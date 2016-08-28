2016 WVC Girls Tennis Preview: Hazleton Area ready for title defense

The 2016 Wyoming Valley Conference high school girls tennis season looks to be a highly competitive race to the top.

Hazleton Area is coming off an undefeated 14-0 regular season in which the Cougars captured the WVC title.

This year, Hazleton Area brings in a brand new coach, Katie Pavlick, who led MMI Prep to an 8-5 record last season. She will be replacing long-time head coach Amber Corrado after 12 seasons at the helm.

The Cougars return key players Stephanie Mazurek and Lily Nowak who won a District 2 3A championship in doubles, along with junior Sosia Losen.

“With six returning players I have very high expectations,” Pavlick said. “I have full confidence in them and believe they will be tough to beat this year.”

Another talented squad to watch out for this season are the Holy Redeemer Royals. Joe Suchocki’s playoff-bound team went 11-2 last year, but will have big shoes to fill this season with the departure of three key starting players — Meghan McGraw, Angela Malinovitch and Abby Muth.

“We are looking for people to step up to fill the gaps,” Suchocki said. “Hopefully we can make the playoffs again this year.”

After a 10-3 finish last year, Tiffany Callaio’s Wyoming Area Warriors are a team to keep an eye on. The team returns key, experienced players such as Allison Lampman, Emily Cheskiewicz, Lea Getz and Nina Minnelli.

“After losing the three best players this program has ever had, it will be a rebuilding year,” Callaio said. “I would love to have another winning season and get back to the playoffs. It all depends on how they transition from playing doubles to now playing singles.”

Wyoming Seminary will also have to cope with the loss of its top two players in Jacqui Meuser and Megan Obeid. After going 9-2 last season and advancing to the semifinals in the district playoffs, Allison Joanlanne expects her team to be up for the challenge.

“We lost our top two players from last year, but we have a lot of good returners and new players. I hope to make the playoffs like we do every year,” she said.

BERWICK

Coach: Trinell Bull (33rd season)

2015 Record: 10-5

Home Courts: Berwick High School Tennis Court

Key Returning Players: Gabi Topko, Lily Force-Moore, Alexis Zalutko, Jacee Carrathers (All Seniors), Isabella Arndt

Key Losses: Linda Thelemaque (top player last season), Kayla Davis, Mary Kramer, Rachel Betz, Kate Dalrymple

Coach’s Outlook: “We are heavy on seniors and I expect to be very competitive. Our team goal would be for these girls to make district playoffs. We are very team-oriented with our four key returning seniors helping our new players. They are a cohesive unit, together both on the court and off.”

COUGHLIN

Coach: Teresa Popielarski (13th season)

2015 Record: 5-8 (Lost to Abington Heights in team district playoffs)

Home Courts: Plains Township Municipal Park on Clark Lane

Key Returning Players: Diana Rodriguez, Kira Meager, Diana Stavinski

Key Losses: Kristi Pearage (No. 1 singles), Deanna Richards (No. 3 singles)

Coach’s Outlook: “Along with our returning upperclassmen, we have a lot of new players who show great potential and will probably be rotated into the lineup. Our goal for this year is to play our best, have fun, and make it to team district playoffs.”

CRESTWOOD

Coach: Scott Lenio (19th season)

2015 Record: 4-10

Home Courts: Wright Township Park

Key Returning Players: Kara Grenzberg (singles), Allison Knorek (singles)

Key Losses: Emily Shiplett, Morgan Novosel, Alaina Williams, Gabby Slucki

Coach’s Outlook: “The team lost four starters from last year. The returning singles players this year have some experience in league play and we hope to improve as the year goes along. The doubles teams consist of players who have not played in league matches. We hope to improve as the year goes along and try to reach .500.”

DALLAS

Coach: Joe Pugliese (6th season)

2015 Record: 5-8

Home Courts: Dallas High School

Key Returning Players: Hannah Bonk, Allie Stallard, Emily Heltzel, Mikayla Renolds

Key Losses: Caitlyn Landau, Michelle Leonard

Coach’s Outlook: “A few of our top players missed a lot of matches last year. That allowed me to get some other players some experience in varsity matches. That should help us going into this year. We have no superstars, but we have good depth. Our goal every year is to make the playoffs. That may be a tough task this year, but I like the positive attitude of this team.”

GAR

Coach: Raphael Cooper (4th season)

2015 Record: 2-11

Home Courts: Barney Farms in Wilkes-Barre

Key Returning Players: Michelle Tapia, Samantha Rodriguez, Roselyn Kosich

Key Losses: Giselle Huertero, Josmarlyn Rizas, Jessica Valencia, Tatiana Reed, Paige Gartin

Coach’s Outlook: “For my assistant coach Josh Wasielewski and I, we have a very young, new inexperienced team where we hope they learn the game and to play it the right way. We want them to go out and compete and enjoy the experience. We would be happy to see them grow in upcoming years and rebuild a nice foundation for our program for many seasons to come.”

