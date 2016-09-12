Ryan Keyes helps Coughlin pull out one-stroke golf victory over Tunkhannock

Ryan Keyes shot a 3-under 33 as the Coughlin Crusaders pulled out a tight 167-168 victory over Tunkhannock in a high school golf match at Wilkes-Barre Municipal.

Marco DeLuca added a 40 in Coughlin’s victory, while Luke Straley led the Tigers with a 40.

Lake-Lehman 175, GAR 279

Adam Motovidiak shot a 1-under par (36) to gain medalist honors in Lake-Lehman’s win over GAR.

Mike Sikora shot a 44, while Tyler Scharff finished with a 45 and Garret Weston shot a 51.

Robbie Reimiller shot a 60 to led the Grenadiers.

Dallas 161, Wyoming Valley West 184

Dallas’ Maston Gattuso, Kyle McAndrew and Brett Ostraski each shot a 40 to nab co-medalist honors and led the Mountaineers.

Valley West’s Rob Lane was also a medalist with a 40.

Meyers 202, Hanover Area 203

Medalist Glen Ellsworth shot a 47 as the Mohawks edged Hanover Area.

Dave Nargoski and Billy Norton both finished with a score of 49 to help push Meyers to victory.

Crestwood 166, Hazleton Area 167

John McGroarty finished with a 40 and Shane Angle and Mike Golden both came in with 41s to push the Comets past rival Hazleton Area.

Holy Redeemer 163, Nanticoke Area 199

Derek Answini’s 3-over 37 led the Royals, whjile Connor Maloney and Sean Boland both hit a score of 42.

GIRLS TENNIS

Holy Redeemer 5, Crestwood 0

Camryn Cassetori pulled off a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the top singles match, leading a Royals sweep and keeping Holy Redeemer unbeaten at 6-0.

Hazleton Area 4, Dallas 1

Stephanie Mazurek led a singles sweep by winning 6-2, 6-2 for the Cougars, while Kim Delregno and Adrianna Bohman won the No. 1 doubles match for Hazleton Area.

MMI Prep 4, Coughlin 1

Libby Pinto won the top singles match, 6-1, 6-1, as the Preppers won every contested match.

Berwick 3, Wyoming Area 2

Isabella Arndt and Lily Force-Moore won the last two singles matches and the Bulldogs pulled out the victory by pulling out the final doubles match to move to 8-1 on the season.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Tunkhannock 0

Nicoke Joanlanne, Abbey Capin and Sharon Zhou swept singles play in straight sets to power the Blue Knights.

Pittston Area 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

The team of Breanna Yashkus and Madison Stanton at No. 1 led a double sweep that pulled the Patriots to victory.

GAR 5, Hanover Area 0

Michelle Tapia won a tough three-set match at No. 1 singles, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 10-7 to start a sweep for the Grenadiers.

GOLF

Lake-Lehman 175, GAR 279

at Huntsville, par 36

GAR (279) — Robbie Reimiller 60; Grant Campbell 64, Dave Devito 77, Oneisha Garawes 78.

LAKE-LEHMAN (175) — Adam Motovidak 35*, Mike Sikore 44, Tyler Scharff 45, Garrett Weston 51.

Dallas 161, Wyoming Valley West 184

at Irem CC, par 36

VALLEY WEST (184) — Rob Lane 40*, Martin Cryan 47, Ian Bayley 48, Chad Romanowski 49.

DALLAS (161) — Mason Gattuso 40*, Brett Ostroski 40*, Kyle McAndrew 40*, Colin Bowesnko 41.

Meyers 202, Hanover Area 203

at Wyoming Valley CC, par 35

MEYERS (202) — Glen Ellsworth 47*, Dave Nargoski 49, Billy Norton 49, Rocco Rodano 57

HANOVER AREA (203) — Desmond McCance 48, Auggie George 48, Joey Berkant 50, Devin Senk 57

Crestwood 166, Hazleton Area 167

at Blue Ridge GC, par 36

HAZLETON AREA (167) — Frank Seratch 41, Jordan Pick 41, Matt Boretski 42, Brady Antolick 43.

CRESTWOOD (166) — John McGroarty 40*, Shane Angle 41, Mike Golden 41, Jeremy Harper 44

Coughlin 167, Tunkhannock 168

at Wilkes-Barre Municipal GC, par 36

TUNKHANNOCK (168) — Luke Straley 40, Tyler Faux 41, Dylan Mislevy 43, Emma Harding 44.

COUGHLIN (167) — Ryan Keyes 33*, Marco DeLuca 40, Ryan Perrins 46, Matt Hamel 48.

