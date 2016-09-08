WVC Girls Tennis: Nicole Joanlanne powers Wyoming Seminary to victory

Nicole Joanlanne won at No. 1 singles and Abbey Capini followed suit and swept the second singles match as Wyoming Seminary captured a 4-1 victory over MMI Prep in a girls tennis match between two Wyoming Valley Conference teams off to fast starts.

Wyoming Seminary improved to 4-1 in league play, while MMI Prep fell to 4-2.

Joanlanne pulled out a 6-3, 6-1 win in the top singles match and the Blue Knights also pulled out a victory in the No. 1 doubles match when Becca Hammerman and Emily Lourore teamed for a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Katherine Pinto won the No. 3 singles match for MMI in straight sets.

Wyoming Area 3, Pittston Area 2

Brianna Pizzano dominated a 6-0, 6-0 win in the top singles match and her Warriors teammates Allison Lampman and Lea Getz completed the singles sweep that carried Wyoming Area to victory.

Pittston Area took both doubles matches, led by the top team of Breanna Yashtus and Madison Stanton.

Dallas 5, GAR 0

Allie Stallard started a sweep by winning the top singles match in straight sets as the Mountaineers coasted to victory. Greta Ketchner won 6-2, 6-2 in the second singles spot for Dallas.

Holy Redeemer 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

Camryn Cassetori, Charlotte Maria and Alex Kester swept singles play in straight sets to spark the Royals.

Mariah Carey and Anabel Gifoli teamed up to win the top doubles match for Valley West

Crestwood 4, Hanover Area 1

Allison Knorek won the second singles match, Abby Bielecki picked up a win at No. 3 and the 1-4 Comets swept doubles play to earn their first victory of the season.

Hanover Area’s Victoria Hoffman won the No. 1 singles match, 6-2, 6-2.

Berwick 5, Tunkhannock 0

Gabi Popko led the Bulldogs sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the top singles match, while Alexis Zalutko and Airlia Martz took the No. 1 doubles match in straight sets as the Bulldogs improved to 7-1 overall this season.

Wyoming Seminary 4, MMI Prep 1

SINGLES — 1. Nicole Joanlanne (SEM) d. Libby Pinto 6-3,6-1; 2. Abbey Capin (SEM) d. Jessica Smith 6-1,6-2; 3. Katherine Pinto (MMI) d. Sharon Zhou 7-6, 6-3.

DOUBLES — 1. Becca Hammerman/Emily Laurore (SEM) d. Jackie Bronstein/Abby Paul 6-2, 6-2; SEM won by forfeit.

Wyoming Area 3, Pittston Area 2

SINGLES — 1. Brianna Pizzano (WA) d. Mackenzie Connors 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Lampman (WA) d. Abby Connors 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; 3. Lea Getz (WA) d. Taryn Whitman 6-2, 6-4.

DOUBLES — 1. Breanna Yashtus/Madison Stanton (PA) d. Emily Cheskiewicz/Nina Minnelli 6-4, 6-3; 2. Charity Mcleod/Kerry Shamanski (PA) d. Bella Scappaticci/Olivia Williams 6-0, 6-3.

Dallas 5, GAR 0

SINGLES — 1. Allie Stallard (DAL) d. Michelle Tapia 6-3, 6-3; 2. Greta Ketchner (DAL) d. Dominique Cropp 6-2, 6-2; 3. Mikayla Reynolds (DAL) d. Samantha Rodriquez 6-0, 6-4.

DOUBLES — 1. Hannah Gildea/Rayna Swida (DAL) d, Magala Martinez/Jazmin Calva 6-2, 6-0; 2. Liz Mead/Sarah Stallard (DAL) d. Diamond Cruz/Valerie Morales 6-1, 7-5.

Holy Redeemer 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

SINGLES — 1. Camryn Cassetori (HR) d. Bryden Peters 6-0, 6-0; 2. Charlotte Maria (HR) d. Jastremski 6-1, 6-1; 3. Alex Kester (HR) def. Ally Dotter 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES — 1. Mariah Carey/Anabel Gifoli (WVW) d. Emily Evans/Lauren LaMarca 6-2, 2-6 (13-11); 2. Julia Randazzo/Cassie Benderavich (HR) d. Nada Elbattah/Ryley Phillips 6-1, 6-0.

Crestwood 4, Hanover Area 1

SINGLES — 1. Victoria Hoffman (HAN) d. Kara Grenzberg 6-2, 6-2; 2. Allison Knorek (CRE) d. Deanna Wadzin 6-3, 6-4; 3. Abby Bielecki (CRE) d. Taylor Gavlick 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES — 1. Chloe LaCoste/Rachel McFarland (CRE) d. Bridget Hannon/Britney Steininger 6-2, 6-0; 2. Kate Garcia/Bethan Newell (CRE) d. Michelle Chalarca/Julia Fritz 6-2, 6-4.

Berwick 5, Tunkhannock 0

SINGLES — 1. Gabi Popko (BER) d. Autumn Grey 6-1, 6-0; 2. Isabella Arndt (BER) d. Hannah Chesner 6-1, 6-0; 3. Lily Force-Moore (BER) d. Leah Rome 6-2, 6-4.

DOUBLES — 1. Alexis Zalutko/Airlia Martz (BER) d. Erin Kelly/Angelique Antenuucci 6-2, 6-2; Jacee Carrathers/Sydney Lloyd (BER) d. Melinda Singh/Naeomie Strohl 6-1, 6-0.

Times Leader