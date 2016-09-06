Cougars name Aqualina assistant AD

Tony Aquilina has been named Assistant Director of Athletics at Misericordia University.

A native of Avon, NY, Aquilina spent the last four years as the Assistant Athletics Director for Internal Operations at Alfred University where he also served as an adjunct professor in sport management.

He will also serve as the compliance officer at Misericordia.

“I am excited to welcome Tony to the Misericordia University athletics program,” said Chuck Edkins, Misericordia Director of Athletics. “Tony brings experience in many aspects of athletic administration, including NCAA compliance, event management and fundraising. We look forward to working with him as we continue to provide a positive experience for our student-athletes.”

Aquilina earned bachelor’s degrees in sport management and communications from Cortland and received his master’s degree in sport management and media from Ithaca.

“I am extremely excited to be a member of the Misericordia University athletics department,” said Aquilina. “The University supports tis students, coaches, faculty, staff & alumni and I look forward to joining the passionate campus community to help enhance the student-athlete experience.”

