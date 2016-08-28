PSU preview 2016: Future hinges on Moorhead’s system

The issue for Joe Moorhead is time.

Penn State’s new offensive coordinator hasn’t had much control of that since arriving in Happy Valley. At least, not until recently.

Time to teach. Time to evaluate. Time to install, adjust and repeat.

NCAA rules gave him 15 spring practices before having to turn things over to his players to take charge until training camp.

“There are a ton of things we wanted to get done in the spring and in meetings,” Moorhead said. “Then you’re not around the guys a ton in the summer and you’re doing different things — travel camps and vacation time.

“The biggest thing you’re always looking for is more time.”

He’s gotten that this month with the start of camp. And as the Nittany Lions prepare for Saturday’s opener against Kent State, he’ll be looking to turn the tables.

Moorhead’s no-huddle spread scheme is designed to put a time crunch on opposing defenses, dictating the pace of the game as he sees fit. How successful he is will set the tone for Penn State’s 2016 season and beyond.

Lions coach James Franklin is banking on it working out. Franklin fired John Donovan — the offensive coordinator he brought with him from Vanderbilt in 2014 — some 20 hours after the end of the regular season last November.

A few weeks later, Franklin replaced him with Moorhead, a Pittsburgh native who had been the head coach at FCS Fordham, his alma mater.

An overhaul was next. Penn State will now operate from the shotgun, utilizing plenty of run/pass option plays (RPOs) based on how the defense reacts. And “huddle” is no longer part of the team’s vocabulary. Moorhead refers to it as “the H-word.”

“He’s demanding a lot out of us, he’s expecting a lot out of us,” quarterback Trace McSorley said. “But I think we’re ready to step up.”

It’s an offense that wouldn’t have fit pro-style passer Christian Hackenberg, now with the New York Jets.

But McSorley and fellow signal-caller Tommy Stevens are used to making things happen with their legs going back to their high school days.

“I’m really a fan of the RPOs that we’ve got,” Stevens said. “Really makes the defense not able to be right. They’re always going to be a guy short, whether we run or throw it.

“It’s fast. But it’s playing at a speed which we dictate. The coolest thing about it is being able to control the tempo of the game and have defenses backpedaling.”

Managing that tempo will be key to the offense.

The idea is not always go full bore between every play — a la Oregon — but to be able to change things up as needed. Players will hustle to get back in formation after each play, but in most cases, the signal will come in from the sideline once everyone is set.

According to Moorhead, the offense will switch between four different speeds as the situation dictates.

“One is where we can snap as fast as we can, regardless of the look,” Moorhead said. “The second one, we’ll call a live play, and then based on the look we can keep it on or switch to a different play. One is a simulated audible — so we won’t call a live play, we’ll call a snap count. And then based on the look, get into the play we want.”

To facilitate it all, play-calls are kept as brief as possible.

“Everything’s one word,” McSorley said. “Real quick play-calls. There’s no long, drawn-out West Coast-style play-call. You get the signal, it’s one-word communication to the offensive line, everyone understands it and we’re rolling.”

Some of that is familiar to Penn State’s oldest players. Former coach Bill O’Brien utilized a huddle in most situations but would often turn to a hurry-up package dubbed “NASCAR” that would use one-word calls to move things along.

When Moorhead first installed his scheme in the spring, it took a few practices just for the players on offense to get used to the speed of things.

“Halfway through the practices, you really felt things click,” Stevens said. “Definitely a big adjustment the first few days. But other than that, that was it.”

While much of the focus is understandably on how the quarterbacks will handle everything, the effect of the system on the offensive line will also be significant.

Aside from having quarterbacks who can extend plays with their legs, the scheme itself should be friendlier to the linemen.

“With the offense we had before,” starting tackle Andrew Nelson said, “it was kind of more — ‘This is what we want to run. Even if it’s not an advantageous look (from the defense) we’re running into, put it on the offensive line how to figure it out and make it work.’

“This offense that coach Moorhead has, there’s a lot less of that. If it’s not an advantageous look, we can check with coach Moorhead and he’ll change the play. It’s a lot easier on us.”

There’s also a guy named Saquon Barkley involved in all of this.

The guy who broke Penn State’s freshman rushing record a year ago isn’t going to be any less of a factor in the new offense. At Fordham, Moorhead had a talented tailback from Harrisburg named Chase Edmonds, who rushed for 1,648 yards and 20 touchdowns a year ago, adding 31 catches and five more scores as a receiver.

“He’s a great fit for what we’re going to do offensively and has all the tools to be a special, special player,” Moorhead said.

Moorhead has also been able to spread it around in the pass game as five different players caught at least 30 balls a year ago. With the Lions, he has a diverse group of receivers that’s being called one of the country’s deepest by national pundits.

In all, it’s a scheme that Moorhead has been cultivating since 2008, taking it from Akron to UConn to Fordham before returning to his home state.

“I’m just excited to play in the offense,” McSorley said. “Coach Moorhead beings a ton of energy and I’m really excited to see what this offense is going to do with the players we have.”

Joe Moorhead was brought in from Fordham to overhaul Penn State offense's heading into the 2016 season, installing a no-huddle spread scheme. Penn State quarterbacks Tommy Stevens (2) and Trace McSorley (9) have both run option packages while in high school. New offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead has said his offense will move between four different speeds depending on the situation.

By Derek Levarse [email protected]

30TH ANNIVERSARY • Penn State will be honoring its 1986 national championship team during the Oct. 22 game against Ohio State at Beaver Stadium. Follow the Times Leader and timesleader.com throughout the fall for stories and anecdotes from the landmark season.