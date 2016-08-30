Bulldogs best Meyers in high school golf match

Dylan Michael and Roopesh Kuman both shot a 45 to tie for medalist honors as Berwick downed Meyers, 189-224 in a high school golf match Tuesday at the par 36 Berwick Country Club.
Jake Demler added a 48 for the Bulldogs.
Glen Ellsworth’s 47 paced Meyers.
H.S. Girls Tennis
MMI Prep 4, Jim Thorpe 1
Brittney Marzen won the top singles match to lead a singles sweep as streaking MMI Prep downed Jim Thorpe in a non-conference match at the Preppers court.
Marzen took a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1, while Marni Quevedo took the No. 2 match and Caitlin Holt won at No. 3 singles, both in straight sets.
The victory improved the Preppers to 3-0 to open the season.
Preece hits hole in one
Irem golf member Charlie Preece scored a hole in one at Irem Country Club on Monday. His ace came on the Par 3 17th hole. Witnessing the shot were Preece’s playing partners Walt Kuharchik, John Kotis and Jim O’Boyle.
H.S. Golf
Berwick 189, Meyers 224
at Berwick CC, par 36
MEY (224) — Glen Ellsworth 47, Dave Nargoski 53, Andy Hossage 59, Billy Norton 65.
BER (189) — Dylan Michael 45, Roopesh Kuman 45, Jake Demler 48, Zach Evans 51, Mackenzie Sult 54.
H.S. Tennis
MMI Prep 4, Jim Thorpe 1
SINGLES — Brittney Marzen (MMI) d. Libby Pinta 6-1, 6-2; Marni Quevedo (MMI) d. Jessica Smith 6-1, 6-0; Caitlin Holt (MMI) d. Katharine Pinto 6-1, 6-3.
