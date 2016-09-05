2016 WVC boys soccer preview: Realignment could make for an interesting season

For the first time since 2009 there will be just two division champions in the Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer league when all is said and done next month.

Conference coaches and administrators agreed to revert back to a two-division format in the offseason dropping from the three-division setup from the previous six seasons.

The realignment was needed because a fourth PIAA classification being added in the sport. Most of the WVC squads are either in Class 2A or 3A with just one 4A team (Hazleton Area) and one 1A club (MMI Prep).

The new setup has Hazleton Area in Division 1 with all seven Class 3A teams, and MMI in Division 2 with the eight 2A squads.

The two most notable teams to stay in their classes from last season are Wyoming Valley West (3A) and Lake-Lehman (2A). The Spartans are now the biggest 3A team in all of District 2. But, they are arguably in a much tougher class than last year when they won their first district title in six seasons.

Valley West will compete with reigning Division 2 champion Coughlin, which hasn’t lost a conference match in nearly three years. Crestwood, which claimed its first district title in 22 years last season, is also in division along with always dangerous Dallas.

“Cluttered to say the least,” said Coughlin coach Rob Havard. “There’s good teams in the bracket, like 2A was the last few years, and every game’s going to be a battle. They’re all, for the most part, going to be close. And playing the best competition is really what’s best for everybody.”

Lake-Lehman was in the bracket with those teams except Valley West the last few years. Now, the Black Knights will be taking other talented teams in 2A including two-time defending District 2 Class A champion Wyoming Seminary.

Holy Redeemer, which has been on the brink of greatness the last few seasons, is also ready to take the next step.

“I always thought playing that schedule (against 2A and 3A teams) was a big help in preparing us for playoffs, so we’ve tried to challenge ourselves with scrimmages and exhibition matches as best we could,” Black Knights coach Mike Kostrobala said. “But the new classes benefit current 2A teams that were also 2A in the past. We were always playing schools larger than ourselves in playoffs which I never felt was fair. I believe the new classes levels the playing field.”

Key returning players

The two leading scorers in the WVC from last season Mike Bazadona from Wyoming Valley West and Eddie Lukowski from Nanticoke both graduated. The duo, who are currently playing in college, combined for 72 goals. But that doesn’t mean the talent pool is dried up.

Lake-Lehman’s Ian Dawsey and Nick Wnuk both finished in the top 5 in the league last year in points, while Coughlin’s George Oko tied with Wnuk and led the Crusaders with 41 points. Dallas’ Ricky Wooditch tallied 42 points last season, while Crestwood’s Kyle Gegaris has been tormenting opposing defenses for the last three seasons and picked up 30 points last season.

Don’t forget about Wyoming Seminary’s tandem of Andrew Kim and Michael Kim, who always seem to be in position to score big goals, or help out with an assist. Those two were very key assets to the Blue Knights’ district championship run the last two seasons.

Holy Redeemer’s Eric Schramm is also a top player to keep an eye on after leading Division 3 in points last season, while Meyers’ Matt Manfre led D3 in goals with 11.

Big matches upcoming

The new alignment revives of old rivalries, like Wyoming Valley West versus Coughlin, both will be in the same classification, or the first district title rematch of the season when Crestwood travels to the Bog to face Coughlin on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, Wyoming Valley West hosts Dallas. This rivalry dates back decades.

Then come the new rivalries as Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Seminary could start something fantastic when they square for the first of two matches in the regular season on Sept. 20.

Free kicks

Once again, the District 2 tournaments will be open to all teams.

Each team will play divisional opponents two times making for a 14-game schedule for Division 1 teams and a 16-match slate for D-2 squads. However, many teams also have non-divisional games slated against teams from the other division. Lake-Lehman for example will play rival Dallas and Coughlin in matches that won’t effect divisional records.

A total of five new coaches are in the WVC this season in James Bell (Pittston Area), Aaron Carter (Wyoming Area), Ryan Scarcella (Hazleton Area), Kelly Calvert (Berwick) and Mike Davitt (Holy Redeemer).

Crestwood’s Kyle Gegaris (2) and the rest of the Comets will be looking to defend the program’s first district title in 22 years. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL110415BoysSoccer_spt_1.jpg Crestwood’s Kyle Gegaris (2) and the rest of the Comets will be looking to defend the program’s first district title in 22 years. Bill Tarutis file photo | For Times Leader

By Dave Rosengrant For Times Leader