Local roundup: Berwick volleyball earns sweep

Berwick held on for a close win in the first game before earning a 27-25, 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Dallas on Friday in WVC girls volleyball play.

Madison Shaw led Berwick with 14 kills and four digs, followed by Demaris Ayala (five aces, 21 assists, six digs) and Madelyn Pinterich (five aces, 20 service points, seven digs).

Caitlyn Pike (13 assists, seven service points, two aces), Gianna Musto (six kills, two blocks, five service points, two aces) and Megan Sebastianelli (five digs, five service points and one ace) topped Dallas.

Nanticoke 3,

Tunkhannock 0

The Trojans closed out a tight third game for a 25-12, 25-12, 26-24 sweep of the Tigers.

Jenna Lipowski (one ace, five kills, 10 assists, three blocks), Kasey Radginski (seven kills, five blocks) and Jilann Baron (four kills, three blocks) led the way.

Holy Redeemer 3,

Pittston Area 0

Brynn Kukoski led Redeemer with 11 kills and 11 points, followed by Amanda Curcio (nine kills, 12 assists) and Skylar Osenkarski (six kills).

Kristen Durling (four points, three blocks, six assists), Portia Weidlich (five points, two kills, four blocks) and Ryanna Power (15 digs) led Pittston.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coughlin 7, Meyers 2

Six different Crusaders scored and Lexi Kowalski led the way with two goals and two assists in an exhibition game.

Kendra Kralick and Selena Soto had the goals for the Mohawks.

Lackawanna Trail 10,

Abington Heights 1

Lackawanna Trail won the exhibition, with Courtney Dwyer leading with five goals.

Stevie Sebring scored for Abington.

Wyoming Area 11,

GAR 0

Seven different Warriors scored against GAR, winning 11-0 in an exhibition.

Lack. Trail 10, Abington Hts. 1

Abington Heights `1`0 —`1

Lackawanna Trail `7`3 — `10

First half — 1. LAC, Sam Baltrusaitis (Madison Lee), 27:07; 2. ABT, Stevie Sebring (Marie Dempsey), 26:04; 3. LAC, Courtney Dwyer, 24:49; 4. LAC, Madison Lee, 20:42; 5. LAC, Elizabeth Rodenbach (Lauren Beamer), 17:25; 6. LAC, Courtney Dwyer (Lauren Beamer), 8:31; 7. LAC, Lauren Beamer, 7:30; 8. LAC, Courtney Dwyer, 6:03. Second half — 9. LAC, Courtney Dwyer, 14:43; 10. LAC, Courtney Dwyer (Lauren Baldwyn), 13:20; 10. LAC, Elizabeth Rodenbach, 11:16.

Shots — ABT 4; LAC 19. Saves — ABT 9 (Sydney Horvath); LAC 3 (Sarah Weisenfluh). Penalty corners — ABT 1; LAC 9.

Wyoming Area 11, GAR 0

GAR `0`0 —`0

Wyoming Area `9`2 — `11

First half — 1. WA, Lauren Parente (Victoria Braccini), 22:45; 2. WA, Emilie Wanko (Kari Melberger), 21:19; 3. WA, Emilie Wanko (Lexi Crossley), 19:34; 4. WA, Grace Angelella (Lexi Crossley), 15:34; 5. WA, Lauren Parente (Lexi Crossley), 14:01; 6. WA, Victoria Braccini (Kari Melberger), 10:45; 7. WA, Kari Melberger (Lauren Parente), 9:12; 8. WA Kari Melberger (Victoria Braccini) 5:45; 9. Victoria Braccini (Grace Angelella), 2:30. Second half — 10. WA, Cassidy Ozel (Jalen Rhodes), 7:14; 11. WA, Morgan Coolbaugh (Jalen Rhodes), 1:15.

Shots — GAR 3; WA 22. Saves — GAR 11 (Samara McDaniels/Reily Holden); WA 2 (Katie Wolfgang/Ellie Glatz). Penalty corners — GAR 0; WA 10.

