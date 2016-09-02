High school tennis: Wyoming Area slips past Valley West

Wyoming Area got wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles to edge Wyoming Valley West 3-2 on Friday in a girls tennis match at Hamilton Park in Kingston.

Brianna Pizzano, Lea Gets and the team of Emily Cheskiewicz and Bella Scappaticci all won for the Warriors.

Wyoming Area 3, Valley West 2

SINGLES — 1. Brianna Pizzano (WA) def. Bryden Peters 6-0, 6-0; 2. Madisen Jastremski (WVW) def. Allison Campman 6-3, 2-6, (10-5); 3. Lea Gets (WA) def. Ally Dotter 6-0, 6-1

DOUBLES — 1. Emily Cheskiewicz/Bella Scappaticci (WA) def. Mariah Carey/Anabel Gifoli 6-0, 2-6, 6-2; 2. Nada Elbattah/Ryley Phillips (WVW) def. Stephanie Palovchak/Olivia Williams 4-6, 6-4, (10-3)

Pittston Area 5, Crestwood 0

SINGLES — MacKenzie Connors (PIT) d. Kara Grenzberg 6-2, 6-3; Abby Connors (PIT) d. Allison Knorek 6-2, 6-0; Taryn Whitman (PIT) d. Abby Bielecki 6-2, 6-3.

DOUBLES — Breanna Yashkus/Madison Stanton (PIT) d. Chloe Lacoste/Rachael McFarland 6-0, 6-0; Charity McLeod/Kerry Shamonski (PIT) d. Breena Kravchick/Natalie Klimek 6-1, 6-1.

Berwick 4, Wyoming Seminary 1

SINGLES — Nicole Joanlanne (SEM) d. Gabi Popko 6-2, 6-4; Isabella Arndt (BER) d. Abbey Chapin 6-3, 6-3; Lily Force-Moore (BER) d. Sharon Zhou 6-4, 6-4.

DOUBLES — Alexis Zalutko/Sydney Lloyd (BER) d. Meghna Melkate/Emily Laurone 6-3, 7-6, 7-5; Jacee Carrathers/Airlia Martz (BER) d. Becca Hammerman/Emily Urbanski 6-2, 6-0.

Dallas 3, MMI Prep 2

SINGLES — Hannah Bonk (DAL) d. Libby Pinto 5-7, 6-1, 7-6; Jessica Smith (MMI) d. Allie Stallard 6-1, 6-0; Katherine Pinto (MMI) d. Reese Lewandowski 6-4, 6-4.

DOUBLES — Emily Heltzel/Mikayla Renolds (DAL) d. Jackie Brannstein/Abby Paul 6-4, 6-1; Hannah Gildea/Gretta Kechtner won by forfeit.

