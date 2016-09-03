Dallas’ Jack Zardecki wins at Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial High School Invitational

DALLAS TWP. — Dallas junior, Jack Zardecki, led a field of over 200 runners, winning top honors in the Varsity Boys 5K Run at the Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial High School Invitational Cross Country Races at Letterkenny Fields on Saturday.

Zardecki crossed the finish line in 16 minutes and 52 seconds. He outran second-place finisher, Mason Kimbell, a senior from Berwick, by 11 seconds. Holy Redeemer sophomore Bryce Zapusek finished third, nine seconds behind Kimbell.

“I took the lead a quarter of a mile into the race on a hill,” Zardecki said. “I run hills a lot — my coach, Matt Samuel, has our team doing a lot of hill work.”

Once Zardecki moved in front, he still found himself running with a few runners at the half way point of the race.

“I knew if I could distance myself from those guys, I’d be able to gap them even more,” he said. “I was able to move ahead of them by about 20 meters. Then I pushed the turns and finished strong. I feel I still had more in me if I would have needed it — but I didn’t need it. But I feel this is good start for my season.”

Scotty Zoscin, an eighth-grader from Weatherly, won the Boys Junior Varsity 3K Run in 11:12. Zachary Keiner, also an eighth-grader, from Hazleton, finished second, six seconds later.

“I started sprinting around the half mile marker and moved in front. After that, I continued sprinting to the finish,” Zoscin said. “I did this for my former coach (Jon Kiddish), who died in August.”

The Korty sisters, Jennifer and Rachel from Forest City Regional, won the two girls races

Jennifer, a senior, won the Varsity Girls 5K in 19:27. She outran second-place finisher, Hannah Perkins, a freshman from Montrose, by 43 seconds. Holy Redeemer junior, Lyndsey Williams, finished third, 24 seconds behind Perkins.

“I took the lead on the hill (quarter of a mile into the race),” Jennifer said. “After that, I settled into my normal pace. And then I began focusing on increasing my lead.”

Rachel, a seventh-grader, won the 3K race in 12:35, holding off second-place finisher, Aubriana Marranca, an eighth-grader from Wyoming Area, who finished just one second behind. Anna Capaci, an eighth-grader from Holy Redeemer, finished third, 18 seconds behind Marranca.

“I caught and passed the leader going around the final turn (with about 200 yards remaining in the race),” Rachel said. “(Marranca ) came up on me late, but I was able to hold it.”

Runners from 30 schools, from as far away as Susquehanna (near the New York State border) competed in the race.

NOTES: The coaching staff from Hanover Area is a family affair featuring Carl Daubert, his son, Carl and his brother, Ken.

Wyoming Valley Striders 42nd annual Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial

High School Invitational Cross Country Races results

Race No. 1. Junior High Girls 3K (1.86 miles)

Top 25 medal winners

1. Rachel Korty, 7th grade, Forest City, 12:35

2. Aubriana Marranca, 8, Wyoming Area, 12:36

3. Anna Capaci, 8, Redeemer, 12:54

4. Alicia Orzechowski, 8, Hanover, 13:03

5. Sophia Pisarski, 8, Valley View, 13:13

6. Jillian Bonczewski, 8, Valley West, 13:24

7. Skyla Silfee, 8, Forest City, 13:33

8. Mia Rudalavage, Fresh, Valley View, 13:36

9. Olivia James, 7, Lakeland, 13:38

10. Catherine Shuleski, 8, Solomon, 13:40

11. Brooke McElheny, fresh, W. Wayne, 13:43

12. Kristie Semanchik, 8, Hazleton, 13:44

13. Olivia Kwiatkowski, 8, Wyoming Area, 13:47

14. Sydney Tellis, 8, Dallas, 13:47

15. Anya Rusnak, 8, W. Wayne, 13:51

16. Elizabeth Blaski, 8, Lake-Lehman, 13:58

17. Haley Estus, 8, W. Wayne, 13:59

18. Madeline Healey, 8, Dunmore, 14:00

19. Sara Balay, 7, Hazleton, 14:02

20. Audrey Lawlor, 7, W. Wayne, 14:02

21. Taylor Seprosky, fresh, Valley View, 14:03

22. Emily Kobusky, 7, Valley West, 14:07

23. Gia Keefe, 7, Redeemer, 14:09

24. Grace Holmes, 7, Redeemer,14:09

25. Madison Kammer, 7, W. Wayne, 14:1

Field: 174 finishers

Race No. 2. Junior High Boys 3K (1.86 miles)

Top 25 medal winners

1. Scotty Zoscin, 8, Weatherly, 11:12

2. Zach Keiner, 8, Hazleton, 11:18

3. Austin Gow, 8, Susquehanna, 11:21

4. Kyle Price, 8, Crestwood, 11:26

5. Josh Christionson, fresh, Scranton, 11:27

6. Matt Korty, 8, Forest City, 11:31

7. Nick Tomassoni, fresh, Valley View, 11:34

8. Anthony Roberto, 8, Scranton, 11:37

9. Matt Eckenrode, 8, Scranton, 11:43

10. Dave Campbell, 8, Lakeland, 11:48

11. Joey Rowley, fresh, Hanover, 11:54

12. Mike Heid, fresh, Valley View, 11:56

13. Mortgage Hamidi, 8, Scranton, 11:56

14. Joey Bootz, fresh, Lakeland, 11:58

15. Don Burdick, 7, W. Wayne, 11:58

16. Val White, 8, Susquehanna, 11:59

17. Tyler Meyer, fresh, Dallas, 12:00

18. Angelo Lombardo, 7, Valley West, 12:03

19. Ian Kovatch, 8, Valley View, 12:03

20. Chris Noldy, fresh, Lakeland, 12:07

21. Tristan Uram, 8, Lakeland, 12:09

22. Quinn Curabba, 7, Del. Valley, 12:13

23. Bennici Michael, 8, Mid Valley, 12:13

24. Jon Riggall, 8, Dunmore, 12:14

25. Camden Miller, Scranton, 12:16

Field: 203 finishers

Race no. 3. Varsity Girls 5K (3.1 miles)

