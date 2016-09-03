PSU report card: A defensive delight, but on offense, not so much

Against a more potent opening day opponent, this could have been a nightmare for Penn State. The Lions weren’t exactly firing on all cylinders during a 33-13 victory over Kent State. At times, they seemed happy if one cylinder worked. But the Penn State defense worked over a Kent State offense that had trouble producing points all of last season, and showed the same futility to start this one. The Lions picked off two passes, returned one for a touchdown, and walked away with a win they can feel good about in some areas, and a little uneasy in others.

OFFENSE

The passing game seemed stuck in a rut, and the running game had trouble finding a way out. Grade: C+

OFFENSIVE LINE: Too much penetration by Kent State’s pass rush, and not enough space to allow the ground game to get untracked. Lake-Lehman grad Connor McGovern entered the game as a true freshman for his college debut for a couple of plays during the second half, and did a solid job. Grade: C-

QUARTERBACK: Trace McSorley struggled in his debut as a starter, barely throwing for 200 yards while searching for some consistency. He did throw a pair of touchdown passes, and ripped off a couple nice runs with his legs. Grade: C

RUNNING BACKS: Make that running back. Penn State’s handoff pretty much all went to Saquon Barkley, and it wasn’t exactly a secret to Kent State. Barkley went down to near the two-minute mark to barely crack 100 rushing yards, but did score on a nice 7-yard touchdown run to the pylon. Grade: C

WIDE RECEIVERS: Made some nice catches, but dropped a few, too. Chris Godwin’s six grabs for 60 yards led the way. Beleaguered tight end Mike Gesicki added a 30-yard touchdown grab when the game was long decided. Grade: C

DEFENSE

The real bright spot for Penn State. Amani Oruwariye’s pick six to start the second half turned a nail-biter into a sigh of relief for Penn State. Grade: A-

DEFENSIVE LINE: Didn’t generate much pressure until Kent State was forced into a passing situation late, but Evan Schwan did a respectable job containing Kent State’s running quarterbacks. Dallas grad Ryan Monk got loose in the backfield to help force a sack in the final minute. Grade: B

LINEBACKERS: Nayeem Wartman-White couldn’t wait to get back on the field, and it showed with his seven tackles and the three sacks he shared in. Grade: A

SECONDARY: Oruwariye’s 30-yard interception return for a score and Marcus Allen’s forced fumble and recovery that set up Penn State’s first touchdown in the first half kept the game from going down to the wire. Grade: A

SPECIAL TEAMS: Two things Kent State discovered. Running into kickoff specialist Joey Julius is like running smack into the side of a house. And Blake Gillikin’s making Penn State’s extremely poor punting game a thing of the past. Grade: A

COACHING STAFF: This super-fast, no-huddle offense Penn State was supposed to present under new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead somehow shifted to cruise control on the way to opening day. Grade: C

Penn State's Saquon Barkley (26) goes in for a touchdown against Kent State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, (AP Photo/Chris Knight) http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_AP328008218855201693192042947.jpg Penn State's Saquon Barkley (26) goes in for a touchdown against Kent State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

By Paul Sokoloski [email protected]