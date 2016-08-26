High school sports: Ryan Keyes shot 6-under par in Coughlin’s win over Pittston Area

Coughlin’s Ryan Keyes birdied the last five holes and finished 6-under par (30) en route to Coughlin’s 170-185 win over Pittston Area on Friday at Wilkes-Barre Municipal in a high school golf match.

“He’s playing with an extreme amount of confidence,” Crusaders’ head coach Mike Galli said. “He’s playing mistake-free golf and he’s playing with a lot of belief. I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Galli said Keyes’ 30 is the lowest he can remember a high school player achieving in his 10 years.

Teammate Marco DeLuca shot a 44, while Alek Krokos and Matt Hamel shot a 47 and 49, respectively.

Allie Craig led the Patriots with a 44.

Dallas 169, Wyoming Valley West 199

Mason Gattuso earned medalist honors, shooting 37 to lead the Mountaineers to victory over Wyoming Valley West.

Teammate Colin Bowanko shot a 40, Kyle McAndrew, Brett Ostroski and Zack Bloom all shot a 46.

Martin Cryan shot a 40 to lead Wyoming Valley West.

Wyoming Seminary 155, Meyers 158

Liam Gilroy shot a 36 to lead Wyoming Seminary past Meyers at Hollenback Golf Club.

Teammate Jeremy Callahan shot a 37, and Dan Rogers and Greg Godlewski both shot a 42.

Glenn Ellsworth earned medalist honors, shooting 35 to lead Mohawks.

Wyoming Seminary 154, GAR 224

Liam Gilroy and Tyler Maddock both earned medalist honors, each shooting 36 to lead Wyoming Seminary over GAR at Hollenback..

Teammates Greg Godlewski and Harrison May both shot a 42.

Grant Campbell led GAR with a 48.

Holy Redeemer 161, GAR 224

Derek Answini earned medalist honors with a 37 and led the Royals to victory over GAR.

Teammates Kenny Wallace shot a 40, while Joe Boos and Jack Gallis both shot a 42.

Grant Campbell led GAR, shooting a 48.

Meyers 158, GAR 224

Glenn Ellsworth received medalist honors, shooting 35, leading Meyers over GAR,.

Teammate Dave Nargoski recorded a 39, Billy Worton shot a 40 and Andy Hossage shot a 44.

Glen Campbell led GAR with a 48.

Meyers 158, Holy Redeemer

Glens Ellsworth earned medalist honors after shooting a 35 in Meyers’ win over Holy Redeemer.

Crestwood 153, Hazleton Area 168

Shane Angle and Mike Golden each earned medalist honors, shooting an even par 36 for Crestwood over Hazleton Area at Sugarloaf Golf Club.

Teammate John McGroarty shot a 40 and Jeremy Harper shot a 41.

Frank Seratch shot an even par 36, earning medalist honors for Hazleton Area.

Lake-Lehman 172, Berwick 205

Adam Motovidlak shot a 40, earning a medalist honor, leading Lake-Lehman over Berwick, at Huntsville on Friday.

Teammate Mike Sikora shot a 43, Tyler Scharff shot a 44 and Robert Lugiano shot a 46.

Mackenzie Sult led Berwick, shooting a 49.

Nanticoke 193, Hanover 212

Matt Daniels shot a 44, earning medalist honors, leading Nanticoke over Hanover, 193-212 at Edgewood.

Teammate Jeremy Grodzicki shot a 46, Eric Grodzicki shot a 49 and Austin Norton shot a 54.

Devin Fink Led Hanover, shooting a 49.

Tunkhannock 169, Wyoming Area 188

Tyler Faux shot a 39, earning medalist honors and leading Tunkhannock over Wyoming Area, 169-188 at Shadowbrook on Friday.

Teammate Emma Harding shot a 40, Brittany Zamber shot a 44 and Dylan Mislevy shot a 46.

Nik Athmann shot a 44, leading Wyoming Area.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Area 4, Coughlin 1

Wyoming Area defeated Coughlin 4-1.

Briana Pizzano won the No. 1 singles match 6-4, 6-2, while Emily Cheskiewicz and Nina Minnelli won the No. doubles match 4-6, 6-0, 6-0.

Hazleton Area 3, Stroudsburg 2

Hazleton Area edged Stroudsburg, 3-2.

Hazleton Area’s Stephanie Mazurek won the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-3, while Stroudsburg’s Mercedes Bator and Vasilia Briegel won the No. 1 doubles match 7-6, 2-6, 8-6.

Dallas 169, Wyoming Valley West 199

Irem, par 36

DALLAS (169) — Mason Gattuso 37*, Colin Bowanko 40, Kyle McAndrew 46, Brett Ostroski 46, Zack Bloom 46.

VALLEY WEST (199) — Martin Cryan 40, Rob Lane 41, Chad Romanowski 59, Jake Malia 59, Cassidy Taylor 59.

