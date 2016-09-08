High school sports: Dallas holds off MMI in five-set nail-biter

Kaitlyn Pike had 13 assists and 12 service points, while Megan Sebastianelli chipped in with 29 service points and nine aces as Dallas topped MMI Prep, 3-2 in a five-set girls volleyball thriller.

The Mountaineers improved to 2-1 by pulling out a 25-16, 25-27, 25-13, 13-25, 15-13 victory.

Angelena Allen finished with eight digs and Shelby Carr had five kills in the win.

The Preppers (0-3) were led by Dana Carrato’s 13 kills and 9 service points, Lauryn Banyas’ 20 assists and five service points and Maddy Perchak’s eight kills and four service points.

Berwick 3, Coughlin 0

Demanise Ayala dished out 24 assists and Madison Shaw served 17 points as the Bulldogs swept to a 25-7, 25-11, 25-9 victory.

Shaw added seven kills and two aces, while Ayala served nine points, including five aces. Nicole Sarge had six kills and eight service points for Berwick.

Pittston Area 3, Tunkhannock 1

Kristen Durling served 13 points, including five aces, as the Patriots rebounded from a first game loss to take a 25-27, 25-20, 30-28, 25-18 victory.

Durling added 11 assists in the win, while Scarlett Alexander finished with eight service points, including four aces. Portia Weidlich had six kills and served three aces in the victory.

For Tunkhannock, Annalise Verbeck had 19 assists, nine service points and four aces, Mikayla Mills had seven kills and served three aces and Meghan Hartshaw had 16 service receptions and served 12 points, with seven aces.

North Pocono 3, Meyers 1

Casey Thurber made 12 kills and Megan Morman served 17 points to lead the Trojans to victory.

Morman also made 13 digs, five kills and served six aces. Thurber added seven service points and four digs in the victory, whiile Heather Kramer served 21 points, made 16 assist and had four kills and six digs. Lily Thompson led North Pocono with nine digs.

Tattiana Monroe led the Meyers charge with 10 digs and five kills.

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Area 0

The Royals swept Wyoming Area 25-6, 25-12, 25-11.

Skylar Osenkarski led the way with six kills, while Sara Liskowicz added four kills and Dayna Belski had 11 service points and one assist.

Wyoming Area’s Marissa Traglia finished with three kills and Liv Astolfi had 6 digs.

GOLF

Hazleton Area 162, Pittston Area 185

Brady Antolick’s shot a 1-under par (36) to pick up medalist honors and lead Hazleton Area to a win over Pittston Area.

Teammates Frank Seratch and Jordan Pick each shot a 41, while Grace Babinchak finished with a 44 for the Cougars.

Allie Craig led Pittston with a 45.

Holy Redeemer 165, Berwick 170, Hanover Area 182

Derek Answini paced Holy Redeemer with a 38 and Ken Wallace carded a 41 to lead the Royals.

Desmond McCance led the Hawkeyes with a 39, while Jack Demler topped Berwick by shooting a match-low 37.

Crestwood 161, Coughlin 171

Shane Angle shot a 39 as the Comets edged out the Crusaders.

Ryan Keyes led Coughlin with a 39.

Lake-Lehman 151, Meyers 177

Adam Modividlak was low score with a 35 to lead the Black Knights to victory.

Dave Nargoski led Meyers with a 40.

Wyoming Seminary 167, Nanticoke Area 194

Norm Munley carded a 39 to spark Sem’s victory, while teammate Tyler Mrocca finished right behind with a 40.

Dallas 166, Wyoming Area 179

Mason Gattuso, Kyle McAndrew and Colin Bowanko all shot scores of 41 to lead the Mountaineers win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 9, Wyoming Seminary 1

Aleah Kranson and Erica Gallagher combined to score eight of Wyoming Area’s nine total goals in a victory over Wyoming Seminary.

Alyssa Kristeller scored the Blue Knight’s lone goal of the day, assisted by Belle Tana.

Holy Redeemer 2, Lake-Lehman 1

Annie Bagnall scored an unassisted goal with 8:11 to play in overtime to lift the Royals to victory.

BOYS SOCCER

Tunkhannock 4, Wyoming Valley West 2

Damon Williams scored a goal and assisted on another as Tunkhannock defeated Wyoming Valley West.

Valley West held an advantage in shots (12-11) and corner kicks (11-6).

Matt Goodwin made 10 saves for the Tigers in goal.

Nanticoke Area 4, GAR 2

Courtney Day and Elizabeth Mulhern scored unassisted goals in the first half, starting the Trojans off to victory.

Amiah Lukowski and Kayla Aufiero polished off the Nanticoke Area win with unassisted goals in the second half.

GAR scored its two goals in the final 20 minutes.

