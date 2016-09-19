Camryn Cassetori leads Holy Redeemer’s girls tennis sweep

Camryn Cassetori took the No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-2 as Holy Redeemer swept Pittston Area, 5-0, in a high school girls tennis match Monday.

Charlotte Maria at No. 2 and Alex Kester won at No. 3 to complete the singles sweep for the Royals.

In No. 2 doubles, the Redeemer duo of Emily Evans and Lauren LaMarca won 6-3, 6-3.

Coughlin 5, Crestwood 0

Diana Rodriquez won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0 as the Crusaders (2-6) topped Crestwood (1-7).

In No. 2 singles, Coughlin’s Diana Stavinski and Carly Lewis beat Chloe LaCoste and Rachael McFarland 6-2, 6-3.

Wyoming Seminary 5, GAR 0

Nicole Joanlanne’s No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1 victory set the tone as Wyoming Seminary defeated GAR.

Emily Laurore and Becca Hammerman won at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-0.

Dallas 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

After dropping the first set 4-6, Hannah Bonk rebounded to top Bryden Peters 6-3, 6-4 in No. 1 singles.

Teammates Hannah Gildea and Mikayla Reynolds also needed three sets to win at No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Madisen Jastremski won the Spartans’ lone match of the day at No. 2 doubles.

Hazleton Area 4, Tunkhannock 1

Stephanie Mazurek, Lily Nowak and Sofia Losen swept singled play as the Cougars pulled out victory.

Mazurek at No. 1 singles and Nowak at No. 2 recorded 6-0, 6-0 victories.

Melinda Singh and Naeomie Strohl teamed to win the second doubles match for the Tigers.

TENNIS

Holy Redeemer 5, Pittston Area 0

SINGLES — 1. Camryn Cassetori (HR) d. Abby Connors 6-1, 6-2; 2. Charlotte Maria (HR) d. Mackenzie Connors 6-4, 6-3; 3. Alex Kester (HR) d. Taryn Whitman 6-3, 6-1.

DOUBLES — 1. Lauren LaMarca/Emily Evans (HR) d. Madison Stanton/Breanna Yashkus 6-3, 6-3; 2. Julia Randazzo/Cassie Bendesiavich (HR) d. Charity McLeod/Kerry Shamonski 7-5, 6-4, 10-8.

TENNIS (boys and girls)

Coughlin 5, Crestwood 0

SINGLES — 1. Diana Rodriquez (COU) d. Kara Grenzberg 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kira Meager (COU) d. Allison Knorek 6-2, 6-1; 3. Rachael Lacomy (COU) d. Abby Bielecki 7-6, (7-4), 6-4.

DOUBLES — 1. Diana Stavinski/Carly Lewis (COU) d. Chloe LaCoste/Rachael McFarland (CRE) 6-2, 6-3; 2. Hanna Moon/Julia Schneider (COU) d. Bethany Newell/Kate Garcia (CRE) 6-2, 7-6, (7-4).

Wyoming Seminary 5, GAR 0

SINGLES — 1. Nicole Joanlanne (SEM) d. Michelle Tapia 6-1, 6-1; 2. Abbey Capin (SEM) d. Dominique Cropp 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sharon Zhou (SEM) d. Samantha Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES — 1. Emily Laurore/Becca Hammerman (SEM) d. Jazmin Calva/Magaly Martinez 6-1, 6-0; 2. Alex Peck/Emilia Lautz (SEM) d. Diamond Cruz/Valerie Morales 6-0, 6-0.

Dallas 4,

Wyoming Valley West 1

SINGLES — 1. Hannah Bonk (D) d. Bryden Peters 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; 2. Madisen Jastremski (WVW) d. Greta Ketchner 6-4, 6-4; 3. Allie Stallard (D) d. Ally Dotter 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES — 1. Hannah Gildea/Mikayla Reynolds (D) d. Mariah Carey/Anabel Gifoli 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; 2. Joelle Serafin/Liz Mead (D) d. Ryley Phillips/Nada Elbattah 6-2, 6-0.

Hazleton Area 4, Tunkhannock 1

SINGLES — Stephanie Mazurek (HAZ) d. Autumn Grey 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lily Nowak (HAZ) d. Hannah Chesner 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sofial Losen (HAZ) d. Leah Rome 6-2, 6-1.

DOUBLES — 1. Kim Delregno/Adrianna Bohmar (HAZ) d. Erin Kelly/Angelique Antenucci 6-3, 6-1; Melinda Singh/Naeomie Strohl (TUN) d. Isabelle Wilusz/Sophia Sebo 6-1, 3-6, 10-6.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TennisRacquet-3.jpg

Times Leader