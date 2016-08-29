High school sports: Berwick edges Hazleton Area, 3-2, on tennis courts

After dropping the first set, Alexis Zalutko and Sydney Lloyd rallied to win the No. 1 doubles match 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 to power Berwick’s 3-2 win over Hazleton Area in a girls tennis game on Monday.

Berwick’s Lily Force-Moore won the Bulldogs’ lone singles match after a 6-0, 6-2 result over Isabelle Wilusz.

Tunkhannock 4, Crestwood 1

Tunkhannock opened its season with a 4-1 win over Crestwood.

Autumn Grey won No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1, while the duo of Miranda Donovan and Leah Rome won the No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-0.

MMI Prep 4, GAR 1

Libby Pinto defeated Michelle Tapia 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles as MMI Prep beat GAR.

The Preppers duo of Jackie Braunstein and Abby Paul won No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-0.

Holy Redeemer 5, Hanover Area 0

The Royals didn’t drop a set in their sweep of Hanover Area.

Camryn Cassetori (No. 1 singles) won 6-0, 6-0 and Emily Evans and Lauren LaMarca took the No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-0.

Pittston Area 4, Dallas 1

Breanna Yaskus and Mikayla Renolds recorded a straight sets win in No. 1 doubles as the Patriots rolled past Dallas.

Abby Connors and Taryn Whitman nabbed singles’ win.

GOLF

Dallas 263, Hazleton Area 266

Mason Gattuso nabbed medalist honors as Dallas topped Hazleton Area.

Teammates Colin Bowansko finished with a 40 and Brett Ostroski shot a 43.

Hazleton Area’s Frank Seratch and Jordan Pick each finished with a 39.

Wyoming Area 167, Coughlin 169

Despite medalists performances from Ryan Keyes and Marco DeLuca (38), Wyoming Area slipped past Coughlin.

Ryan Wrubel led the Warriors with a 39.

Lake-Lehman 174, MMI Prep 185

Medalist Robert Lugiano shot a 40 to lead the Black Knights to a victory over MMI Prep.

Adam Motovidlak chipped in with a 42 for Lehman.

Morgan Long shot a 42 for the Preppers.

COLLEGE GOLF

Penn State Wilkes-Barre places 2nd

Penn State Wilkes-Barre opened it’s 2016 fall season with a second-place finish at the Penn State Hazleton Invitational. Wilkes-Barre’s team score of 324 was 14 strokes behind Penn State Mont Alto. Leading scorers for PSU WB were Jonathan Wilson (Dallas) 79, Shane Straley (Tunkhannock) 80, Tim Walters (Wyoming Valley West) 81 and Jeff Carter (Lake-Lehman) 84.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tunkhannock 4, Crestwood 1

SINGLES — Autumn Grey (TUN) d. Kara Grenzberg 6-3, 6-2; Allison Knorek (CRE) d. Stephanie Seward 6-4, 6-0; Hannah Chesner (TUN) d. Abby Eielecki 6-2, 6-3.

DOUBLES — Miranda Donavan/Leah Rome (TUN) d. Rachel McFarland/ Chloe Lacoste 6-0, 6-0; Angelique Antenucci/Erin Kelly (TUN) d. Natalie Klimek/Bree Kravchick 6-0, 6-1.

MMI Prep 4, GAR 1

SINGLES — Libby Pinto (MMI) d. Michelle Tapia 6-1, 6-0; Jessica Smith (MMI) d. Dominque Crupp 6-0, 6-0; Katherine Pinto (MMI) d. M. Martinez 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES — Jackie Braunstein/Abby Paull (MMI) d. Diamond Cruz/Yazmin Guzman 6-1, 6-0; GAR won by default.

Holy Redeemer 5, Hanover Area 0

SINGLES — Camryn Cassetori (HR) d. Victoria Hoffman 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Maria (HR) d. Deanna Wadzin 6-0, 6-0; Alex Kester (HR) d. Taylor Gavlick 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES — Emily Evans/Lauren LaMarca (HR) d. Bridget Hannon/Julia Fritz 6-0, 6-0; Julia Randazzo/Cassie Benderevitch (HR) won by forfeit.

Pittston Area 4, Dallas 1

SINGLES — Allie Stallard (D) d. MacKenzie Connors 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Abby Connors (PA) d. Reese Lewandowski 6-2, 6-0; Taryn Whitman (PA) d. Emily Heltzer 6-4, 6-4.

DOUBLES — Breanna Yaskus (PA) d. Mikayla Renolds 6-2, 7-5; Charity McLeod/Kerry Shamonski (PA) d. Joelle Scrafia/Greta Ketchner 6-0, 6-1.

Wyoming Seminary 5,

Wyoming Valley West 0

SINGLES — Nicole Joanlanne (SEM) d. Bryden Peters 6-0, 7-6; Abbey Capin (SEM) d. Madisen Jastremski 6-0, 7-5; Isabella Sobejano (SEM) d. Ally Dotter 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES — Meghna Melkote/Emily Laurore (SEM) d. Ryley Phillips/Nada Elbattah 6-1, 6-0; Becca Hammerman/Emily Urbanski (SEM) d. Mary Chitswara/Anabel Gifoli 6-2, 6-2.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

Berwick 3, Hazleton Area 2

SINGLES — Stephanie Mazurek (HA) d. Gabi Popko 6-0, 6-1; Lily Nowak (HA) d. Isabella Arndt 6-1, 6-4; Lily Force-Moore (BER) d. Isabelle Wilusz 6-0, 6-2.

DOUBLES — Alexis Zalutko/Sydney Lloyd (BER) d. Kim Delregno/Adrianna Bohman 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4; Jacee Carrathers/Airlia Martz (BER) d. Sophia Sebo/Samantha Delmonico 6-0, 6-1.

GOLF

Wyoming Area 167, Coughlin 169

at Fox Hill CC, par 35

COUGHLIN (169) — Ryan Wrubel 39, Cole Coolbaugh 41, Nik Athmann 43, Jimmy Kosco 44.

WYOMING AREA (167) — Ryan Keyes 38*, Marco DeLuca 38*, Noah Stankinas 45, Alek Krokos 48.

Dallas 263, Hazleton Area 266

at Irem Country Club, par 36

DALLAS (263) — Mason Gattuso* 38, Colin Bowansko 40, Brett Ostroski 43, Kyle McAndrew 45.

HAZLETON (266) — Frank Seratch 39, Jordan Pick 39, Matt Boretski 41, Brady Bortel 47, Brian Bartel 47.

Lake-Lehman 174, MMI Prep 185

at Huntsville Golf Club, par 36

MMI PREP (185) — Robert Lugiano 40*, Adam Motovidlak 42, Mike Sikora 46, Tanner Harry 46.

LEHMAN (174) — Morgan Long 42, George Palermo 44, Dave Genetti 49, George Palermo 44.

*Medalist