Meyers 5, Hanover Area 2

Kayley Nilon hit a hat trick and Erin Morris scored twice to pace the Mohawks to victory.

Morris also added an assist.

BOYS SOCCER

Meyers 4, Hanover 0

Jacon Nargoski scored a goal and assisted on two of Johnny Torres’ goals as Meyers rolled past Hanover Area.

David Kasper (3 saves) and Joel Vazquez (4 saves) combined to record the shutout.

Wyoming Seminary 12, MMI Prep 1

Michael Deslauriers scored three goals and Andrew Kim had two goals and two assists in the Blue Knights win.

Lake-Lehman 2, Holy Redeemer 2, 2OT

Not even double overtime could break Lake-Lehman and Holy Redeemer’s knotted score.

Zack Patterson scored for the Royals, while teammate Anthony Khoudary made six saves in goal. Nick Wnuk and Jake Selingo each scored for the the Black Knights. Chris Ash finished with six saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Meyers 4, Hanover 0

Meyers`1`3`—`4

Hanover `0`0`—`0

First half — 1. MEY, Jacob Nargoski (Matt Manfre), 19:38. Second half — 2. MEY, Johnny Torres (Nargoski), 41:34; 3. MEY, Torres (Nargoski), 51:36; 4. MEY, Ryan Gilgallon (Michael Krasnavage), 60:21.

Shots — MEY 17; HAN 7. Saves — MEY 7 (David Kasper 3, Joel Vazquez 4); HAN 13 (Mark Kocher 10, Zack Evans 3). Corner kicks — MEY 3; HAN 1.

Wyoming Seminary 12, MMI Prep 1

MMI `0`1`—`1

Seminary`5`7`—`12

First half — 1. SEM, Matt Parsons (Gabe Pascal), 2’; 2. SEM, Michael Deslauriers (unassisted) 11’; 3. SEM, Andrew Kim (unassisted) 13’; 4. SEM, Grayson Butcher (unassisted) 27’; 5. Pascal (Kim) 29’. Second half — 6. SEM, Parsons (unassisted) 36’; 7. MMI, Ian Dewar (PK) 37’; 8. SEM, Deslauriers (unassisted) 38’; 9. SEM, Deslauriers (Kim) 42; 10. SEM, Diederick Reitsma (unassisted) 46; 11. Own goal 49’; 12. SEM, Kim (unassisted) 50’; 13. SEM, George Vavlas (unassisted) 58’.

Shots — SEM 34; MMI 1.

Lake-Lehman 2, Holy Redeemer 2 2OT

Redeemer`1`1`0`0`—`2

Lehman`1`1`0`0`—`2

First half — 1. HR, own goal, 14’; 2. L-L, Nick Wnuk (Antonio Franzone), 20’. Second half — 3. L-L, Jake Selingo (Clovis da Luz), 30’; 4. HR, Zach Patterson (Lucas Barnak), 39’.

Shots — HR 13, LL-L 14. Saves — HR 6 (Anthony Khoudary); L-L 6 (Chris Ash). Corner kicks — HR 8; L-L 7.

Tunkhannock 4,

Wyoming Valley West 2

WVW`1`1`—`2

Tunkhannock`2`2`—`4

First half — 1. WVW, Charlie Keefer (Jayssen Gonzalez), 26’; 2. TUNK, Stefano Sica (Damon Williams), 28’; 3. TUNK, Williams (Billy Prebola) 31’. Second half — 4. TUNK, Billy Melan (unassisted) 45’; 5. WVW, Jake Gurtis (Class Nemitz) 74’; 6. TUNK, Drew Tinna (Joey Cook) 78’.

Shots — TUNK 11; WVW 12. Saves — TUNK 10 (Matt Goodwin); WVW 7 (Davis Weaver/Marco Pernisco). Corner kicks — TUNK 6; WVW 11.

GAR 3, Nanticoke 2

GAR`1`2`—`3

Nanticoke`0`2`—`2

First half — 1. GAR, Emmanueal Edoukou (Moises Tlatenchi). Second half — 2. GAR, Frankie Espinoza (Edoukou), 14th minute: 3. GAR, Espinoza (Charles Witczak), 19th minute; 4. NAN, Brian Kotz (Luke Butczynski), 31st minute; 5. NAN, Adam Eckhart (Butczynski), 51st minute..

Shots — GAR 10; NAN 15. Saves — GAR 7 (Jackie Tang); NAN 5 (Trahjan Krupinski)..

GOLF

Hazleton Area 162, Pittston Area 185

at Fox Hill CC, par 35

HAZLETON AREA (162) — Brady Antolick 36*, Frank Seratch 41, Jordan Pick 41, Grace Babinchak 44.

PITSTON AREA (185) — Allie Craig 45, Brandon Seaman 46, Dylan Burwell 46, Matt Havrilla 48, Nick Scavo 48.

