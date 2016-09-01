Local RoundupMMI Prep girls tennis extends season-opening win streak

The magical start to the girls tennis season just keeps rolling for MMI Prep.

And so far, it’s made the Preppers unbeatable.

Libby Pinto swept the top singles match, 6-0, 6-0 to start a singles sweep as the Preppers pulled off a 4-1 victory over Tamaqua in a non-conference showdown Thursday while running MMI’s overall record to 5-0 to open the season.

Jessica Smith at No. 2 and Katherine Pinto at No. 3 completed a singles sweep for MMI Prep in straight sets, while Jackie Braunstein and Abby Paul combined for a 6-1, 6-0 win in the top doubles match.

Hazleton Area 5, Hanover Area 0

Stephanie Mazurek, Lily Nowak and Sofia Losen swept singles play for the Cougars, who dropped just one game in the entire match.

Kim Delregno and Adrianna Bohman teamed up for a 6-0, 6-0 win in the No. 1 doubles match.

H.S. Golf

MMI Prep 177, Lake-Lehman 182

Lake-Lehman’s Adam Motovidlak shot a low score of 40, but MMI Prep overcame it with George Palermo’s 43 and scores of 44 by Eric Degenhart and Jessica McClellan to pull out the victory.

Wyoming Area 176, Wyoming Valley West 184

Nick Athmann shot a day-low 40 and Jimmy Kosco followed with a 42 to lead the Warriors.

Wyoming Valley West’s Martin Cryan shot a 40 to share medalist honors wiht Athmann.

Hanover Area 168, GAR 213

Desmond McCance scored a match-low 39 to spark the Hawkeyes.

Robbie Reimiller shot a low of 43 for GAR.

Colleges

Field Hockey

King’s 2, Marywood 1

Former Meyers standout Brianna DiMaggio celebrated her 20th birthday by scoring the game-winning goal in the Monarchs season-0pening victory over the visiting Pacers at McCarthy Stadium.

DiMaggio scored off a thru pass from Coughlin grad Sarah Zbierski with just 5:19 left in the game to break a 1-1 tie. The Pacers struck first when Tori Jo Kakusian scored off a corner in the 28th minute. The Monarchs responded with a goal of their own in the 32nd minute when Devan Pepe scored her first collegiate goal off a rebounded shot.

Gwynedd-Mercy 4, Misericordia 2

Halley Gruber and Kyleigh Knell scored for Misericordia, but the Cougars dropped their season opener. Kailey Vogl and Suzhaunna Lerch both had assists for Misericordia.

Women’s Volleyball

King’s 3, Clarks Summit 0

Rachel Miller topped King’s with 10 kills and five digs as the Monarchs won their season-opening matchup with Clarks Summit, formerly known as Baptist Bible, by scores of 25-5, 25-16, and 25-12.

Nicole McQuillan added seven kills for King’s, while Maureen Kloap registered four kills and five digs and Sydney Reigel tallied three kills and two digs. Kristen Bohnenblusch posted 16 digs and five service aces in the victory, while Julie Kollar dished out 26 assists with six digs and four service aces.

Callie Kitowski led Clarks Summit with six kills.

Wilkes 3, PSU-Hazleton 0

The Wilkes University women’s volleyball team wasted little time claiming its first win of the season by to a 25-16, 25-7, 25-3 victory.

Rookies Michele Natale and Jamey Mikovich led the way offensively for Wilkes, finishing with six kills each while Natale added two solo blocks. Ally Paskas and Grace Boyle each contributed four kills. Alexis Morgan paced the Wilkes passing game with a match-high 16 assists while libero Juliet Betke finished with a team-best nine digs form the backline.

Men’s Soccer

Wilkes 3, PSU-Berks 0

Former Nanticoke Area standout Ed Lukowski notched his first career goal off a rebound at the 41:13 mark to give the Colonels a 1-0 advantage, starting Wilkes on its way to a season-opening victory.

After the break, Wilkes continued its momentum as Sam Sebia scored off a teammate’s shot that hit the PSU-Berks goalie before landing on the foot of the freshman just 1:27 into the second stanza. Kyle Bentz put the game out of reach for the Colonels when he took an Alvaro Fernandez-Mal pass and found the back of the net inside of the right post with 75:40 on the clock.

