Manfre’s hat trick lifts Meyers to boys soccer victory

Matt Manfre hit a hat trick, scoring three times in the first half and Meyers hung onto a 4-3 victory over Berwick in a high school boys soccer game in Berwick.

Manfre scored 36 seconds into the game, then found the cage off assists from Jacob Nargoski and David Kasper in the final four minutes of the opening half to give the Mohawks a 3-1 lead at intermission.

Nargoski added the final goal for Meyers, capitalizing on the second assist of the day for Johnny Torres.

Ken Marshman scored twice for Berwick, converting a goal in each half.

Holy Redeemer 4, GAR 3

Lucas Barnak scored his second goal of the game w9th six seconds to play as the Royals recorded a dramatic victory during a dizzying day where all the goals were scored in the final 30 seconds of each half.

Barnak started the scoring with a goal just 24 seconds before halftime, but Frankie Espinoza tied it for GAR with a score just three seconds later.

After Josh Perta’s goal gave Redeemer the lead back, Emmanuel Edoukou sent the teams into intermission in a 2-2 tie by scoring for the Grenadiers with one second remaining in the opening half.

The second half grew quiet until crunch time again.

Eric Schramm scored Holy Redeemer’s third goal with 12 seconds on the game clock, but Espinoza tied it at 3-all with a GAR goal with eight seconds left.

Two seconds later, Barnak scored unassisted to lift the Royals to victory.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Nanticoke Area 1

Andrew Kim finished with a hat trick, scoring the game’s first goal and two more in the second half to spark the Blue Knights.

Wyoming Seminary took 26 shots on goal and held the Trojans to six.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 9, GAR 1

Annie Bagnall had a hat trick and added two assists and Autumn Kaminski scored twice to lead the Royals.

Skylar Elmy had GAR’s lone goal.

Tamaqua 1, Hazleton Area 1

Halene Yencha scored a late-game goal as Hazleton Area forged a tie in a non-conference game with Tamaqua.

Yencha took a feed from Summer Paisley and scored in the 68th minute, answering a goal off a penalty corner by Tamaqua’s Olivia Stanek. Paige Bonin finished with 16 saves to preserve the tie for the Cougars.

Berwick 7, Meyers 0

Lydia Traugh and Cassidy Eckert both scored twice as the Bulldogs contr0lled Meyers.

Eckert also added an assist, while Reese Mensinger finished with a goal and an assist in the second half.

Lake-Lehman 9, Wyoming Area 0

Mackenzie Love rattled the cages with five goals while Amanda Ayers added a goal and made three assists to spark the Black Knights.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Seminary 1,

Dallas 0

Julia Christian broke through at the 17:18 mark of the first half to give the Blue Knights a hard-fought win at Dallas. Alex Wesneski set up the score. Alexis Sokach made seven saves for the shutout.

Melinda Ratchford made 12 stops for the Mountaineers, who held the Knights to one shot in the first half.

GOLF

Nanticoke 188, GAR 250

Matt Daniels shot a 44 and Austin Norton and Jeremy Grodzicki followed with a 45 and 46, respectively, in the Trojans’ win at Edgewood.

Grant Campbell led the Grenadiers with a 51.

Hazleton Area 169, Coughlin 172

Jordan Pick carded a 39, leading a steady day that carried the Cougars to victory. Hazleton Area overcame a 4-under 32 by Ryan Keyes, who finished as the match medalist.

GIRLS TENNIS

Holy Redeemer 5, Coughlin 0

Camryn Cassetori swept the top singles match without surrendering a game and the Royals won every match in straight sets.

Hazleton Area 5, Crestwood 0

Stephanie Mazurek won the top singles match and Lily Nowak won at No. 2 singles, both by scores of 6-0, to spark the Cougars sweep.

Berwick 5, GAR 0

Gabi Popko registered a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the top singles match and the Bulldogs won every match in straight sets while roaring to victory while improving to 5-1 on the season

Wyoming Seminary 4 Pittson 1

Nicole Joanlanne pulled out a tough 6-4, 6-0 victory in the top singles match, leading a singles sweep that carried the Blue Knights to victory.

MMI Prep 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

Libby Pinto’s 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 led a singles sweep for the Preppers, who moved to 5-1 on the season. Jackie Braunstein and Abby Paul teamed up to pull out MMI’s victory in a three-set match at No. 1 doubles.

Wyoming Area 3, Tunkhannock 2

Brianna Pizzano and Alison Lampman won the top two singles matches and Nina Minelli and Emily Cheskiew Anteriggi teamed to pulled out the top doubles match to lift the Warriors to victory.

