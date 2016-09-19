Wyoming Seminary wrestler, Jack Davis, medals at Cadet World Championships

It doesn’t happen often that a native of Luzerne County grabs a wrestling medal in another country.

In fact, it may have never occurred before.

Until now.

Wyoming Seminary’s Jack Davis, a native of Hanover Township, finished in fifth place last week at the Cadet World Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, a small country in Western Asia.

Davis, a junior and reigning national prep champion for the Blue Knights, wasn’t just the only wrestler from Luzerne County to medal, he was the only American out of 10 to come home with a medal.

“It was a great feeling being able to make the semifinals in my first-ever international tournament because I trained so hard everyday to be able to wrestle there,” Davis said. “It’s kinda upsetting (being the only American to medal), but at the same time you want to be able to place. But you want to see other people get up there and place too. It would be a lot better for us.”

Davis reached the semifinals of the 58kg Greco Roman bracket. To get there, he won by decision over Anton Rosen from Sweden via criteria decision in the first round, before pinning Aleksander Mielewczyk from Poland in the quarterfinals. Rosen was the Nordic champion and placed fifth at the European Championships earlier this year.

In the semis, Davis lost his first match of the tournament dropping a decision to reigning Asian champion Mohammad Mokhtari from Iran to drop into the consolation rounds. But by reaching the semis, he solidified himself a medal. Mokhtari finished with a second-place medal.

Trying to wrestleback, Davis lost by decision to Erbol Bakirov from Krygyzstan and settled for fifth. Still it was a very good showing for the 17-year-old in his first international outing.

“Being out there I learned that it’s totally different from the United States. When you wrestle United States kids is so different. This was a lot more hand fighting and being aggressive,” he said. “(Hand-fighting) makes it harder because you’re constantly going at it with someone trying to get a point.”

The eight-hour time difference meant Davis was wrestling well after midnight local time. But that didn’t stop the coverage. Early Tuesday morning, Davis was trending on Twitter for his accomplishments. Wyoming Seminary even hosted a viewing party later that day.

“It’s just a weird feeling to know that so many people are talking about you. I want to be able to experience this stuff again and be up there,” said Davis, who admitted he didn’t know he was trending until Wyoming Seminary coach Scott Green relayed the news. “It’s really nice being able to get that support from back home to know a lot of people care for you and want to see you do good.”

Davis qualified for the event by winning a U.S. World Team qualifier during the summer in Akron, Ohio. From there, he earned the berth, a spot on the U.S. Team, and then took the over 13-hour plane ride to Tbilisi.

Davis http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Jack_Davis.jpg Davis

By Dave Rosengrant For Times Leader