Kusakavitch sisters off to fast field hockey starts

Bernie and Mary Kusakavitch have a tough time keeping an eye on their daughters. Twins Mallory and Melanie are playing Division I field hockey, Mallory at Monmouth University and Melanie at James Madison University.

The Holy Redeemer grads have never faced each other in college and aren’t scheduled to meet this season – unless it’s in the NCAA Tournament.

Mallory and the Hawks opened the season 5-0 but suffered a 4-0 setback to No.19 Iowa last Saturday. The 5-foot-4 forward has two goals this season, the first two points of her career. She’s played in all six games and started four.

A health science major, Mallory has a full load. She also attends ROTC classes at Rutgers University.

“Mallory is the spark for us,” coach Carli Figlio said. “She never gives up, has a great attitude and is constantly pushing herself and her teammates.”

Melanie and the Dukes are 3-2 after a 7-1 loss to No. 2-ranked Duke last Sunday in Durham, N.C. She has a goal and an assist. She has started all five games and was a pre-season All-Colonial Athletic Association selection. She’s majoring in chemistry.

“Mel defines the word grit,” coach Christy Morgan said. “She plays with emotion, desire and passion. She plays with her heart on her sleeve as well as with a strong work rate, positivity, commitment to greatness and fight to the finish.”

And, to make things that much tougher for the parents is the fact that a third daughter, Marnie, is a senior starter for the West Chester field hockey team.

Rome is ready to go

William & Mary junior Regan Rome is out to improve on her All-American sophomore season in cross country and early indications are pointing in that direction.

The Dallas High grad kicked off the fall season by finishing second out of 80 runners at the Richmond Spider Alumni Open on Sept. 3 in Richmond, Va. Her time over the two mile course was 10:38.2.

Rome earned All-American honors for finishing 25th in the NCAA Championships as a sophomore and she earned Co-Athlete of the Year in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Idle last weekend, Rome and the Tribe will host the annual W&M Collegiate Invitational Friday in Williamsburg, Va.

Good start for Sadvary

Sophomore David Sadvary was the top finisher for the Lafayette men’s cross country team in the season-opening Monmouth Kickoff held Saturday, Sept. 3 in Lincroft, N.J. The Coughlin High grad finished 17th out of 48 runners with a 6k time of 20:14.18. He was the Leopards’ No. 5 runner last year as a freshman.

Lafayette, idle last weekend, will battle rival Lehigh in a dual meet Saturday in Easton.

A personal mark for Coffin

Alabama-Birmingham senior Hannah Coffin finished 17th out of 229 runners at the season-opening Memphis Twilight Classic on Sept. 3 in Memphis, Tenn. And, she posted a personal record time of 18:06.86 over the 5k course. The Crestwood High grad was the top finisher for the Blazers. Last season as a junior, Coffin was the team’s No. 3 runner in all six races.

UAB, idle last weekend, returns to action in Vanderbilt’s Commodore Classic Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

Dyer gets a lot of help

Sophomore Elizabeth Dyer is starting in goal for the St. Francis field hockey team after not seeing action as a freshman. The Berwick Area grad is 6-1 and has given up eight goals with 14 saves. And, she gets a lot of help from her friends.

Four other area athletes are also competing with the Red Flash – seniors Carly Gromel (Lake-Lehman) and Erica Stefanides (Wyoming Valley West), junior Kyra Castano (Coughlin) and sophomore Brea Seabrook (GAR Memorial). Stefanides keys the defense while Seabrook has four goals. Gromel has a goal and three assists and Castano two goals.

Good prep for Oremus

Sophomore standout Lindsey Oremus made her debut with the St. Joseph’s women’s cross country team last Sunday and finished 36th out of 110 runners at the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational hosted by Penn State at the Blue/White Golf Course. The course is the site of the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals which are set for Friday, Nov. 11.

Oremus, a Dallas High grad, covered the 6k course in 22:54 and had a 6:09 mile time. The Hawks totaled 183 points to finish seventh in the team standings.

An honor for Kobela

Marywood senior Melanie Kobela was named Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week in women’s tennis after a big effort in the King’s College Invitational last weekend in Kingston.

The Crestwood High grad went 3-0 to capture the No. 5 singles flight. She defeated Hannah Bobker of Muhlenberg 6-2, 6-3 in the first round, Taylor Daton of Misericordia 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals and Alyssa Santarelli of King’s 7-5, 6-4 in the title match.

A third for McGuire

Sophomore Nick McGuire kicked off his cross country season by finishing third for the Bloomsburg men’s team in the Flatlander Invitational on Sept. 3, which was a dual meet with host Mansfield. McGuire, a Crestwood grad, covered the 4k (2.49 miles) in 12:43. The Huskies claimed the top six finishers to easily win the meet.

Bloomsburg, idle last weekend, is gearing up for the Division II Challenge meet Saturday in Kutztown.

Big goal for Barber

Sophomore Allie Barber has started all four games for the Bloomsburg women’s soccer team which is 2-1 on the season. She picked up an assist on her team’s only goal in a 2-1 loss to West Chester in the season opener. She followed that up by scoring what proved to be the winning goal in a 2-1 triumph over Millersville. Barber had seven goals and four assists for 18 points with two game-winners as a freshman.

Former Holy Redeemer star Mallory Kusakavitch has Monmouth off to a 5-1 start in the NCAA Division 1 field hockey season. Melanie Kusakavitch has a goal and an assist in five games for James Madison in the early going of the Dukes' NCAA Division 1 field hockey season.