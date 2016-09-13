WVC Girls Soccer Preview: Teams react to new conference alignment

It’s going to feel a lot like spring again.

The Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer season splits into two divisions for the first time since the Spring 2012 season.

The sport suffered through an anomalous structure for the first four years since the fall transition. The first two years saw an all-in-one 16 team division that paired minnows with sharks in lopsided games. The 2014 and 2015 seasons had three unbalanced divisions that each consisted of two, 11 and three teams.

Divisions are split by size this season. Seven Class 3A and 4A teams comprise Division 1, and nine Class 1A and 2A schools make up Division 2. The bigger schools will have a 12-game schedule, compared to the 16-game slate of their smaller counterparts.

Many Division 2 coaches reveled in the new set-up that will give their teams more chances to face similar competition. Some, like Wyoming Area’s Nikkie Sitkowski, would like to play cross-over games between the two divisions.

“In a lot of ways, it’s good,” Nanticoke coach Rich Compton said. “It definitely benefits us smaller teams. We are going against teams that have 16 players instead of 40. It’s a big difference.”

Youth Invasion

The WVC is going to feel a lot different this year. Of the 14 Times Leader All-Stars from last season, only six return to the pitch this season, leaving open a wide open field for up-and-comers.

Each of the eight graduated senior all-stars – Dallas’ Ruby Mattson (Grove City), Tiffany Zukosky (American); Coughlin’s Mary Tona (St. Bonaventure), Emma Sukowaski (Wilkes); Wyoming Area’s Alee Petitt (Susquehanna); Lake-Lehman’s Julia Hutsko (Susquehanna); Pittston Area’s Maddie Mimnaugh (Bloomsburg); Holy Redeemer’s Lydia Lawson (Elizabethtown) – are playing soccer collegiately this season.

The leading returning scorer from last year is Holy Redeemer senior Nicole Cavanaugh with 21 goals. Lake-Lehman junior MacKenzie Love (17), Coughlin’s Kendall Pearage (16) and Crestwood’s Melissa Herrera (14) also return from last year’s all-star team. Dallas defender Sam Mazula and Wyoming Area goalkeeper Caitlin Butchko will also be players to watch in the back field.

Division 1 Outlook

The top division looks to be loaded with five of the seven teams making deep district playoff runs in the past two seasons.

Defending Division 2 and District 2 champion Coughlin looks to repeat this season after a dramatic finish to last year’s season. Coughlin ended a five-game losing streak to Dallas with a 3-2 victory to seal the conference title. The Crusaders needed 15 rounds of penalty kicks to decide a 2-2 (12-11) District Class 2A championship over Scranton Prep.

Coughlin returns Skyler Panattieri, Pearage and goalkeeper Paige Davis – all three of whom made a tremendous impact during last year’s playoff run. Desiree Boris takes over for Joe Spagnuolo Jr. as head coach of the defending champs.

“The championship game last year was such a great experience,” Boris said. “Even if they were on the team and didn’t get to play, it was nice to hit on that and see what it’s like to play at that level.”

Dallas will need to find a replacement for the departed Mattson and Zukosky. Likewise, Pittston Area will have to fill the void of having their offense gutted by graduation the past two years. Both the Mountaineers and Patriots won the Class 2A and 3A championships last year.

Wyoming Valley West is the returning Division 1 champions. The Spartans welcome back their three top scorers – Tiffany Michalek (15g), Audrey Williams (9g), Riley O’Neil (5g-4a) – but will have to find new players to fill in gaps left behind on defense.

Crestwood could be the favorite to contend for a conference crown. Led by Herrera, the Comets fell in heartbreaking fashion in overtime to Dallas in last year’s playoffs. Russ Kile’s team returns most of its pieces from last year. Vanessa Atie, who tallied 15 goals and 13 assists as a freshman in 2014, could be a difference maker after missing last season to injury.

Division 2 Outlook

Holy Redeemer is expected to be the favorite in the smaller school division. The Royals have a tall task of replacing two-time all-state player Lawson. Cavanaugh leads a team touted by a strong freshman class. Autumn Kaminski and Julia Adams will boost the midfield and defense, respectively.

Lake-Lehman has been a dangerous team for the past few years. In each of the past three seasons, the Black Knights have upset a team at the top of the conference. Lake-Lehman gave Coughlin its lone regular season loss last year. They tend to use their speed to their advantage, and it will benefit them in the new alignment.

Berwick made states twice in the past four seasons. The new division keeps the Bulldogs out of their storied rivalries with Dallas and Coughlin.

“I’m going to miss those guys and rivalries,” Berwick coach Paul DiPippa said. “It was lots of good competition over seven years. We still have some good competition.”

Nanticoke battled through injuries all season. The much-improved Trojans could be dangerous if they can stay healthy. Division 3 champion Meyers roster nearly doubled this year; however, the Mohawks move up to Class 2A on the district stage. Wyoming Area has been one of the toughest teams defensively the past few seasons.

Former Crestwood assistant Aimee Bono takes over at Hanover Area.

Skyler Panattieri, left, and the rest of the Coughlin Crusaders will be looking to defend their WVC Division 2 and District 2 championship. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL110315girls-soccer2.jpg Skyler Panattieri, left, and the rest of the Coughlin Crusaders will be looking to defend their WVC Division 2 and District 2 championship.

By Jay Monahan For Times Leader