George Curry’s life moving to the big screen in Berwick

The late Pennsylvania high school football coaching legend is moving to the big screen.

The Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts will host the premier showing of documentary of Berwick High School football coaching giant George Curry called George Curry: God. Family. Football. The showings will take place Friday, September 30th at 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.; on Saturday, October 1 at 2 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, October 2 at 2 p.m.

These special showings will benefit both the Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts as well as the local chapter of the ALS Association. Tickets are on sale for $10 both online and at Berwick Area United Way, Nespoli Jewelers and the Berwick Theater.

The Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts is a nonprofit dedicated to creating affordable, family friendly, entertainment for the community.

Curry, Pennsylvania’s all-time winningest high school coach, won a then-record six PIAA Class 3A state championships coaching Berwick. He also coached during brief stints at Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Valley West High Schools.

The documentary chronicles Coach Curry’s career with interviews that include former star quarterbacks Ron Powlus and Bo Orlando — who both went on to play in the NFL — along with former assistant coaches and previous interviews with Curry himself.

Berwick High School football coach George Curry stands with his players to watch the coin toss before the start of a 2014 game against Crestwood. The Bulldogs’ late coaching legend will be the subject of a documentary that premiers Sept. 30 at Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_crestwoodberwick02.jpg Berwick High School football coach George Curry stands with his players to watch the coin toss before the start of a 2014 game against Crestwood. The Bulldogs’ late coaching legend will be the subject of a documentary that premiers Sept. 30 at Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts.

Times Leader