HANOVER AREA

Coach: Terry Schnee (29th season)

2015 Record: 2-11

Home Courts: Hanover Area High School

Key Returning Players: Victoria Hoffman (No. 1 singles), Victoria Downey

Key Losses: Lauren Richmond, Maryann Chapin

Coach’s Outlook: “We would like to compete and have a complete lineup for our tennis matches. We want to help our newer girls develop basic tennis skills to play competitive matches and to rebuild the program that will hopefully become the nucleus of our team. We have had a declining number of players on our roster the last several years, we used to have anywhere from 14 to 16 players on a given roster and last season we only had four players on the entire team. This season is looking up, as we have eight girls on the roster and should have a complete lineup.”

HAZLETON AREA

Coach: Katie Pavlick (1st season)

2015 Record: 14-0 (Won Wyoming Valley Conference, won doubles in District II 3A)

Home Courts: Hazleton Area High School Tennis Courts

Key Returning Players: Stephanie Mazurek, Jr.; Lily Nowak, soph; Sosia Losen, Jr.

Key Losses: Jessica Wenner

Coach’s Outlook: “With six returning players I have very high expectations. The girls are coming back in full swing and I look for them to be competitive and strong throughout the whole season. I have full confidence in them and believe they will be tough to beat this year.”

HOLY REDEEMER

Coach: Joe Suchocki (5th season)

2015 Record: 11-2 (made playoffs)

Home Courts: Kirby Park

Key Returning Players: Charlotte Maria, Alex Kester, Lauren LaMarca, Emily Evans, Gracyn Giampietro, Julia Randazzo, Erika Serafin

Key Losses: Meghan McGraw, Angela Malinovitch, Abby Muth

Coach’s Outlook: “Losing three starters from last year’s squad leaves a big hole to fill. We are looking for people to step up to fill the gaps. Hopefully we can make the playoffs again this year.”

MMI PREP

Coach: Michael Portonova (1st season)

2015 Record: 8-5

Home Courts: MMI Prep

Key Returning Players: Jessica Smith,Sr; Libby Pinto, Sr.; Jackie Braunstein, Jr.; Katherine Pinto, fr.

Key Losses: No players lost from last year

Coach’s Outlook: “My goals are to continue building the program. We have a good group of girls returning, and we look to be very competitive in both the conference and districts this season.”

PITTSTON AREA

Coach: Amanda Wascazich (2nd season)

2015 Record: 4-9

Home Courts: Martin Mattei Middle School

Key Returning Players: McKenzie Connors, Sr.; Taryn Whitman, Sr.

Key Losses: Sarah Schwartz, Jess Borglet

Coach’s Outlook: “We are looking to improve on our 4-9 record from last year. We have lots of returning players from last year’s starting lineup. We put in a lot of work in our offseason and are looking forward to having a good year, hopefully making team districts.”

TUNKHANNOCK

Coach: John Grey (3rd season)

2015 Record: 7-6

Home Courts: Tunkhannock Tigers Tennis Courts

Key Returning Players: Autumn Grey, Miranda Donovan, Stephanie Seward, Lia Rome

Key Losses: Briana Grey, Haley Puterdaugh, Kaitlyn Markovitz, Emily Gesna

Coach’s Outlook: “You hope for the best and plan for the worst. The girls have been playing hard over the summer, and we hope they can fill in some big shoes for the upperclassmen we lost from last year. Hopefully our depth chart is strong enough to overcome those losses. Even more important than any possible playoff goals, we look to improve and have fun, as they learn the sport of tennis along the way. We think we can be competitive throughout the entire season.”

WYOMING AREA

Coach: Tiffany Callaio (5th season)

2015 Record: 10-3 (Lost to Valley View in the playoffs)

Home Courts: Martin Mattei Middle School in Pittston Area

Key Returning Players: Allison Lampman, Emily Cheskiewicz, Lea Getz, Nina Minnelli, Brianna Pizzano

Key Losses: Kierstin Grillo, Anna Thomas, Laura Perry, Melanie Wrubel, Emily Ambruso

Coach’s Outlook: “After losing the three best players this program has ever had, it will be a rebuilding year, but the four returning players do have playing time experience. I would love to have another winning season and get back to the playoffs. The girls are young, but have been working hard. It all depends on how they transition from playing doubles to now playing singles.”

WYOMING SEMINARY

Coach: Allison Joanlanne (5th season)

2015 Record: 9-2 (made it to semifinals in district playoffs)

Home Courts: Lull Tennis Center

Key Returning Players: Abbie Catin, Jr.; Emily Laurore, Sr.

Key Losses: Jacqui Meuser, Megan Obeid

Coach’s Outlook: “Even though we lost our top two players, we have a lot of good returning and new players. We hope to make playoffs like we do every year.”

WYOMING VALLEY WEST

Coach: Jim Zimmerman (21st season)

2015 Record: 1-12

Home Courts: Hamilton Park in Kingston, PA

Key Returning Players: Bryden Peters, Sr.; Madisen Jastremski, Jr.; Allison Dotter, Sr.; Mariah Care, Sr.

Key Losses: Laura Thompson

Coach’s Outlook: “We return our first and second singles players, Bryden Peters and Madisen Jastremski, and a couple of key doubles players from last year’s team. We are working hard and I hope we improve as the season moves along.”

Hazleton Area’s Stephanie Mazurek returns to a Cougars squad that went 14-0 last season and won the WVC title. morning. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL101615D2Tennis_2.jpg Hazleton Area’s Stephanie Mazurek returns to a Cougars squad that went 14-0 last season and won the WVC title. morning.

By Ross Turetsky For Times Leader