Holy Redeemer 165, Berwick 170, Hanover Area 182

at Lehman GC, par 34

HANOVER AREA (182) — Desmond McCance 39, Deven Senk 45, Ivy George 47, Joe Perkant 51.

BERWICK (170) — Jack Demler 37*, Zach Evans 43, Dillon Michael 45, Jacob Yaculoski 45.

HOLY REDEEMER (165) — Derek Answini 38, Ken Wallace 41, Connnor Maloney 43, Joe Brennan 43.

Crestwood 161, Coughlin 171

at Wilkes-Barre Municipal, par 36

CRESTWOOD (161) — Shane Angle 39*, Jeremy Harper 40, Mike Golden 41, John McGroarty 41.

COUGHLIN (171) — Ryan Keyes 39*, Alex Krokos 40, Marco DeLuca 42, Noah Stankinas 42.

Lake-Lehman 151, Meyers 177

at Hollenback GC, par 32

LAKE-LEHMAN (151) — Adam Modividlak 35*, Tyler Scharff 36, Mike Sikora 38, Robert Lugiano 42.

MEYERS (177) — Dave Nargoski 40, Billy Norton 41, Glen Ellsworth 45, Rocco Rodano 51.

Wyoming Seminary 167, Nanticoke Area 194

at Huntsville GC, par 36

NANTICOKE AREA (194) — Eric Grodzicki 47, Matt Daniels 47, Austin Norton 47, Jeremy Grzecki 53..

WYOMING SEMINARY (167) — Norm Munley 39*, Tyler Mrocca 40, Bobby Wilson 44, Harrison May 44.

Dallas 166, Wyoming Area 179

at Irem CC, par 36

WYOMING AREA (179) — Ryan Wrubel 43, Chase Yochem 43, Nik Athman 45, Cole Coolbaugh 48.

DALLAS (166) — Mason Gattuso 41*, Kyle McAndrew 41*, Colin Bowanko 41*, Brett Ostroski 43.

*medalist

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 9, Wyoming Seminary 1

Wyoming Area `4`5 `—`9

Wyoming Seminary `1`0 `—`1

First half — 1. WA, Erica Gallagher (Aleah Kranson) 25:41. 2. WA, Aleah Kranson (Gallagher) 18:31. 3. WA, Aleah Kranson (unassisted) 13:29. 4. WA, Bella Waltz (Gallagher) 6:17. 5. SEM, Alyssa Kristeller (Bella Tana) 1:57. Second half — 6. WA, Aleah Kranson (unassisted) 36:03. 7. WA, Erica Gallagher (Arianna Pamias) 35:09. 8. WA, Aleah Kranson (unassisted) 26:59. 9. WA, Erica Gallgher (Sydni Johnson) 14:47. 10. WA, Erica Gallagher (Kranson) 13:10.

Shots — WA 26; SEM 4. Saves — WA 1 (Caitlyn Butchko); SEM 6 (Julia Iskra). Corner kicks — WA 3; SEM 3.

Nanticoke Area 4, GAR 2

GAR `0`0 `—`0

Nanticoke Area `2`2 `—`4

First half — 1. NAN, Courtney Day, 11:53; 2. NAN, Elizabeth Mulhern, 7:45. Second half — 3. NAN, Amiah Lukowski, 28:24; 4. NAN, Kayla Aufiero, 27:20.

Shots — GAR 6; NAN 30. Saves — GAR 18 (Haley Gobla); NAN 3. Corner kicks — GAR 2; NAN 7.

Meyers 5, Hanover Area 2

Meyers `3`2 `—`5

Hanover Area `1`1 `—`2

First half — 1. MEY, Kayley Nilon, 10:45; 2. MEY, Erin Morris, 23:30; 3. HAN, Nadia Lamoreux (Gillian Barber), 22:42; 4. MEY, Nilon (Morris), 13:40. Second half — 5. MEY, Morris (Ashley Bruno), 18:20; 6. MEY, Nilon, 28:45.

Shots — MEY 22; HAN 13. Saves — MEY 8; HAN 13 (Abby Thompson). Corner kicks — MEY 11, HAN 4.

Holy Redeemer 2, Lake-Lehman 1

Holy Redeemer `1`0`1 `—`2

Lake-Lehman `0`1`0 `—`1

First half — 1. HR, Nicole Cavanaugh (Morgan Luksic), 5:18. Second half — 2. LL, Abby Paczewski (Amanda Ayers), 1:55. Overtime — 3. HR, Annie Bagnall, 8:11.

Shots — HR 12; LL 19. Saves — HR 15 (Jocelyn Kosik); LL 8 (Stephanie Ayers). Corner kicks — HR 0; LL 4.

