 6 (Caitlin Butchko). Corner kicks — MEY 3; WA 4.

Lake-Lehman`5`8`—`13

GAR`0`0`—`0

First Half — 1. LL, Mackenzie Love (Abby Paczewski), 2nd minute; 2. LL, Love (Amanda Ayers), 10th; 3. LL, Love (Paczewski), 11th; 4. LL, Love (Sarah Salus), 29th; 5. LL, Love (Paczewski), 36th. Second half — 6. LL, Chloe Weaver (Salus), 46th; 7. LL, Weaver (Kyra Apaliski), 50th; 8. LL, Morgan Fedorczyk (Apaliski), 55th; 9. LL, Emily Smith (Weaver), 56th; 10. LL, Salus, 57th; 11. LL, Hallie Jenkins, 59th; 12. LL, Jenkins, 62nd; 13. LL, Love, 65th.

Shots — LL 28; GAR 3. Saves — LL 1 (Stephanie Ayers); GAR 11 (Nataliya Scarantino). Corner kicks — LL 8; GAR 0.

Stroudsburg `1`0`—`1

Hazleton Area`0`0`—`0

First half — 1. STR, Emily Banashefski, 6:32.

Shots — STR 29; HAZ 7. Saves — STR 6 (April Manhart); HAZ 25 (Paige Bonin, Nancy Cruz). Corner kicks — STR 2.

