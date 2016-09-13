Big round for Crestwood’s Mike Golden sets school golf record

Mike Golden set a Crestwood golf competitive record by shooting a 2-under 34 at Blue Ridge on Tuesday to help the Comets beat Wyoming Valley West 150-191.

Teammate Shane Angle nearly equaled the mark himself with a 35. Rob Lane’s 39 led the Spartans.

Wyoming-Seminary 166,

Berwick 192

Tyler Maddock led the way for Seminary, shooting a 39 for medalist honors.

Jake Demler shot a 45 to pace Berwick.

GIRLS SOCCER

Coughlin 2,

Hazleton Area 1

Aby Davis scored the overtime winner as the Crusaders rallied to knock off the Cougars.

Kendall Pearage knotted it up in the second half seven minutes after Jade Sency struck for Hazleton.

Dallas 7,

Pittston Area 0

Alison Francis had a hat trick by halftime and wound up with four goals to spark the Mountaineers.

Francis broke a scoreless tie a tick under six minutes in, then converted two more goals in less than 14 minutes to give Dallas control. She added her final goal with 9:34 to play, boosting Pittston Area’s lead to 6-0.

Berwick 3,

Wyoming Seminary 0

In a game played Monday night, Cassidy Eckert had a hat trick with Reese Mensinger picking up the assist on each goal.

Jadyn Michael got the shutout.

BOYS SOCCER

Coughlin 6,

Hazleton Area 0

Angel Tlatenchi scored twice in the second half as the Crusaders busted out for five goals after the break. David Cortez finished with a goal and two assists while David Kosik and David Sikora combined on the shutout.

Brian Reidel made 12 saves for the Cougars.

Wyoming Valley West 8,

Wyoming Area 0

Claus Nemitz scored a goal and made two assists in the first half as the Spartans jumped out quickly and handled Wyoming Area.

Jake Gurtis hit the game’s first goal and assisted on the opening goal of the second half as the Spartans took a 5-0 lead. Joysen Gonzalez pitched in with a goal and an assist for the Spartans.

Dallas 7, Pittston Area 0

Beaudyn Lewis scored twice in the first half and Ricky Wooditch converted a goal and dished out an assist to lead the Mountaineers attack.

Kyle Greenwood made eight saves for Dallas to record the shutout.

Crestwood 3,

Tunkhannock 2

Kyle Gegaris’ second goal of the game proved to be the difference, finding the back of the net to break a tie at the 71-minute mark.

Tunkhannock’s Stefano Sico had a team-high two goals in the loss.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3,

Lake-Lehman 0

Skylar Osenkarski and Brynn Kukoski each made 10 kills as the Royals rolled to a 25-9, 25-5, 25-12 victory.

Amanda Curcio added five kills and made 19 assists in the victory, while Ashley Andrejko added nine assists and served a game-high 19 points. Julia Andrejko finished with 14 service points and three digs for Redeemer.

Crestwood 3, GAR 0

Ally Olzsyk had 11 assists and 11 service points, including six aces, while leading the Comets to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-8 victory.

Kelsey Price also had 11 service points and made four kills and Kristen Kania served 14 points and came up with three digs. Maria Ellis served nine points, including six aces, in Crestwood’s win.

North Pocono 3,

Hazleton Area 2

Cindy Gutierrez finished with 21 assists, 14 digs 11 services points for Hazleton Area, but the Cougars fell in a five-set heartbreaker, 25-17, 25-11, 22-25, 19-25, 16-14.

Jessica Cusatis had 18 service points with seven aces, 21 digs and four kills in the defeat, while Rosario Tineo served nine points and made eight kills for the Cougars.

GOLF

Crestwood 150, Valley West 191

at Blue Ridge, par 36

WVW (191) — Rob Lane 39, Martin Cryan 44, Ian Bayley 52, Chad Romanowski 56.

CRE (150) — Mike Golden 34, Shane Angle 35, John McGroarty 39, Jeremy Harper 42.

Wyo. Seminary 166, Berwick 192

at Berwick Country Club, par 36

WS (166) — Tyler Maddock 39, Liam Gilroy 41, Noah Munky 42, Bobby Wilson 44.

BER (192) — Jake Demler 45, Zach Evans 46, Dylan Michael 49, Mackenzie Sult 52.

