High school sports: Wyoming Valley West slips past Coughlin, 3-2, in girls tennis

Bryden Peters’ three-set victory over Diana Rodriquez proved to be the difference Friday as Wyoming Valley West pulled out a tight 3-2 victory over Coughlin in girls tennis at Hamilton Park.

No. 3 singles player Mariah Carey and No. 2 doubles pair Macey Raskiewicz pulled out the other two victories for the Spartans, while No. 2 singles player Kira Meager and No. 1 doubles pair Diana Stavinski and Carly Lewis won the two matches for Coughlin.

Wyoming Area 3, Dallas 2

Thanks to a strong day from its singles players, Wyoming Area was able to pull out a tightly contested victory Friday.

Three of the five matches took three sets to determine the outcome. Wyoming Area’s Allison Lampman and Lea Getz both overcame first-set losses to win their matches.

Pittston Area 4, Hanover Area 1

After watching Abby Connors go down in a tough 7-5, 7-5 No. 1 singles match to Hanover Area’s Victoria Hoffman, Pittson Area rallied to win the final four matches to secure a victory.

Between the two of them, Pittston Area singles players Mackenzie Connors and Taryn Whitman only lost a combined three games during their respective matches. Breanna Yashkus and Madison Stanton’s straight-set victory put the Patriots ahead for good.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Crestwood 0

Wyoming Seminary set the tone early winning each of its three singles matches before dominating doubles against Crestwood.

Nicole Joanlanne, Abbey Capin and Sharon Zhou dropped just three games between them, with Capin winning a straight-set 6-0, 6-0 match. Wyoming Seminary No. 1 doubles pair Emily Laurore and Emily Urbanski also won their match 6-0, 6-0.

Hazleton Area 5, MMI Prep 0

Hazleton Area was dominant, winning four of their matches in straight sets and the other by forfeit.

Hazleton No. 1 singles player Stephanie Mazurek won her match 6-1, 6-2 and No. 1 doubles pair Kim Delregno and Adrianna Bohman also won their match 6-1, 6-2.

Holy Redeemer 4, Berwick 1

With a couple of clutch performances by No. 3 singles player Alex Kester and No. 1 doubles pair Emily Evans and Laurn LaMarca, Holy Redeemer was able to take down Berwick Friday at Kirby Park.

Along with Kester and the pair of Evans and LaMarca, No. 1 singles player Camryn Cassetori and No. 2 doubles player Julia Randazzo and Cassie Benderavich pulled off a pair of 6-3,6-0 victories for the Royals. No. 2 singles player Isabella Arndt won the lone Berwick match, a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Tunkhannock 5, GAR 0

Tunkhannock’s Leah Rome topped GAR’s Yazmin Guzman winning 6-0, 6-0.

Tunkhannock No. 1 singles player Automn Grey and No. 1 doubles pair Angelique Antenucci and Melinda Singh each won their match 6-1, 6-2.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Seminary 4, GAR 0

Gabe Pascal connected on a pass from Connor Evans to put Wyoming Seminary on top of GAR late in the first half en route to a four-goal shutout.

Wyoming Seminary’s Michael Kim and Andrew Kim each scored on penalty kicks in the second half. Edge Miller also added a second-half goal to the winning effort.

Blue Knights goalkeeper Ryan Anderson finished with a game-high nine saves.

Dallas 2, Crestwood 0

Dallas’ Zach Holthaus got the Mountaineers on the board early, scoring just 26 seconds into the match en route to a shutout win over Crestwood on Thursday.

Beaudyn Lewis’ goal early in the second half was the nail in the coffin for Crestwood. Comets goalie Aidan Zabiegalski made a game-high 17 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 2, Meyers 1

With the game knotted up 1-1 after 28 minutes and 58 seconds of play, Holy Redeemer’s Annie Bagnall put the Royals ahead for good. Bagnall capitalized on a pass from Autumn Kaminski to give the Royals a 2-1 lead 36:44 into the first half.

Meyers goalkeeper Devon Keiper made a game-high 14 saves.

Wyoming Seminary 6, GAR 0

Led by Annemaaike Reitsma and Brenna Satkowski, Wyoming Seminary rolled past GAR.

Reitsma tallied a pair of goals and a trio of assists while Satkowski added two more goals and a pair of assists in the six-goal shutout. Wyoming Seminary outshot GAR 24-5 in the victory.

GOLF

Wyoming Seminary 165,

Holy Redeemer 167

With a strong performance from Liam Gilroy, who earned medalist honors shooting a 3-over par 37, Wyoming Seminary edged Holy Redeemer in a tightly contested match at Lehman Golf Club.

Holy Redeemer’s Derek Answini shot a 40. Dan Rogers shot a 41, good for second for the Blue Knights.

WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY

King’s College 6,

Immaculata College 1

Caitlin Wood scored twice and added an assist while Selina Malacari also contributed two goals as the King’s to a 6-1 victory over visiting Immaculata.

With the win King’s improves to 3-3.

Kelley O’Keefe, Kelsey Gabriele, and Anna Morgan also scored for King’s while Sarah Zbierski and Brianna DiMaggio added assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Seminary 4, GAR 0

Wyoming Seminar`1`3`—`4

GAR`0`0`—`0

First half — 1. WS, Gabe Pascal (Connor Evans), 34:12. Second half — 2. WS, Michael Kim (penalty kick), 46:27; 3. WS, Andrew Kim (penalty kick), 59:00; 4. WS, Edge Miller (M. Kim), 65:00.

Shots — WS 14; GAR 10. Saves — WS 9 (Ryan Anderson); GAR 8 (Jackie Tang). Corner kicks — WS 5; GAR 5.

