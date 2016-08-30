Bulldogs best Meyers in high school golf match

Dylan Michael and Roopesh Kuman both shot a 45 to tie for medalist honors as Berwick downed Meyers, 189-224 in a high school golf match Tuesday at the par 36 Berwick Country Club.

Jake Demler added a 48 for the Bulldogs.

Glen Ellsworth’s 47 paced Meyers.

Preece hits hole in one

Irem golf member Charlie Preece scored a hole in one at Irem Country Club on Monday. His ace came on the Par 3 17th hole. Witnessing the shot were Preece’s playing partners Walt Kuharchik, John Kotis and Jim O’Boyle.

H.S. Golf

Berwick 189, Meyers 224

at Berwick CC, par 36

MEY (224) — Glen Ellsworth 47, Dave Nargoski 53, Andy Hossage 59, Billy Norton 65.

BER (189) — Dylan Michael 45, Roopesh Kuman 45, Jake Demler 48, Zach Evans 51, Mackenzie Sult 54.

H.S. Tennis

MMI Prep 4, Jim Thorpe 1

SINGLES — Brittney Marzen (MMI) d. Libby Pinta 6-1, 6-2; Marni Quevedo (MMI) d. Jessica Smith 6-1, 6-0; Caitlin Holt (MMI) d. Katharine Pinto 6-1, 6-3.