GIRLS SOCCER

Coughlin 2, Hazleton Area 1

Coughlin`0`1`1`—`2

Hazleton Area`0`1`0`—`1

Second half — 1. HAZ, Jade Sency (Josie Middleton), 53:52; 2. COU, Kendall Pearage, 60:32. Overtime — 3. COU, Aby Davis, 81:38.

Shots — COU 20; HAZ 6. Saves — COU 4 (Paige Davis); HAZ 18 (Paige Bonin). Corners — COU 6; HAZ 3.

Dallas 7, Pittston Area 0

Dallas`4`3`—`7

Pittston Area`0`0`—`0

First half — 1. DAL, Alison Francis (Megan Miller), 34:01; 2. DAL, Francis, 31:03; 3. DAL, own goal, 23:05; 4. DAL, Francis (Sam Mazula), 20:38. Second half — 5. DAL, Emma Sweitzer (Gabriela Ramirez), 18:59; 6. DAL, Francis (Mazula), 9:54; 7. DAL, Hollie Holthaus (Olivia Kimmerle), 5:10.

Shots — DAL 20; PA 1. Saves — DAL 1 (Rachel Nelligan)); PA 13 (Taryn Ashby). Corners — DAL 7; PA 4.

Berwick 3, Wyo. Seminary 0

Berwick`2`1`—`3

Wyo. Seminary`0`0`—`0

First half — 1. BER, Cassidy Eckert (Reese Mensinger), 28:20; 2. BER, Eckert (Mensinger), 21:17. Second half — 3. BER, Eckert (Mensinger), 9:57.

Shots — BER 26; WS 7. Saves — BER 2 (Jadyn Michael); WS 23 (Julia Iskra). Corners — BER 5; WS 3.

BOYS SOCCER

Coughlin 6, Hazleton Area 0

Hazleton Area`0`0`—`0

Coughlin`1`5`—`6

First half — 1. COU, David Cortez, 7:40. Second half — 2. COU, Eric Christian (Cortez), 38:15; 3. COU, Angel Tlatenchi (Cortez), 37:51; 4. COU, Jeff Mondulick (PK), 32:13; 5. COU, Tlatenchi, 31:51; 6. COU, Eric Balchune (Chase Nowak), 4:00.

Shots — HAZ 2; COU 18. Saves — HAZ 12 (Brian Reidel); COU 2 (David Kosik, David Sikora); Corners — HAZ 0; COU 3.

Valley West 8, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area`0`0`—`0

Wyoming Valley West`4`4`—`8

First half — 1. WVW, Jake Gurtis (Claus Nemitz), 4:54; 2. WVW, Nemitz, 8:26; 3. WVW, Kyle Yusko (Joysen Gonzalez), 17:22; 4. WVW, Nate Naugle (Nemitz) 25:51. Second half — 5. WVW, Gonzalez (Gurtis), 46:23; 6. WVW, Jared Bittle (Charlie Keefer), 56:10; 7. WVW, Nick Bazadona (Scott Nilsson), 61:10; 8. WVW, Kevin Grodzki, 71:30.

Shots — WA 3; WVW 21. Saves — WA 13 (Peter Butera); WVW 3 (Davis Weaver, Marco Pernico, Chris Stoodley). Corners — WA 1; WVW 15.

Dallas 7, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area`0`0`—`0

Dallas`5`2`—`7

First half — 1. DAL, David Chopyak (Ricky Wooditch), 33:30; 2. DAL, Beaudyn Lewis, 30:30; 3. DAL, Zach Holthaus, 14:04; 4. DAL, Ricky Wooditch (Zach Holthaus), 11:16; 5. DAL, Beaudyn Lewis (Nate Maransky), 7:40. Second half — 6.

DAL, Kade Kravits, 34:30; 7. DAL, Brian Kmetz, 13:00.

Shots — PA 8; DAL 27. Saves — PA 20 (Kyle Mildjeski); DAL 8 (Kyle Greenwood). Corners — PA 3; DAL 4.

Crestwood 3, Tunkhannock 2

Tunkhannock`1`1`—`2

Crestwood`1`2`—`3

First half — 1. TUN, Stefano Sica (Avery Newhart) 20:00; 1. CRE, Dylan Perrone (Kyle Gegaris), 25:00. Second half — 2. CRE, Gegaris (PK), 53:00; 2. TUN, Sica (Jaxson Montross), 56:00; 3. CRE, Gegaris (Murphy), 71:00.

Shots — TUN 12; CRE 18. Saves — TUN 7; CRE 9.

Times Leader