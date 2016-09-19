Dana Carrato registers 14 kills to spark MMI Prep to girls volleyball victory

MMI Prep 3, Hazleton Area 0

Dana Carrato had 14 kills as MMI Prep swept three games from Hazleton Area in a 25-19, 25-14, 25-20 victory Monday in a high school girls volleyball match.

Carrato added three assists, seven digs, two aces, one block and three service points in MMI Prep’s sweep.

Lauryn Banyas finished with two kills, 20 assists, one dig, one ace, one block and five service points, while Maddy Perchak had seven kills, three assists, 10 digs, two aces and seven service points and Stephanie Zellner chipped in with three kills, two aces and 15 service points.

Cindy Gutierrez led Hazleton Area with 11 assists, four digs and two service points.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Dallas 1

Grace Giza made 16 kills, leading the Spartans to a 25-12, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 victory.

Giza also served 13 points, including five aces, and came up with five blocks.

Gabby LaBar served 12 points with six aces in Valley West’s victory, along wiht five digs. Maddie Casier pitched in with six kills and Andi Blaski finished wiht 13 service points and four aces for the Spartans.

Megan Sebastianelli served five points for Dallas, while Caitlyn Pike had 12 assist and Shlby Carr made three kills.

Meyers 3, Coughlin 0

Chily Delp served 12 points with six aces, leading the Mohawks to a 25-18, 25-14, 25-11 victory.

Da’Nayia Ballard added 12 kill and four aces in the win. Coughlin received five kills from Maricly Herrasa and seven digs from Mylcayla Cimek.

GOLF

Lake-Lehman 161, Nanticoke 219

Adam Motovidlak shot a 36 for medalist honors as Lake-Lehman topped Nanticoke at Huntsville.

Mike Sikora shot a 38, while Robert Lugiano and Tyler Scharff shot a 42, respectively.

Dallas 204, Hazleton Area 208

Colin Bowanko shot a 1-over 37, leading the Mountaineers to a tight victory that was decided by the fifth scores.

Mason Gattuso’s 43 won the tiebreaker for Dallas.

***

GOLF

Lake-Lehman 161, Nanticoke 219

at Huntsville, par 36

NANTICOKE (219) — Jeremy Grodzicki 50, Eric Grodzicki 50, Austin Norton 59, Matt Daniels 60.

LEHMAN (161) — Adam Motovidlak 36*, Mike Sikora 38, Robert Lugiano 42, Tyler Scharff 45.

GOLF

Dallas 204, Hazleton Area 208

at Sugarloaf GC, par 36

DALLAS (204) — Colin Bowanko 37*, Kyle McAndrew 41, Ethan Zawatik 41, Brett Ostroski 42, Mason Gattuso 43.

HAZLETON AREA (208) — Jordan Pick 37*, Brady Antolick 39, Matt Boretski 41, Frank Seratch 44, Grace Babinchak 47.

*medalist

Nanticoke's Eddie Lukowski tries to get the ball over the net in front of Holy Redeemer's Ben Rachilla and Rob Zbierski (47) in game two during Thursday's boys high school volleyball game in Nanticoke. (Pete G. Wilcox|Times Leader) http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_clip-volley.jpg Nanticoke's Eddie Lukowski tries to get the ball over the net in front of Holy Redeemer's Ben Rachilla and Rob Zbierski (47) in game two during Thursday's boys high school volleyball game in Nanticoke. (Pete G. Wilcox|Times Leader)

Times Leader