Dallas 2, Crestwood 0

Crestwood`0`0`—`0

Dallas`1`1`—`2

First half — 1. DAL, Zach Holthaus (Nate Maransky), 0:26. Second half — 2. DAL, Beaudyn Lewis, 25:41.

Shots — CRE 12; DAL 20. Saves — CRE 17 (Aidan Zabiegalski); DAL 12 (Kyle Greenwood). Corner kicks — CRE 4; DAL 3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 2, Meyers 1

Meyers`1`0`—`1

Holy Redeemer`2`0`—`2

First half — 1. HR, Autumn Kaminski (Annie Bagnall), 26:30; 2. MEY, Elise Fellerman, 28:58; 3. HR, Bagnall (Kaminski), 36:44. Second half — None.

Shots — MEY 10, HR 16. Saves — MEY 14 (Devon Keiper); HR 9 (Jocelyn Kosik). Corner kicks — MEY 1; HR 7.

Wyoming Seminary 6, GAR 0

Wyoming Seminary`2`4`—`6

GAR`0`0`—`0

First half — 1. WS, Claudia Corchado (Brenna Satkowski); 2. WS, Alyssa Kristeller (Annemaaike Reitsma). Second half — 3. WS, Satkowski (Reitsma); 4. Satkowski (Reitsma); 5. WS, Reitsma (Kat Banks); 6. WS, Reitsma.

Shots — WS 24; GAR 5. Saves — SEM 5; GAR 18. Corner kicks — WS 13; GAR 0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Pittston Area 4, Hanover Area 1

SINGLES — Victoria Hoffman (HA) d. Abby Connors (PA) 7-5, 7-5; Mackenzie Connors (PA) d. Taylor Garlick (HA) 6-1, 6-1; Taryn Whitman (PA) d. Julia Fritz (HA) 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES — Breanna Yashkus/Madison Stanton (PA) d. Bridget Hannon/Brittney Steininger (HA) 6-0,6-0; Charity McLeod/Kerry Shamonski (PA) win by forfeit.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Crestwood 0

SINGLES — Nicole Joanlanne (WS) d. Kara Grenzberg (CRE) 6-1,6-0; Abbey Capin (WS) d. Allison Knorek (CRE) 6-0,6-0; Sharon Zhou (WS) d. Abby Bielecki (CRE) 6-2,6-0.

DOUBLES — Emily Laurore/Emily Urbanski (WS) d. Rachel Mcfarland/Chloe Lacoste (CRE) 6-0,6-0; Meghna Melkote/Nicole Aomachi (WS) d. Kate Garcia/Bethany Newell (CRE) 6-2,6-0.

Hazleton Area 5, MMI Prep 0

SINGLES — Stephanie Mazurek (HA) d. Libby Pinto (MMI) 6-2, 6-1; Lily Noloak (HA) d. Jessica Smith (MMI) 6-1, 6-1; Sofia Losen (HA) d. Katharine Pinto (MMI) 6-2, 6-3.

DOUBLES — Kim Delregno/Adrianna Bohman (HA) d. Jacki Braunshein/Lindsey (MMI) 6-2, 6-1.

Holy Redeemer 4, Berwick 1

SINGLES — Camryn Cassetori (HR) d. Gabby Popko (BER) 6-3, 6-0; Isabella Arndt (BER) d. Charlotte Maria (HR) 6-1, 6-4; Alex Kester (HR) d. Lily Force (BER) 5-7, 6-2, 10-6.

DOUBLES — Emily Evans/Lauren LaMarca (HR) d. Alexis Zaluko/Airlia Martz (BER) 6-2, 7-5; Julia Randazzo/Cassie Benderavich (HR) d. Jace Carrathers/Niciaa Jestine (BER) 6-3, 6-0.

Tunkhannock 5, GAR 0

SINGLES — Autom Grey (TUN) d. Michelle Tapia (GAR) 6-1, 6-2; Hannah Chesner (TUN) d. Samantha Rodriguez (GAR) 6-1, 6-3; Leah Rome (TUN) d. Yazmin Guzman (GAR) 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES — Angelique Antenucci/Melinda Singh (TUN) d. Jazmin Calva/Magaly Martinez (GAR) 6-1, 6-2; RaeAnne Carpenter/Naeomie Strahl (TUN) d. Diamond Cruz/Valerie Morales (GAR) 6-3, 6-2.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Coughlin 2

SINGLES — Bryden Peters (WVW) d. Diana Rodriquez (COU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Kira Meager (COU) d. Madisen Jastremski (WVW) 6-1, 6-3; Mariah Carey (WVW) d. Rachael Lacomy (COU) 6-3, 6-3.

DOUBLES — Diana Stavinski/Carly Lewis (COU) def. Anabel Gifoli/Ryley Phillips (WVW) 6-3, 6-4; Macey Raskiewicz/Mary Chitswara (WVW) d. Hanna Moon/Julia Schneider (COU) 7-5, 6-4.

Wyoming Area 3, Dallas 2

SINGLES — Brianna Pizzano (WA) d. Hannah Bonk (DAL) 6-2, 6-1; Allison Lampman (WA) d. Greta Katchner (DAL) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; Lea Getz (WA) d. Hannah Gildea (DAL) 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

DOUBLES — Emily Heltzel/Mikayla Renolds (DAL) d. Emily Cheskiewicz/Nina Minnel (WA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-0; Joelle Serafin/Rayna Swida (DAL) def. Stephanie Valouckek/Olivia Williams (WA) 6-0, 6-3.

GOLF

Wyoming Seminary 165, Holy Redeemer 167

at Lehman GC, par 34

HR (167) — Derek Answini 40, Kenny Wallace 42, Jack Gallis 42, Sean Boland 43.

WS (165) — Liam Gilroy 37, Dan Rogers 41, Bobby Wilson 42, Tyler Maddock 45.

