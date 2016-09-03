High school sports: Wyoming Area’s second-half rally powers boys soccer win

Trailing 2-0 at halftime, Wyoming Area scored three unanswered goals to beat Blue Ridge, 3-2, in nonconference boys soccer action on Saturday.

Brandon Williams, Brenden Lee and Casey Orlando each scored goals, while Eric Hall made six saves.

Meyers 10, Freeland 0

Jacob Nargoski scored five of Meyers’ 10 goals in a nonconference rout of Freeland.

Peter Torres had three assists, while David Kasper made six saves and Kyle Ostrowski had one in the win.

H.S. FIELD HOCKEY

Easton 3, Hazleton Area 0

Hazleton Area fell into an 0-2 hole and couldn’t recover in a exhibition loss to Easton.

Hazleton Area was outshot 14-3 and recorded one penalty corner to Easton’s seven. Margaret Fulton finished with seven saves for the Cougars.

Southern Columbia 6, Berwick 1

Southern Columbia’s five first-half goals proved to be too much to overcome in Berwick’s loss.

Berwick’s Sarah Michael made a defensive save.

GIRLS TENNIS

Berwick 4, Wyoming Seminary 1

After dropping No. 1 singles, Berwick went on to sweep the next four matches in a win over Wyoming Seminary.

The Bulldogs duo of Alexis Zaluto and Sydney Lloyd won No. 2 doubles 6-3, 7-6.

Wyoming Seminary’s Nicole Joanlanne was the lone victor of the day at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-4).

Pittston Area 5, Crestwood 0

Pittston Area swept Crestwood in a match played Friday.

Mackenzie Connors won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-3, while the Patriots duo of Breanna Yashkus and Madison Stanton took No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-0.

Coughlin 5, Tunkhannock 0

Diana Rodriguez topped Autumn Grey 6-0, 6-4 in No. 1 singles to pilot Coughlin’s win.

Rachel Lacomy and Carly Lewis won at No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-4 for the Crusaders.

H.S. GOLF

Pittston Area 165, Wyoming Valley West 177

Allie Craig picked up co-medalist honors with a 39 for Pittston Area’s first win of the season on Friday.

Teammates Brandon Seamen and Dylan Burwell each shot a 40 for the Patriots.

Wyoming Valley West’s Rob Lane and Marin Cryan were also co-medalists with Craig after shooting a 39.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

North Pocono 3, MMI Prep 0

Hannan Bray had 12 aces and Lily Thompson had seven kills as North Pocono swept MMI Prep 25-15, 25-17, 25-12 on Friday night.

MMI Prep’s Caelyn McGran led the way with nine kills and five digs, while Danna Caratto finished with three kills, three digs and one block and Lauryn Banyas recorded 12 assists, two aces and one kill.

GIRLS TENNIS