BOYS SOCCER

Meyers 4, Berwick 3

Meyers`3`1`—`4

Berwick`1`2`—`3

First half — 1. MEY, Matt Manfre (Johnny Torres), 0:36; 2. BER, Ken Marshman (Black Girton), 17:18; 3. MEY, Manfre (Jacob Nargoski), 36:26; 4. MEY, Manfre (David Kasper), 39:45. Second half — 5. BER, Misael Hernandez (Giulian Conigliaro), 41:30; 6. MEY, Nargoski (Torres), 60:53; 7. BER, Marshman (Inmer Vasquez), 69:54.

Shots — MEY 13; BER 8. Saves — MEY 5 (Kasper); BER 9 (Girton). Corner kicks — MEY 9; BER 2.

Holy Redeemer 4, GAR 3

Holy Redeemer`2`2`—`4

GAR`2`1`—`3

First half — 1. HR, Lucas Barnak, 0:24; 2. GAR, Frankie Espinoza, 0:21; 3. HR, Josh Perta, 0:13; 4. GAR, Emmanueal Edoukou (Espinoza), 0:01. Second half — 5. HR, Eric Schramm, 0:12; 6. GAR, Espinoza, 0:08; 7. HR, Barnak, 0:06. Scorer (assist), time.

Shots — HR 13; GAR 15. Saves — HR 10 (Anthony Khoudary); GAR 12 (Jackie Tang). Corner kicks — HR 10; GAR 6.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Nanticoke Area 1

Nanticoke Area`0`1`—`1

Wyoming Sem`2`3`—`5

First half — 1. SEM, Andrew Kim, 4th minute; 2. SEM, Edge Miller (Reggie Grayek), 10th minute. Second half — 3. SEM, Kim, 43rd minute; 4. SEM, Kim (Jack Davis), 46th minute; 5. SEM, Michael-Anthony Deslauriers, 57th minute; 6. NAN, Alessio Mazzalupi, 60th minute

Shots — NAN 6; SEM 26. Saves — NAN 21 (Trahjan Krupinski); SEM 5 (Ryan Anderson). Corner kicks — NAN 3; SEM 2.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 9, GAR 1

GAR`0`1`—`1

Holy Redeemer`8`1`—`9

First half — 1. HR, Autumn Kaminski, 37:23; 2. HR, Annie Bagnall (Carly Cavanaugh), 33:35; 3. HR, Cavanaugh (Bagnall), 24:38; 4. HR, Kasey Danko (Gabby Drevitch), 21:03; 5. HR, Kaminski (Bagnall), 11:16; 6. HR, Bagnall (Amber Kerestes), 5:00; 7. HR, Bagnall, 2:45; 8. HR, Gabby Drevitch (Jordan Cicon), 0:42. Second half — 9. HR, Kaitlyn Brennan, 17:48; 10. GAR, Skylar Elmy, 2:30.

Shots — GAR 4; HR 26. Saves — GAR 18 (Scarantino, Gobla); HR 6 (Kosik, Soboleski). Corner kicks — GAR 1; HR 5.

Hazleton Area 1, Tamaqua 1

Tamaqua`0`1`—`1

Hazleton Area`0`1`—`1

Second half — 1. TAM, Olivia Stanek, 60:48; 2. HAZ, Halene Yencha (Summer Paisley), 68:25.

Shots — TAM 21; HAZ 3. Saves — TAM 5 (Alexa Hromyak); HAZ 16 (Paige Bonin). Corner kicks — TAM 3; HAZ 3.

Berwick 7, Meyers 0

Berwick`4`3`—`7

Meyers`0`0`—`0

First half — 1. BER, Lydia Traugh (Cassidy Eckert), 4:30; 2. BER, Cassidy Eckert (Lydia Traugh), 7:10; 3. BER, Lydia Traugh, 13:40; 4. BER, Madison Coolbaugh (Whitney Switzer), 27:00. Second half — 5. BER, Cassidy Eckert (Lydia Traugh), 10:00; 6. BER, Abby Burt (Reese Mensinger), 21:00; 7. BER, Reese Mensinger, 27:30.

Shots — BER 24; MEY 5. Saves — BER 5 (Maddy Hostetter, Jadyn Michael); MEY 17 (Devon Keiper). Corner kicks — BER 8; MEY 2.

Lake-Lehman 9, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area`0`0`—`0

Lake-Lehman`4`5`—`9

First half — 1. LL, MacKenzie Love (Kyra Apaliski), 37:45; 2. LL, Love (Amanda Ayers), 24:24; 3. LL, Ayers (Lexi Concklin), 20:27; 4. Emily Smith (Ayers), 7:26. Second half — 5.LL, Makalie Blazick, 38:07; 6. LL, Love (Paige Motovidlak), 35:40; 7. LL, Love (Blazick), 34:30; 8. LL, Love (Ayers), 24:30; 9. LL, Taylor Cragle (Chloe Weaver), 0:37.

