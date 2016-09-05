Wyoming Valley Conference Boys Soccer Capsules

WYOMING VALLEY CONFERENCE

BOYS SOCCER TEAM-BY-TEAM BREAKDOWN

DIVISION I

COUGHLIN (3A)

Coach: Rob Havard, 11th season

Home field: The Bog, Miners Mills

2015 record: 14-0-2 (District 2 Class 2A runner-up)

Key players lost: Steve Johnson, Junior Martinez, Jarek Hernandez, Juan Mendoza, Frank Castellana.

Key players returning: George Oko, David Cortez, Matt Davison

Outlook: The three players mentioned above are the only returning starters back from last year’s club which was district runner-up. But there’s also six returning letter winners and a roster of 45 for the Crusaders. The team never seems to rebuild, just reloads. How quickly the newcomers get adjusted could go a long way for the team. A big positive going for the Crusaders is Oko who led them last year with 37 points.

“Every year we set the same goal. District final is always the goal,” Havard said. “We will shoot for that if not better because regardless, we’re still Coughlin. Whether we have nine returning starters or two, we’re still Coughlin and we have to play for the people before us and behind us.”

CRESTWOOD (3A)

Coach: Michael Stephensson, 2nd season

Home field: Crestwood High School

2015 record: 13-2-1 (District 2 Class 2A champion)

Key players lost: Lance Lysiak, Andrew Ryman, Connor Keenan, R.J. Kresge, Jason Klusewitz, Zach Metzger

Key players returning: Curtis Tokash, Sr., CB; Nick Andrews, Sr., CB; Thomas Roberts, Jr., LB; Alex DeSpirito, Sr., CM; Kyle Gegaris, Sr., CM

Outlook: The Comets raced to their first District 2 title in more than 20 years last season. They lost a lot from that team to graduation, but Gegaris is one of the top players in the conference.

“The goal is to defend our district title,” Stephensson said. “It’ll be be very difficult with many good teams, but we’re cautiously optimistic and we’re aiming for another good season.”

DALLAS (3A)

Coach: Chris Scharff, 19th season

Home field: Dallas High School

2015 record: 11-2-3

Key players lost: Corey Metz, Christian Kimmerle

Key players returning: Justin Marshall, Sr.; Nico Deluca, Sr.; Eric Llewellyn, Sr.; David Chopyak, Jr; Josh Kalna, Jr.; Zack Kalna, Jr.; Ricky Wooditch, Jr.; Beaudyn Lewis, So.

Outlook: It was weird seeing the Mountaineers with two losses and three ties last season. They now return eight starters and are primed for a run at a district title. They got hot at the right time last season, and should be able to continue that streak into this season.

HAZLETON AREA (Class 4A)

Coach: Ryan Scarcella, first full season

Home field: Maple Manor Field (former Bishop Hafey football field)

2015 record: 5-8-1

Key players lost: Shane Jordan, Brendan Lohr

Key players returning: Giovanni Barrientos, Sr.; Brian Harry, Sr.; Brian Reidel, Sr.; Johnathan Pozniak, Jr.; Josh Covarrubias-Capriotti, Sr.; Isai, Martinez, Sr.; Nick Vitagliano, Sr.

Outlook: Scarcello took over during the middle of last season and helped the Cougars have a decent campaign. There’s plenty of reasons to see an improvement this time around with so many seniors and juniors.

PITTSTON AREA (3A)

Coach: James Bell, first season

Home field: Pittston Primary Center, Rock Street, Hughestown

2015 record: 1-12-1

Key players lost: Colin Tracy, Nick Terpak, Vince Shea, Nick Allardyce

Key players returning: Shane Syms, Jr.; Mike McKitish, Jr..; Dominic Stella, Jr.; Nick Barbieri, Jr.

Outlook: A new coach and a new year for the Patriots. With some experience returning this season, they should be able to surpass last year’s trying season.

TUNKHANNOCK (3A)

Coach: Mark Stroney, 6th season (24th overall)

Home field: Tewksbury Field, Digger Drive, Tunkhannock

2015 record: 11-4-1

Key players lost: Colton Brown, Pat Casey, Packie Cronin, Andrew Mills, Dakota Quick

Key players returning: Avery Newhart, Sr.; Drew Tinna, Sr.; Damon Williams, Sr.; Billy Prebola, Jr.;

Outlook: The Tigers lost some big pieces from last season no doubt, but they still have potent scorers with Tinna and Williams, who combined for more than 60 points last year. Stroney always has his teams ready to compete, and this year won’t be any different.