Tim Gallagher recorded the shutout in net for Wilkes making three saves.

Misericordia 5, Clarks Summit 1

Tgive head coach Andy Loughnane his first career win.

Ethan Aigeldinger scored twice for the Cougars and Chris Edkins and Niko Amity both added goals as the Cougars gave new head coach Andy Loughnane his first career victory.

The Cougars also were aided by an own goal by the Defenders. Patrick Hoffman made two saves in collegiate debut in goal.

Women’s Soccer

King’s 4, Penn College 0

Freshman Danielle Putnam had a goal and an assist in her first collegiate game as the Monarchs team began the 2016 season on a high note.

Freshman Allie Balotin, sophomore Ally Andrew, and senior Amy Barge added goals for the Monarchs while junior Savannah Tucker had an assist. Freshman Ally McMahon recorded her first collegiate win in goal while making one save in one half of play. Freshman Jess Schenfeld recorded one save in goal in relief.

Misericordia 2, Ursinus 0

Junior Alex Gallagher converted a penalty kick 12 minutes into the game as the Cougars scored first, then Jordyn Martini added an insurance goal 20 minutes later as Misericordia won its season opener.

Gallagher assisted on the second goal, while Alyssa Pojero made six saves in the contest.

Men’s Cross Country

Fitch places 1st for Cougars

The Misericordia University men’s cross country team swept the top three places while opening the season with a win in the Misericordia Invitational.

Alex Fitch (16:53), Sean Luzzi (17:00) and Eric Deignan finished 1-2-3 for the Cougars in the 5K event.

Coughlin grad Franco Balbuena (17:18) of Wilkes was seventh and Tunkhannock grad Ben Siegel (17:29) of King’s finished ninth.

James Buckley (18:11) led Scranton in 20th place.

Women’s Cross Country

Cougars Killmon crosses first

Misericordia’s Bethany Killmon finished first overall with a time of 16:02 in the 4K while teammate Emily Madigan was second at 16:11 as the Cougars opened the season with a victory at the Misericordia Invitational.

Emma Federinko (16:37) and Valerie Pagano (16:40) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, for Misericordia.

Former Pittston Area standout Tara Johnson of King’s (16:15) was third overall, while Scranton’s top finisher was Patricia Hoffman (17:19) in 13th place.

Caroline Rickard (17:44) led Wilkes with an 18th-place finish.

MMI Prep 4, Tamaqua 1

SINGLES — 1. Libby Pinto (MMI) d. Brooke Williams 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jessica Smith (MMI) d. Kala Saez 6-1, 6-3; 3. Katherine Pinto (MMI) d. Carmen Gonzales 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES — 1. Jackie Braunstein/Abby Paul (MMI) d. Alexis Breiner/Allison Miller 6-1, 6-0; 2. Tamaqua won by forfeit.

Hazleton Area 5, Hanover Area 0

SINGLES — 1. Stephanie Mazurek (HAZ) d. Victoria Hoffman 6-0, 6-1; 2. Lily Nowak (HAZ) d. Deanna Wadzin 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sofia Losen (HAZ) d. Taylor Gavlick 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES — 1. Kim Delregno/Adrianna Bohman (HAZ) d. Bridget Hannon/Michelle Chalarca 6-0, 6-0; 2. Isabelle Wilusz/Sophia Sebo (HAZ) won by forfeit.

MMI Prep 177, Lake-Lehman 182

at Valley Country Club, par 35

LL (182) — Adam Motovidlak 40, Robert Lugiano 47, Tanner Harry 47, Mike Sikora 48.

MMI (177) — George Palermo 43, Eric Degenhart 44, Jessica McClellan 44, Morgan Long 46.

Wyoming Area 176, Wyoming Valley West 184

at Irem CC, par 36

WA (176) — Nick Athmann 40, Jimmy Kosco 42, Ryan Wrubel 45, Cole Coolbaugh 49.

WVW (184) — Martin Cryan 40, Rob Lane 44, Ian Bayley 49, Jake Milia 51.

Hanover Area 168, GAR 213

at Hollenback GC, par 33

HANOVER AREA (168) — Desmond McCance 39, Auggie George 42, Devin Senk 43, Joey Berkant 44.

GAR (213) — Robbie Reimiller 43, Grant Campbell 55, Oniesha Garallues 56, Dave DeVito 59.