Top 25 medal winners

1. Jen Korty, Sr, Forest City, 19:27

2. Hannah Perkins, fresh, Montrose, 20:10

3. Lyndsey Williams, jun, Redeemer, 20:34

4. Paige Barillo, soph, W. Wayne, 20:39

5. Mary Everdale, sen, Hazleton, 20:44

6. Annie Skirpan, soph, W. Wayne, 21:00

7. Denali Hutzelmann, sen, Del. Valley, 21:02

8. Vanessa Paolella, sen, Del. Valley, 21:07

9. Nicole Zambetti, fresh, Pittston, 21:15

10. Riley Oremus, jun, Dallas, 21:20

11. Katie Shea, soph, Scranton, 21:20

12. Jace Garnick, jun, Lehman, 21:28

13. Georgia Smith, soph, Montrose, 21:29

14. Nicole Capparell, soph, Marian, 21:35

15. Arianna Boccardi, sen, Pittston, 21:37

16. Sam Dyer, sen, Berwick, 21:47

17. Jade Fry, jun, Lehman, 21:52

18. April Kupsky, fresh, Seminary, 22:06

19. Megan Borton, fresh, Dallas, 22:14

20. Santina Burak, jun, Valley View, 22:22

21. Madison Baloga, fresh, Dallas, 22:24

22. Ariana Stranko, fresh, Hazleton, 22:26

23. Kaitlyn Bly, fresh, Hanover, 22:28

24. Lauryn Penbleton, soph, Lehman, 22:32

25. Olivia Vasey, jun, Lehman, 22:36

Field: 148 finishers

Race No. 4. Varsity Boys 5K (3.1 miles)

Top 25 medal winners

1. Jack Zardecki, jun, Dallas, 16:52

2. Mason Kimbell, sen, Berwick, 17:03

3. Bryce Zapusek, soph, Redeemer, 17:12

4. Ty Fisher, sen, Berwick, 17:23

5. Josh Wyandt, soph, Dallas, 17:27

6. Jacob Pasake, jun, W. Wayne, 17:31

7. Zack Mead, sen, Montrose, 17:33

8. Mitchell Rome, fresh, Dallas, 17:34

9. Aaron Hoda, sen, Redeemer, 17:37

10. Mitchell Martin, jun, Berwick, 17:41

11. Owen Brewer, sen, Montrose, 17:42

12. Jacob Kobusky, jun, Valley West, 17:53

13. Brandon Curley, jun, Montrose, 17:54

14. Jason Culp, jun, Dallas, 17:56

15. Clay Kimsal, jun, Crestwood, 18:09

16. Devin Smith, sen, Carbondale, 18:16

17. Liam Mead, soph, Montrose, 18:21

18. Adam Borton, soph, Dallas, 18:22

19. Mikel Skasko, jun, Hazleton, 18:24

20. Colin Kelly, sen, W. Scranton, 18:27

21. Stephen Dule, sen, Hanover, 18:28

22. Lucas Volpetti, soph, Redeemer, 18:29

23. Aidan Malloy, jun, Hazleton, 18:34

24. John Noldy, jun, Lakeland, 18:35

25. Noah Chupp, fresh, Lakeland, 18:38

Field: 219 finishers.

Official starter: Vince P. Wojnar. Timing and results: Runner’s High (www.runhigh.com). Back up timer: Karen Moskel. Race director: Marjorie Adams.

Schedule

Monday (Labor Day): Hope Team Challenge 5K Run/Walk at Kirby Park at 9 a.m. Info: Sally Kinney, 570-592-3725.

Runners hit their stride after the start of the 42nd annual Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial 5K Cross Country boys varsity race in Dallas Township on Saturday morning. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RobbinsXC_3-1.jpg Runners hit their stride after the start of the 42nd annual Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial 5K Cross Country boys varsity race in Dallas Township on Saturday morning. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Runners hit their stride after the start of the 42nd annual Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial 5K Cross Country girls varsity race in Dallas Township on Saturday morning. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RobbinsXC_1-1.jpg Runners hit their stride after the start of the 42nd annual Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial 5K Cross Country girls varsity race in Dallas Township on Saturday morning. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Forest City senior Jennifer Korty breaks the tape to win the girls varsity 42nd annual Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial 5K Cross Country Race in Dallas Township on Saturday morning. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RobbinsXC_2-1.jpg Forest City senior Jennifer Korty breaks the tape to win the girls varsity 42nd annual Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial 5K Cross Country Race in Dallas Township on Saturday morning. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Dallas junior Jack Zardecki breaks the tape to win the boys varsity 42nd annual Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial 5K Cross Country Race in Dallas Township on Saturday morning. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RobbinsXC_4-1.jpg Dallas junior Jack Zardecki breaks the tape to win the boys varsity 42nd annual Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial 5K Cross Country Race in Dallas Township on Saturday morning. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

By Robert Miner For Times Leader