Wyoming Seminary 155, Meyers 158

Hollenback Golf Club, par 33

MEYERS (158) — Dave Nargoski 39, Glenn Ellsworth 35*, Billy Worton 40, Andy Hossage 44.

WYOMING SEMINARY (155) — Greg Godlewski 42, Liam Gilroy 36, Jeremy Callahan 37, Dan Rogers 42.

Wyoming Seminary 154, GAR 224

Hollenback Golf Club, par 33

GAR (224) — Robbie Reimiller 50, Grant Campbell 48, Oneisha Garallues 60, Dave DeVito 66.

WYOMING SEMINARY (154) — Greg Godlewski 42, Liam Gilroy 36*, Tyler Maddock 36*, Harrison May 42.

Holy Redeemer 161, GAR 224

Hollenback Golf Club, par 33

GAR (224) — Robbie Reimiller 50, Grant Campbell 48, Oneisha Garallues 60, David DeVito 66.

HOLY REDEEMER (161) — Kenny Wallace 40, Derek Answini 37*, Joe Boos 42, Jack Gallis 42.

Meyers 158, GAR 224

Hollenback Golf Club, par 33

MEYERS (158) — Dave Nargoski 39, Glenn Ellsworth 35*, Billy Worton 40, Andy Hossage 44.

GAR (224) — Robbie Reimiller 50, Grant Campbell 48, Oneisha Garallues 60, David DeVito 66.

Coughlin 170, Pittston Area 185

Wilkes-Barre Municipal, par 36

COUGHLIN (170) — Ryan Keyes 30*, Marco DeLuca 44, Alek Krokos 47, Matt Hamel 49.

PITTSTON AREA (185) — Allie Craig 44, Dylan Burwell 47, Brandon Seaman 47, Matt Havrilla 47.

Crestwood 153, Hazleton Area 168

Sugarloaf Golf Club, par 36

CRESTWOOD (153) — Shane Angle 36*, Mike Golden 36*, John McGroarty 40, Jeremy Harper 41.

HAZLETON AREA (168) — Frank Seratch 36*, Jordan Pick 46, Matt Boretski 42, Brian Bartel 44.

Lake-Lehman 172, Berwick 205

Huntsville, par 36

LAKE-LEHMAN (172) — Adam Motovidlak 40*, Mike Sikora 42, Tyler Scharff 44, Robert Lugiano 46.

BERWICK (205) — Mackenzie Sult 49, Roopesh Kumar 51, Zack Evans 52, Dylan Michael 53.

Nanticoke 193, Hanover 212

Edgewood, par 36

NANTICOKE (193) — Matt Daniels 44*, Jeremy Grodzicki 46, Eric Grodzicki 49, Austin Norton 54.

HANOVER (212) — Devin Fink 49, Auggie George 51, Desmond McCance 56, Joey Berkant 56.

Tunkhannock 169, Wyoming Area 188

Shadowbrook, par 37

WYOMING AREA (188) — Nik Athmann 44, Ryan Wrubel 44, Cole Coolbaugh 51, Chase Yochem 50.

TUNKHANNOCK — Tyler Faux 39*, Emma Harding 40, Brittany Zamber 44, Dylan Mislevy 46.

Meyers 158, Holy Redeemer 161

at Hollenback, par 33

MEYERS (158) — Glen Ellsworth 35*, Dave Nargoski 39,Billy Norton 40, Andy Hossage 44.

REDEEMER (161) — Derek Answini 38, Kenny Wallace 40, Joe Boos 41, Jack Gallis 42.

*medalist honors

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Area 4, Coughlin 1

SINGLES — Brianna Pizzano (WA) d. Diana Rodriquez 6-4, 6-2; Allison Lampman (WA) d. Kira Meager 6-4, 6-1; Lea Getz (WA) d. Rachel Lacomy 6-4, 6-2.

DOUBLES — Emily Cheskiewicz/Nina Minnelli (WA) d. Diana Stavinski/Carly Lewis 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; Julia Schneider/Hanna Moon (COU) d. Stephanie Palovochak/Olivia Williams 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Hazleton Area 3, Stroudsburg 2

SINGLES — Stephanie Mazurek (HAZ) d. Sara Denny 6-2, 6-3; Lily Nowak (HAZ) d. Delaney Pinson 6-1, 6-0; Sofia Losen (HAZ) d. Johna Fiedler 6-2, 6-3.

DOUBLES — Mercedes Bator/Vasilia Briegel (STR) d. Kim DelRegro/Adrianna Bohman 7-6, 2-6, 8-6; Erin Hunt/Blanca Zhang (STR) d. Isabelle Wilusz/Luz Guerrero 6-1, 6-0.

Billy Hurley III acknowledges the gallery after putting for par on the 13th green during the third round of the Quicken Loans National PGA golf tournament, Saturday, June 25, 2016, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Golf-ball-3.jpg Billy Hurley III acknowledges the gallery after putting for par on the 13th green during the third round of the Quicken Loans National PGA golf tournament, Saturday, June 25, 2016, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Times Leader