WYOMING AREA (3A)

Coach: Aaron Carter, first season

Home field: Tenth Street Elementary School, Wyoming

2015 record: 3-10-3

Key players lost: Sam Giordano, Brian McNew, Mike Murphy, David Klaproth, Zach Lagrue

Key players returning: Jason Mapes, Sr., D; Brendan Lee, Sr., F; Ryan Shuleski, Sr., F; Mike Wall, Sr., D; Peter Butera, Sr., GK/D; Brandon Williams, Jr., M; Casey Orlando, Jr., M; Anthony DeAngelo, Jr., D; Brett Kosik, So., M; Mike Renley, So., D; Damien Bronsburg, So., M

Outlook: The Warriors are in an unfamiliar position in Class 3A and will be participating in a division with most of the top teams in the conference, but the coach sees that a positive.

“Being put in a tougher division might be a bad thing for some teams, but Wyoming Area is stepping up to the challenge and is ready to turn some heads against the more competitive schools,” Carter said.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (3A)

Coach: Charlie Whited, 7th season

Home field: Spartan Stadium

2015 record: 12-2 (District 2 Class 3A champion)

Key players lost: Mike Bazadona, Hunnter Maxwell, Mike Tandoh, Edo Lanzini, Jackson Williams, Donnie Reynolds

Key players returning: Charlie Keefer, Sr.; Jake Gurtis, Jr.; Joyssen Gonzalez, Sr.; Davis Weaver, Sr.; Kyle Yusko, Sr.; Nick Bazadona, Jr.

Outlook: The senior group from last year was special as the Spartans won their first District 2 title in six years. The current group has some big shoes to fill. Still playing in Class 3A will help the Spartans get better by playing better competition. But with that, comes the possibility of victories being harder to come by. How fast the current starters take to the new roles will go a long way in determining the team’s success.

DIVISION 2

BERWICK (2A)

Coach: Kelly Calvert, first season

Home field: Crispin Field and Salem Soccer Field, Berwick

2015 record: 2-13-1

Key players lost: Bristyn Watts, Mike Rebyak, Morgan Broyan

Key players returning: Kenneth Marshman, Jr.; Paul Miller, Sr.; Blake Girton, So.; Misael Hernandez, So

Outlook: Last year was a rebuilding year for the Bulldogs, and this season, with a new coach it’s likely to be much of the same. Remaining in Class 2A will be a good test for the team since they’re now the school with the second-highest enrollment in District 2 in the classification.

GAR (2A)

Coach: Len Witczak, 7th season

Home field: Coal Street Park, Wilkes-Barre

2015 record: 5-11

Key players lost: n/a

Key players returning: Emmanuel Edoukou, Sr.; Frankie Espinoza, Sr.; TJ Lavelle, Sr.; Jackie Tang, Sr.; Moises Tlatenchi, Sr.; Charles Witczak, Jr.; Rafael Amigon, So.; Bryant Espinoza, So.

Outlook: There should be a lot of optimism around the Grenadiers this season as they look for a winning season with five starting seniors. They will have some problems with the upper teams in the classification, but they should be at least able to hover around the .500 mark if they don’t get over it.

“We have a decent core, with a strong bench,” Witczak said. “We’re looking to finish with a winning season this year.”

HANOVER AREA (2A)

Coach: Matt Lukachinsky, 3rd season

Home field: Hanover Area High School

2015 record: 0-15-1

Key players lost: none

Key players returning: Mark Kocher, Sr. GK; Chas Wasickanin, Sr. D; Modou Janneh, Jr., M; Kyle Windt, Sr. F; Jordan Flaim, Sr. F; Nick Hontz, Sr. M

Outlook: This is the season the Hawkeyes have been waiting for under Lukachinsky, who started the rebuild. There’s a ton of experience on the squad with 11 seniors who are tired of losing and ready to make a run.

“We have core group of seniors who have been through their trials and tribulations,” Lukachinsky said. “They are determined to make an impact this year.”

HOLY REDEEMER (2A)

Coach: Mike Davitt, first season

Home field: Luzerne County Complex, Forty Fort

2015 record: 9-7

Key players lost: Noah Heck, Josh Wychock

Key players returning: Eric Schramm, Jr., F; Lucas Barnak, So., F; Anthony Khoudary, Sr., GK; Dean Ambosie, So., D; Matt Blaum, Sr., D; Jude Height, Sr., M

Outlook: The good news for the Royals is that there’s still room for improvement after consecutive seasons of being very competitive. The core from those teams is still intact. The bad news is there’s more good company in the division and classification, which could make things harder. But the experience level on this team should be able to at least repeat last year’s success.

