Run for the Cure 5K draws over 3,000

SCRANTON — Robert Moulton and Samantha Snead ran to easy victories in the 26th annual Race for the Cure 5K Run on Saturday.

Moulton blitzed the course, finishing in 16 minutes and four seconds. The 24-year-old from Mountain Top, outran second-place finisher, Marcus Ward, 20, of Scranton, by 43 seconds. Dan Gavin, 16, of Scranton, finished third in 18:45.

“I went out fast right from the start to get away from the crowd,” said Moulton, who is the head cross country coach at Crestwood High School. “After a quarter of a mile into the race, I couldn’t hear anybody around me, so I just tried to keep a consistent pace. I tried not to look back, so as to not slow down, just in case there was someone coming up on me.”

There wasn’t.

There wasn’t anyone near Snead either, who ran to her second straight win in the Race for the Cure, finishing in 20:16. The 27-year-old from Moscow outran second-place finisher, Erinn Jenkins, 27, of Blakely, by 55 seconds. Caitlyn Bly, 29, of Hanover Twp., finished third in 22:06.

“I didn’t go out fast, like I used to,” said Snead, referring to the way she used to run when she was in her prime while running for North Pocono High School and Penn State Worthington. “I just eased my way into the race. I managed to pull ahead of the other females who were near me about a half mile into the race.”

When Snead won last year’s race, she hadn’t run all summer, but decided to come back after her long lay off to run the Race for the Cure to honor her mother, who is a cancer survivor.

“I basically ran this year for the same reason I ran last year,” said Snead. “This was my first race since early July.”

Money raised from the 26th Race for the Cure goes to fight breast cancer. The money goes for education, screening and treatment grants to help women receive access to healthcare throughout 16 counties of northeastern Pennsylvania.

Over 3,000 runners and walkers pre-registered for the race. When the final count is in — adding those who registered just before the start of the race — the race will have approximately raised between $140,000 and $200,000.

“In our 25-year-history, we have awarded $3.5 million to local organizations,” said Dolly Woody, Executive Director of Susan G. Koman Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Seventy-five percent of the money raised from the race stays in northeastern Pennsylvania. The other 25 percent goes for breast cancer research.

26th annual Susan G. Komen Northeastern Pennsylvania

Race for the Cure 5K Run results

Top 3 male finishers

Robert Moulton, 24, Mountain Top, 16:04

Marcus Ward, 20, Scranton, 16:47

Dan Gavin, 16, Scranton, 18:46

Male age group winners: 13 & under: Camden Miller, Scranton, 20:44. 14-19: Dan Gavin, Scranton, 18:45. 20-29: Marcus Ward, Scranton, 16:45. 30-39: Eric Continue, Drums, 18:01. Masters division: 40-49: Dave Popper, na, 19:17. 50-59: Mark Eberhart, Archbald, 23:30. 60 & older: Stanley Wood, Jefferson Twp., 23:39.

Top 3 females

Samantha Snead, 27, Moscow, 20:16

Erinn Jenkins, 27, Blakely, 21:11

Caitlyn Bly, 29, Hanover Twp., 22:06

Female age group winners: 13 & under: Amelia Opshinsky, Scranton, 26:37. 14-19: Caitlyn Bly, Hanover Twp., 22:06. 20-29: Erinn Jenkins, Blakely, 21:11. 30-39: Laurine Carey, Jessup, 22:43. Masters division: 40-49: Melissa Delfino, Dunmore, 22:04. 50-59: Patti Betti, Moscow, 24:31. Mary Lee Pettinato, Old Forge, 32:27.

Top 3 cancer survivor finishers

Melissa Boettger, State College, 25:03

Jennifer Kincel, Olyphant, 25:45

Deborah Stone, Old Forge, 29:31

Field: Over 3,000 pre registered. Official starter: Shannon Roche Cusick (race director). Race chairperson: Nicole Pettinato. Executive director of Susan G. Komen Northeastern Pennsylvania: Dolly Woody.

Schedule

Saturday, Oct 1: 6th annual Back Mountain Catholic Youth 5K Run/Walk at Gate of Heaven Church, Machell Ave., Dallas at 9 a.m. Info: Dan Ghezzi, 570-417-8981.

Sunday, Oct. 9: 21st annual Steamtown Marathon, starting at Forest City Regional High School at 8 a.m.and finishing at Courthouse Square, Scranton. Info: Bill King, 570-963-7864.

Sunday, Oct. 30: Wyoming Valley Striders 29th annual Fall Trail Run, a 5.5 mile age-group graded trail race, at the pavilion near the boat launch area at Frances Slocum State Park, Kingston Twp., at noon. Info: Linda Wojnar, 570-262-0603 or Don Grose, 570-239-5792.

Hundreds of runners and walkers take off along Wyoming Avenue in Scranton to start the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday morning. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RaceForTheCure_1.jpg Hundreds of runners and walkers take off along Wyoming Avenue in Scranton to start the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday morning. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

By Robert Miner For Times Leader