Shots — WA 1; LL 27. Saves — WA 18 (Caitlin Butchko 13, Ariana Pamias 5); LL 1 (Stephanie Ayers 0, Carlyn Blight 1). Corner kicks — WA 0; LL 9.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Seminary 1, Dallas 0

Wyo. Seminary`0`1`—`1

Dallas`0`0`—`0

Second half — 1. WS, Julia Christian (Alex Wesneski), 17:18.

Shots — WS 12, DAL 5. Saves — WS 7 (Alexis Sokach); DAL 12 (Melinda Ratchford). Corners — WS 8, DAL 7.

GOLF

Nanticoke 188, GAR 250

at Edgewood, par 36

GAR (250) — Grant Campbell 51, Robby Reimiller 63, Oneisha Garallues 65, Dave Devito 71.

NAN (188) — Matt Daniels 44, Austin Norton 45, Jeremy Grodzicki 46, Eric Grodzicki 53.

Hazleton Area 169, Coughlin 172

at Sugarloaf GC, par 36

COU (172) — Ryan Keyes 32, Marco Deluca 39, Matt Hamel 50, Ryan Parrines 51.

HAZ (169) — Jordan Pick 39, Brady Antolick 41, Matt Boretski 44, Frank Seratch 45.

GIRLS TENNIS

Holy Redeemer 5, Coughlin 0

SINGLES — 1. Camryn Cassetori (HR) d. Diana Rodreguiz 6-0, 6-0; 2. Charlotte Maria (HR) d. Kira Meager 6-2, 6-3; 3. Alex Kester (HR) d. Rachel Lacomy 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES — 1. Emily Evans/Lauren LaMarca (HR) d. Diana Staninski/Carly Lewis 6-3, 6-1; 2. Julia Randazzo/Cassie Benderavich (HR) d. Julia Schneider/Katie Berlew 6-0, 6-0.

Name/Name (SCH) d. Name/Name x-x, x-x; Name/Name (SCH) d. Name/Name x-x, x-x.

Hazleton Area 5, Crestwood 0

SINGLES — 1. Stephanie Mazurek (HAZ) d. Kara Grenzberg 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lily Nowak (HAZ) d. Allison Knorek 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sofia Losen (HAZ) d. Abby Bielecki 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES — 1. Kim Delregno/Adrianna Robinson (HAZ) d. Chloe LaCoste/Rachael McFarland 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sofia Sebo/Isabelle Wilusz (HAZ) d. Bethany Newell/Kate Garcia 6-1, 6-2.

Berwick 5, GAR 0

SINGLES — 1 Gabi Popko (BER) d. Michelle Tapia 6-1, 6-0; 2. Lily Force-Moore (BER) d. Dominique Cropp 6-0, 6-1; 3. Alexis Zalutko (BER) d. Magaly Martinez 6-0, 6-2.

DOUBLES — 1. Jacee Carrathers/Airlia Martz (BER) d. Samantha Rodriguez/Jazmin Calva 6-3, 6-0; 2 Sydney Lloyd/Niciaa Jestine (BER) d. Diamond Cruz/Yazmine Guzman 6-3, 6-0.

Name/Name (SCH) d. Name/Name x-x, x-x; Name/Name (SCH) d. Name/Name x-x, x-x.

Wyoming Seminary 4, Pittston Area 1

SINGLES — 1. Nicole Joanlanne (SEM) d. Mackenzie Connors 6-4, 6-0; 2. Abbey Capin (SEM) d. Abby Connors 6-2, 6-0; 3. Sharon Zhou (SEM) d. Taryn Whitman 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES — 1.Becca Hammerman/Emily Laurore (SEM) d. Breanna Yashtus/Madison Stanton 4-6, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Charity Mcloed/Kerry Shamonski (PA) d. Emily Urbanski/Nicole Aomachi 6-3, 6-2.

MMI Prep 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

SINGLES — Libby Pinto (MMI) d. Bryden Peters 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jessica Smith (MMI) d. Madisen Jastreski 6-0, 6-1; 3. Katherine Pinto (MMI) d. Ally Dotler 6-2, 6-3.

DOUBLES — Jackie Braunstein/Abby Paul (MMI) d. Mariah Carey, Anabel Gifoli 6-7, 6-1, 7-6; 2. WVW won by forfeit.

Wyoming Area 3, Tunkhannock 2

SINGLES — 1. Brianna Pizzano (WA) d. Autumn Grey 6-1, 6-0; 2. Allison Lampman (WA) d. Hannah Chesnes 6-2, 6-2; 3. Leah Rome (TUN) d. Lea Getz 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-3).

DOUBLES — Nina Minelli/Emily Cheskiew (WA) d. Erin Kelly/Angelique Anterucci 6-0, 6-3; Naeomie Strohl/RaeAnne Carpenter (TUN) d. Stephanie Palavchak/Olivia Williams 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (10-7).