LAKE-LEHMAN (2A)

Coach: Mike Kostrobala, 11th season

Home field: Lake-Lehman High School

2015 record: 14-2

Key players lost: Tanner MacDougall, Ed Geist, Ben Brooks, Zach Ouladelhadjahmed

Key players returning: Ian Dawsey, Sr., F; Nick Wnuk, Sr., M; Mahmoud Dabsheh, Sr. D; Tom Manzoni, Sr., D; Tyler Manzoni, Sr., GK

Outlook: Yes, the Black Knights lost some key cogs from last year’s club, but it’s still hard not to pick them as one of the top teams in the division this season. Lehman brings back Dawsey and Wnuk, who both finished in the top 5 in scoring in the WVC last season.

“With so many new players, we are improving each day and that will be our focus until playoffs,” Kostrobala said. “Then, hopefully we can make a run in the district tournament.”

MEYERS (Class 2A)

Coach: Jack Nolan, 11th season

Home field: Gibby Field, Wilkes-Barre or Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium

2015 record: 4-11-1

Key players lost: Austin Bynon, Adam Casey, Mauricio Castillo, Keith Ostrowski, Gino Setta, Derek Sosa, David Torres

Key players returning: Ryan Gilgallon, Sr., D; James Langan, Sr., D; Jacob Nargoski, Sr., F; Matt Manfre, Jr., F; Johnny Torres, Jr. F; Michael Krasnavage, So., M; Corey Manganiello, Jr. D/M; Mellt Molina, jr., D/M.

Outlook: Manfre led Division 3 in goals last season with 11. The Mohawks lost some key players from 2015, but they also had a young team last year as well. If they can get going early and carry that on through the season, the Mohawks could surprise some teams.

“We have to be a better finishing team,” Nolan said. “We also have to want to win. We lost a lot of one-goal games last year. We have to know how to close out a game with a victory. Hopefully early success will build on that.”

MMI PREP (Class A)

Coach: Terry Jankouskas, 3rd season

Home field: MMI Athletic Complex

2015 record: 2-14

Key players lost: Jay Solgama

Key players returning: n/a

Outlook: Every season is a trying one for the Preppers with a small enrollment of just 64 males, the least in all of District 2. They’re now the only Class A team in the WVC. That being said, Jankouskas does a good job preparing his team, and the team even beat Wyoming Area – which is now Class 3A – last season showing the work he and his team put in every year.

NANTICOKE (2A)

Coach: Mark Matusek, 28th season

Home field: Greater Nanticoke Area High School football field

2015 record: 9-7

Key players lost: Ed Lukowski, Carmelo Pioquinto, Ben Sersen, Nik Placek, Earl Managan

Key players returning: Aaron Kreitzer, Sr. F; Adam Eckhart, Fr., F; Zack Cardone, Sr., M; Brian Kotz, Sr., M; Alessio Murizzimo, Sr., M; Nate Kreitzer, So., M; Justin Ostopick, Jr. D; Cody Piestrak, Sr., D; Alek Divers, Sr., D; Rich Wiateroski, Sr., D; Trahjan Krupinski, So., GK; Evan Stecco, Jr., GK.

Outlook: Losing an All-State player like Lukowski is big shoes to replace. However, playing in Division 2 could be beneficial for the Trojans at the right time while losing a player like him who is the school’s all-time leading scorer. They also return five starters from a year to help the transition.

“We are dealing with some inexperience,” Matusek said. “I am very hopeful that this group of players will come together and have a very successful season.”

WYOMING SEMINARY (Class 2A)

Coach: Rev. Charles Carrick, 10th season

Home field: Nesbitt Stadium, Kingston

2015 record: 10-5-1 (District 2 Class A champion)

Key players lost: Kyle Hall

Key players returning: Andrew Kim, Sr.; Michael Kim, Sr.; Andrew Schukraft, Sr.; Grayson Butcher, Sr.; Duncan Lumia, Jr.; Diederick Reitsma, Sr.

Outlook: It’s a little hard to believe that the Blue Knights, who have won consecutive District 2 Class A titles, could be even better this season. But that could certainly be the case. Sem returns Michael Kim, Andrew Kim and Grayson Butcher on offense among others who helped lead the squad last year. On defense, Diederick Reitsma and Eli Idec return to solidify the stingy unit. They even added a national champion in wrestling Jack Davis to this year’s roster. No doubt there’s going to be more challengers with a tougher schedule in Class 2A, and it usually takes the Blue Knights a few weeks into the season to get adjusted due to starting practices later than other high schools. But they have a few weeks to get ready for a showdown with Lake-Lehman on Sept. 20.

— Compiled by Dave Rosengrant