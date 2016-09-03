Local Colleges: Misericordia men’s soccer cruises to 4-2 win over Ursinus

Misericordia improved to 2-0 with a 4-2 win over Ursinus, Saturday afternoon at Mangelsdorf Field.

Barry Kabinoff and Ethan Aigeldinger had a goal and an assist each and Matt Norcini and Niko Amity both added goals.

Norcini opened the scoring just 34 seconds into the match and Amity made it 2-0 at 3:03.

Kabinoff made it 3-0 at 13:00 Aigeldinger closed out the scoring for MU in the 86th minute.

Cabrini 2, King’s 1 OT

AJ Bishop rebounded his own missed penalty kick and buried the ball in the back of the net in the 97th minute to give the Cabrini University men’s soccer team a 2-1 overtime victory of host King’s College on Saturday afternoon at McCarthy Stadium in Wilkes-Barre.

Chris Galeano scored King’s only goal and Owen Geedey made five saves in goal. Cabrini held a 13-11 shot advantage but the Monarchs had 12 corner kicks to the Cavs five.

FIELD HOCKEY

King’s 5, Johnson & Wales 2

King’s offense was rolling en route to a 5-2 win over Johnson & Wales on the first day of the Misericordia Tournament.

King’s (2-0) was led by Kelsey Gabriele and Brianna DiMaggio who scored two goals each. Caitlin Wood also had a goal for the Monarchs. Paige Tedik got the win in goal making four saves.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Muhlenberg 1, Wilkes 0

Wilkes dropped a 1-0 decision at Muhlenberg on Saturday.

Muhlenberg scored the game’s only goal in the 17th minute.

Wilkes (1-1) had a chance to net the equalizer in the 80th minute but junior Ema Sabovic’s shot was stopped by Muhlenberg goalkeeper Marissa D’Alessandro.

Eastern Connecticut St. 3,

Wilkes 2

Eastern Connecticut State notched the game-winning goal late in the second half on way to a 3-2 victory over Wilkes University in the consolation game of the Connie Harnum Memorial Classic hosted by Susquehanna University on Saturday afternoon.

Eastern Connecticut State opened the scoring with a goal at the 23:17 mark before Gianna Gennetts notched her first collegiate goal off a Marissa Surdy assist just three minutes later tying the game at one.

Caroline Regan gave Eastern Connecticut State the lead back at 2-1 right before the break scoring a goal at the 30:38 mark.

Salisbury 5, Misericordia 0

Katelyn Campbell made nine saves in goal as Misericordia lost to Salisbury, 5-0.

Both of the Cougars best opportunities to score came from corners in the second half.

On the first one, Colby Eldridge received a pass on the left side and ripped a shot towards goal that the goalie parried.

With three minutes to go in the game, Melanie Fry passed the ball to Suzhaunna Lerch who blasted the ball towards goal but the goalie saved it.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

MU splits pair of games

Misericordia split a pair of games at the Cortland Red Dragon Volleyball Classic, Saturday.

MU beat Utica 25-19, 25-20, 25-14 before they lost to Fredonia 19-25, 23-25, 15-25.

Against Utica, Paige Shaughnessy had 12 kills, six aces and eight digs. Nicole Tagerty had 29 assists, 11 digs and four aces.

In the Fredonia game, Tagerty had 22 assists, 16 digs, two aces and two solo blocks.

Wilkes finishes 2-1 at Home Quad

Wilkes finished 2-1 at its home quad match Saturday afternoon at the Marts Center. The Lady Colonels recorded wins over Penn College and Clarks Summit before falling in a thrilling five-set match against Lycoming College.

Wilkes moves to 3-1 overall following the three matches on the day.

Wilkes began the day with a 3-0 victory over Penn College by scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-19. Grace Boyle led the way on the offensive finishing with ten kills and three service aces.

The match against Lycoming proved to be the most exciting of the day as both teams entered undefeated. After Lycoming took the first set 25-23, Wilkes stormed back taking sets two and three by the score of 25-17. Lycoming answered with a 25-17 win in set four to push the match to the deciding fifth set. Wilkes led 10-4 early in the set, but Lycoming battled back and used back-to-back kills to tie the game at 15 before a service ace and Wilkes attacking error sealed the win for the Warriors.

Wilkes then closed out the day with a 3-0 sweep of Clarks Summit University taking the match by scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-17. Boyle and Scarfaro topped the team in kills with seven each. As a team, Wilkes posted a season-high 11 service aces in the win.

Times Leader