Holy Redeemer 163, Nanticoke Area 199

at Lehman GC, par 34

NANTICOKE AREA (199) — Matt Daniels 45, Austin Norton 48, Austin Gradzvicki 50, Jeremy Gradzvicki 56.

HOLY REDEEMER (163) — Derek Answini 37*, Connor Maloney 43, Sean Boland 42, Jack Gase 45.

GIRLS TENNIS

Holy Redeemer 5, Crestwood 0

SINGLES — 1. Camryn Cassetori (HR) d. Kara Grenzberg 6-0, 6-0; 2. Charlotte Maria (HR) d. Allison Knorek 6-1, 6-0; 3. Alex Kester (HR) d. Abby Bielecki 6-0, 6-2.

DOUBLES — 1. Emily Evans/Lauren Lamarca (HR) d. Chloe LaCoste/Rachael McFarland 6-0, 6-0; 2. Julia Randazzo/Cassie Bandaravich (HR) d. Bethany Newell/Kate Garcia 6-1, 6-1.

Hazleton Area 4, Dallas 1

SINGLES — 1. Stephanie Mazurek (HAZ) d. Hannah Bonk 6-2, 6-2; 2. Lily Novak (HAZ) d. Greta Kelchner 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sofia Losen (HAZ) d. Reese Lewandowski 6-1, retired.

DOUBLES — 1. Kim Delregno/Adrianna Bohman (HAZ) d. Allie Stallard/Joelle Serafin 6-4, 6-1; 2. Emily Heltzel/Mikayla Reynolds (DAL) d. Isabelle Wilusz/Sophia Sebo 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

MMI Prep 4, Coughlin 1

SINGLES — 1. Libby Pinto (MMI) d. Diana Rodriguez 6-1, 6-1; 2. Jessica Smith (MMI) d. Kira Meager 6-3, 6-1; 3. Katharine Pinto (MMI) d. Rachel Lacomy 6-4, 6-3.

DOUBLES — 1. JackieBranstein/Abby Paul (MMI) d. Diana Stavinski/Carly Lewis 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; 2. Julia Schneider/Katie Berlew won by default.

Berwick 3, Wyoming Area 2

SINGLES — 1. Brianna Pizzano (WA) d. Gabi Popko 6-0, 6-0; 2. Isabella Arndt (BER) d. Allison Lampman 6-2, 6-1; 3. Lily Force-Moore (BER) d. Lea Getz 6-2, 1-6, 6-2.

DOUBLES — 1. Emily Cheskiewicz/Nina Minnelli (WA) d. Alexis Zalutko/Airlia Martz 6-1, 6-2; 2. Jacee Carrathers/Nicaa Jestine (BER) d. Stephanie Palovchak/Olivia Williams 6-2, 6-2.

Wyoming Seminary 5 Tunkhannock 0

SINGLES — 1. Nicole Joanlanne (SEM) d. Autumn Girey 6-1, 6-1; 2. Abbey Capin (SEM) d. Hannah Chesner 6-1, 6-1; 3. Sharon Zhou (SEM) d. LeahRorne 6-2, 6-3

DOUBLES — 1. Emily Laurore/Becca Hammerman (SEM) d. Erin Kelly/AngleiqueAntenucci 6-2, 6-3; 2. Meghna Melkote/Nicole Aomachi (SEM) d. Naomie Strahl/Rae Anne Carpenter 6-0, 6-0.

Pittston Area 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

SINGLES — 1. Bryden Peters (WVW) d. Abby Connors 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; 2. Mackenzie Connors (PA) d. Madisen Jastremski 6-3, 6-2; 3. Taryn Whitman (PA) d. Ally Dotter 6-4, 6-4.

DOUBLES — 1. Breanna Yashkus/Madison Stanton (PA) d. Mariah Carey/Anabel Gifoli 6-1, 6-0; 2. Charity Mcleod/Kerry Shamonski (PA) d. Nada Elbattah/Ryley Phillips 6-1, 6-1.

GAR 5, Hanover Area 0

SINGLES — 1. Michelle Tapia (GAR) d. Victoria Hoffman 6-7 (5-7) 6-1, 10-7; 2. Dominique Cropp (GAR) d. Deanna Wadzin 1-0, retired; 3. Samantha Rodriguez (GAR) d. Taylor Gavlick 6-1, 6-3.

DOUBLES — Jazmin Calva/Magaly Martinez (GAR) d. Bridget Hannon/Michelle Chalarca 6-2, 6-4; 2. Diamond Cruz/Valorie Morales (GAR) won by forfeit.

Times Leader