H.S. sports: Shane Angle leads Crestwood to tight golf victory over Wyoming Area

Crestwood’s Shane Angle earned medalist honors by shooting a 36, leading Crestwood to a tight 162-167 victory over Wyoming Area at Fox Hill Country Club on Friday.

Mike Golden shot a 39 for the Comets, who improved to 5-1 on the season, while Jeremy Harper carded a 43 to help Crestwood capture the win.

Jim Kosco led Wyoming Area, shooting a 38.

TENNIS

Hazleton 5, Coughlin 0

Hazleton’s Stephanie Mazurek won the No. 1 singles match with 6-2, 7-6, 7-3, while Kim Delregno and Adrianna Bhoman won the No. 1 doubles for the Cougars 6-1, 6-1 as Hazleton Area recorded a sweep.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 3, Tunkhannock 0

Wyoming Valley West shut out Tunkhannock with three goals scored in the first half.

Wyoming Valley West had a 6-1 corner kick advantage, while Tunkhannock led with 20 saves.

Dallas 7, Hazleton 2

Ricky Wooditch led the Mountaineers with two goals as Dallas scored four times in the first half to down Hazleton Area. Woodith also recorded two assists in the second half for Dallas.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dallas 8, Hazleton Area 0

Alison Francis scored four times as the Mountaineers cruised to victory.

Samantha Mazula, Emma Sweitzer, Olivia Kimmerle and Hollie Holthaus all added a goal and an assist to the victory.

Crestwood 8, Pittston Area 4

Bella Termini scored Crestwood’s last goal of the first half and first of the second to spark the victory.

Allie Stover broke a 1-1 tie by scoring one-on-one against the goalie with 13:02 to play in the first half, and Melissa Herrera scored again seconds later from 25 yards out to put the Comets in control, 3-1.

Pittston Area defender Anjelica Singer scored from one end of the half to the other, making the score 7-2.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Area 11, Meyers 0

Victoria Braccini and Emilie Wanko both had hat tricks as the Warriors dominated a non-league victory over the Mohawks.

Braccini scored three times in the first half as Wyoming Area built a 7-0 halftime lead, starting the outburst with two scores in the first seven minutes. Wanko scored once in the first half and twice in the final 30 minutes.

Cassidy Orzel came through with the final two goals of the first half for the Warriors.

Lackawanna Trail 5,

Northwest Area 2

Lackawanna Trail defeated Northwest Area 5-2, scoring 3 goals in the first half.

Lauren Beamer scored twice in the first half and had an assist in the second half for the Lions.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Nanticoke Area 3, Wy0ming Valley West 0

Casey Radjiewski made nine kills and Jenna Lipowski dished out 12 assists as the Trojans took a 25-10, 25-23, 25-13 victory.

Shyla Seesoltz finished with three aces and three kills for Nanticoke Area, while Meghan Murphy served four aces in the victory.

Boys Soccer

Wyoming Valley West 3, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock`0`0`—`0

Wyoming Valley West `3`0`—`0

First half — 1. WVW, O’Neil, 0:47. 2. WVW, Josefowicz (Morgan), 8:16. 3. WVW, Michalek, 23:05.

Shots — TUN 10; WVW 24. Saves — TUN 20 (Farr, Hailey); WVW 9 (Cook, Danielle). Corner kicks — TUN 1; WVW 6.

Dallas 7, Hazleton 2

Dallas`4`3`—`7

Hazleton `1`1`—`2

First half — 1. DAL, Ricky Wooditch (Nate Maransky), 32:00. 2. DAL, Justin Marshall (Nico DeLuca), 25:00. 3. HAZ, Jonathan Pozniack (Josh Capriotti), 14:00. 4. DAL, Beandyn Lewis, 12:00. 5. DAL, Ricky Wooditch (Nico DeLuca), 5:00 Second half — 6. HAZ, Josh Capriotti (Chris Wolk), 36:00. 7. DAL, Beandyn Lewis, (Ricky Wooditch), 19:00. 8. DAL, Zach Holthaus (Ricky Wooditch), 13:00. 9. Zach Holthaus (David Chopiak), 15:00.

Shots — DAL 22; HAZ 7. Saves — DAL 11; HAZ 5. Corner kicks — DAL 6; HAZ 1.

Girls Soccer

Dallas 8, Hazleton Area 0

Hazleton Area`0`0`—`0

Dallas`3`5`—`8

First half — 1. DAL, Samantha Mazula, 27:56; 2. DAL, Alison Francis (Olivia Kimmerle), 6:47; 3. DAL, Emma Sweitzer (Hollie Holthaus). Second half — 4. DAL, Francis, 32:57; 5. DAL, Francis, 28:28; 6. DAL, Kimmerle (Mazula), 10:35; 7. DAL, Francis, 9:02; 8. DAL, Holthaus (Sweitzer), 1:10.

Shots — HAZ 1; DAL 30. Saves — HAZ 22 (Paige Bonin); DAL 1 (Shayla Stuart). Corner kicks — HAZ 0; DAL 3.

Girls Tennis

Hazleton 5, Coughlin 0

SINGLES — Stephanie Mazurek (HAZ) d. Diana Rodriguez 6-2, 7-6, 7-3; Lily Nowak (HAZ) d. Kira Meager 6-0, 6-0; Sofia Losen (HAZ) d. Rachel Lacomy 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES — Kim Delregno/Adrianna Bohman (HAZ) d. Dianna Stavinski/Carky Lewis 6-1, 6-2; Isabelle Wilusz/Sophia Sebo (HAZ) d. Julia Schneider/Hanna Moon 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5).

Golf

Crestwood 162, Wyoming Area 167

at Fox Hill Country Club, par 35

CRE (162) — Shane Angle 36, Mike Golden 39, Jeremy Harper 43, John McGroarty 44,

WYO (167) — Jim Kosco 38, Nik Athman 43, Ryan Wrubel 43, Chase Yochem 43.

