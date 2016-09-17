King’s struggles against potent Delaware Valley offense

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Deshawn Darden said he has had better days playing football, but admitted that after leading Delaware Valley University to a 49-14 victory over King’s College on Saturday, “This one ranks up there.”

Darden, a sophomore quarterback, passed for 2 touchdowns to wide out Michael Jensen, had 121 net yards passing and rushed for 49 yards as DelVal forged a 42-0 lead by halftime while remaining undefeated (3-0) in the Middle Atlantic Conference and likely enhanced its 14th ranking among Division III teams.

For King’s this wsn’t the type of McCarthy Stadium opener it was looking for. The Monarchs didn’t score until 6:04 left in the third quarter.

They added a fourth-quarter touchdown on a 6-yard run by freshman running back Alvonte Thompson who finished the game as the Monarch’s top rusher with 45 yards, including a 25-yarder to set up their fourth quarter TD.

“It was a tough game,” King’s head coach Jeff Knarr said. “We made too many mistakes and didn’t play our kind of football. We were looking to playing on a level with a ranked team, but it didn’t work out.”

The King’s offense did put together a sustained 65-yard drive in the third quarter which culminated with junior quarterback Zach Whitebread passing 9 yards to split end Mike Palmer.

But it was Delaware Valley’s offensive line, which averages 283 pounds from tackle to tackle, that dominated the line of scrimmage and opened big holes for running backs Robert Cleveland, Devauntay Ellis and Tyler Bing to run through.

Cleveland scored twice on runs of 1 and 13 yards; Ellis added two more on a pair of one-yard plunges and Bing, from his wing back position, scored from the two on a sweep, to conclude a 60-yard drive.

“The blocking up front was just great,” said, Darden a graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School in Norristown. “They gave me time to throw the ball and my receivers worked to get open.”

Penalties were also a major issue for King’s. The Monarchs amassed 76 yards in penalties, including back-to-back major infractions on Delaware Valley’s third quarter TD drive.

“Retaliatory penalties that hurt bad,” Knarr said.

Delaware Valley 49, King’s 14

Visitor`14`28`7`7—`49

Home`0` 0`7` 7`—`14

First quarter

D — Robert Cleveland, 1 run (Nick Restaino kick) 11:05

D — Michael Jensen, 2 pass from Dashawn Darden (Restaino kick) 5:21

Second quarter

D — Devauntay Ellis, 1 run (Restaino kick) 12:39

D — M. Jensen 24 pass from Darden (Restaino kick) 9:30

D — R. Cleveland, 13 run (Restaino kick) 5:56

D — D. Ellis, 1 run (Restaino kick) 00:00

Third quarter

D — Tyler Bing , 2 run (Restaino kick) 10:17

K — Mike Palmer, pass from Zach Whitebread (M. Kniaziewicz kick)

Fourth quarter

K — Alvonte Thompson, 3 run (Kniaziewicz kick)

Team statistics`Del King’s`H

First downs`28`10

Rushes-yards`85-278`45-2

Passing yards`162`123

Total yards`440`125

Passing`12-24-162`13-29-123

Sacked-yards lost`17`29

Punts-avg.`2-64`5-185

Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`15-149`10-76

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — DELVAL: R. Cleveland 12-71, D. Ellis, 11-45, D. Darden 7-49, R. Khali 5-35, T. Bing 6-20, E. Thomas 3-18, M. Woodward 7-18, M. Nigro 2-9, M. Anusky 1-8, J. Reibnhard 2-0, V. Dolo 4-0; King’s: A. Thompson 6-45, A. Simmons 2-4, Z. Funk 2-2, Z. Whitebread 2- -8

PASSING — DELVAL: Darden 11-19-0, Dolo 2-3-0, J. Ward 0-1-0, A. Johnson 1-1-0

King’s Whitebread 11-24-2, B. Davison 2-05-0

RECEIVING — DELVAL: E. Shorter 4-21-0, M. Jensen 3-41-2, D. Ellis 2-45-0, D. Claybrook 2-28-0, A. Johnson 1-10-0, K. Steward 1-9-0, M. Hammock 1-8-0; King’s: T. Marroni 3-40-0, M. Miller 2-25-0, T. Campbell 2-7-0, D. Weidman 1-22-0, A. White 1-10-0, C. Flynn 1-7-0, A. Thompson 1-5-0

INTERCEPTIONS —DELVal 2-8-0, King’s 0-0-0

MISSED FGs — DELVal 0 King’s 0

By Tom Huntington For Times Leader