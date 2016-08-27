PSU preview 2016: Brent Pry takes the reins of Lions’ defense

The coordinator title is a matter of semantics at Penn State.

In James Franklin’s coaches room, recently promoted Brent Pry is “the head coach of the defense” – just like Joe Moorhead and Charles Huff are head coaches of the offense and special teams, respectively.

Properly speaking, Pry assumes the defensive coordinator position in 2016, taking his turn with the revolving door of assistant coaches as the fifth man to hold the title full-time for the Nittany Lions’ in six seasons.

Pry follows Tom Bradley, Ted Roof, John Butler and Bob Shoop after spending the past two seasons as the team’s linebackers coach.

“You’re going to tweak some things, you’re going to grow, you’re going to play to your strengths and what your personnel dictates and those types of things,” Franklin said. “And Brent’s really kind of embraced that. So I think that’s helped us. I think that’s helped us from a continuity standpoint.”

Pry spent the past five seasons as one of Franklin’s right-hand men. He served as a linebackers coach for Franklin at Vanderbilt from 2011 to 2013.

He inherits a defense that finished 14th in the country in total defense (314.5 yards per game) in 2015. The year prior, the Lions finished second in FBS by yielding just 278.7 yards per game.

Pry garnered the position largely at the behest of the returning defensive players. Franklin said that the defenders lobbied for the promotion of Pry, who was born in Altoona.

“We were really excited that he was promoted, and we didn’t have to bring in a whole new coordinator with a whole new defense,” defensive end Evan Schwan said. “That would have definitely taken us down a little bit. We vouched for him 110 percent.”

Pry received the unified support modestly.

“I tried to have relationships with all the guys, not just on defense, and I think that’s important to their overall experience in the program,” Pry said. “So I’m flattered that those guys felt that way. That’s not always a good thing. Sometimes if you’re too likeable it means you’re not hard enough on those guys. But we try to find a balance.”

Valley View graduate Nyeem Wartman-White, a senior linebacker, said he campaigned for Pry because he was comfortable with his position coach and that he wants Penn State to commit to its “Linebacker U” reputation.

The linebackers like to pick the minds of the defensive coordinator, Wartman-White noted. Last year, Shoop doubled as safeties coach. The linebackers were not able to have the same access to play-calling as they will with Pry this season.

“Now, having coach Pry as our linebacker coach, the game plan is right there,” Wartman-White said. “You have the guy who knows exactly what you want to do. And now, you have that person with you all the time, dude, the opportunities are endless for how we can execute our defense.

“The game isn’t about X’s and O’s; it’s about execution. As long as you execute and do your job, you can get it done.”

Under Franklin’s system of head coaches at each position, Pry will be called upon for planning and added leadership in the defensive staff room. The biggest adjustment, Pry said, will be leading 45 guys instead of 12 or 13.

Both players and coaches said that there should be minor changes with schemes. The most striking transition will be more philosophical than anything.

“I don’t know if we will lose a beat there,” defensive line coach Sean Spencer said. “Because Pry has been very involved in the game. Pry has always been a guy that has not just coached the linebackers but he’s taught the other positions. He has done a great job of making himself accessible to others on the team.”

Part of the change in philosophy will result in a looser, vocal identity. His intentions are intended to establish a mood that permits the players to have fun in practice and games.

“We did take the handcuffs off a little bit and give them some freedoms,” Pry said. “I think they kind of ran with it…And we try and create an environment that’s highly competitive, and sometimes there’s some talk that goes along with it. We do emphasize on the defense communication is a big-time fundamental for us, so we want them talking, not necessarily (trash talk).”

Brent Pry was promoted to defensive coordinator in January as Penn State players made it known they wanted him to take over for the departed Bob Shoop. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_psu_med10_faa.jpg Brent Pry was promoted to defensive coordinator in January as Penn State players made it known they wanted him to take over for the departed Bob Shoop. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

By Jay Monahan For Times Leader