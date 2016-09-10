King’s College records historical football victory

WILLIAMSPORT — Junior quarterback Zach Whitehead completed 30-of-46 lasses for a school-record 421 yards and one touchdown as King’s College won at Lycoming College for the first time in its history, downing the Warriors 41-28 at David Person Field.

Since the King’s College football team returned to varsity football in 1993, the Monarchs had never won at Lycoming. That streak of dismay ended Saturday.

Whitehead, continued his impressive play as a first-year starter after breaking school records with 40 completions and 63 pass attempts last week against Moravian while equaling another school-record with four touchdown passes. With Saturday’s performance Whitehead has set four school records in his first two games of the season.

King’s amassed 296 yards in the first half while Lycoming gained 202 yards and Whitehead completed 17 of his first 25 passes for 262 yards as the Monarchs marched into halftime with a 20-16 lead.

King’s got great field position in the second half when Devon Weidman returned the kickoff to Lycoming’s 45-yard line.

After a 28-yard scramble by Whitehead, the Monarchs eventually moved to the Warriors’ 1-yard line. From there, Whitehead found paydirt with a one-yard quarterback sneak to give King’s a 27-16 lead.

After King’s stopped a Lycoming fourth-down attempt at the Monarch 46, King’s moved downfield and scored again when Zunk Funk scored on a six-yard touchdown run to push the Monarchs lead to 34-16 with 8:50 remaining in the third quarter.

The Monarchs finished the game with 532 total yards, compared to 432 for Lycoming. Tyler Marroni finished with eight catches for 150 yards for King’s, including a spectacular one-handed spinning catch in the first quarter. Alvonte Thompson led the King’s backfield with 46 yards on 12 carries while adding two receptions for 18 yards.

For Lycoming, Whiteman was 17-of-39 for 259 yards and one score. Bowman led all rushers with 112 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns. Nick Costello and Kyle Slivka-Fralin added two catches apiece.

Delaware Valley downs Misericordia

The Misericordia University football team found itself behind early.

Once again, the Cougars weren’t able to recover, as Delaware Valley defeated the Cougars, 49-7, Friday night in Doylestown.

The Aggies returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and opened a 28-0 by halftime.

The Cougars got on the board in the third quarter when Clayton Vleck ran for a touchdown, but Delaware Valley answered with score in the fourth quarter to improve to 2-0.

Colton Pyne had six catches for 58 yards and Ryan Kurtz ran for 67 yards on 15 carries to lead Misericordia.

The Cougars took the second half kickoff and marched 69 yards on 13 plays for their only score, as Vleck capped the drive with a one-yard plunge.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, GAR 2

Kendra Pfeil and Rosy Tineo combined for 17 kills to lead the Cougars to a 27-29, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8 victory in a match played Friday.

Pfeil fiished with nine kills, 11 digs and nine service points, including four aces. Tineo made eight kills and served six points, while Kayla Mistiszyn served 13 points, including six aces, and made nine digs in the victory.

Julia Tihansky served nine points with five digs and three kills for GAR.

Delaware Valley 3, Crestwood 0

Ally Olzsyk made 11 assists, but Crestwood fell to Delaware Valley 25-17, 25-11, 25-21.

Maria Ellis had nine digs and served seven points for Crestwood, while Serena Breinhoffer had four kills and four service points.

