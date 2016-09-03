Inside the Huddle: This fast-paced offense looks awful slow

Ready, set, wait.

Just wait.

This fast-paced, frenetic offense Penn State promised to unveil this season will flourish someday.

Maybe next week against Pitt. Maybe next month against Ohio State. Maybe next year in a bowl game it’ll look great, if the Lions make it that far.

So far, though, everything’s ajar.

The promising young quarterback struggled to connect on half of his passes. The star running back got stuffed. And a big-play receiver tried a new trick by trying to catch a pass with his face mask. It didn’t work.

Pretty much like this supposed high-speed offensive game plan.

“First couple drives (were) probably a little slow,” Lions sophomore quarterback Trace McSorley said after Penn State’s 33-13 victory over Kent State. “We got back and said we needed to start picking our tempo up.”

By the looks of things, any type of tempo will do.

Because somewhere between the end of camp and the start of the college football season Saturday, this new-look, no-huddle machine that was supposed to roar from 0 to 60 yards downfield in the blink of an eye got its clutch stuck.

Now the Lions are clutching to hope.

“We won the game,” said Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who needed a 14-yard run on his 22nd and final carry to crack the 100-yard rushing mark during the game’s final two minutes. “Still put up 30 points. You can’t be too upset with that.

“But you know what you’re capable of, know you’re better than that.”

The Lions better improve fast.

Because a choppy running game aimed at the teeth of defenses designed to stop Barkley and a 16 for 31 passing effort for barely 200 yards by McSorley aren’t going to leave the Lions celebrating against Big Ten powers Ohio State and Michigan. It might not even be enough for Penn State to paw its way past Pitt next weekend.

“It wasn’t as clean as we would have liked,” Penn State coach James Franklin relented. “I think we did leave some points on the board.”

It’s fair to point out McSorley was making his first college start Saturday, and the Lions were playing their first game in the no-huddle system of new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.

Nobody expected the relentless NASCAR offense Chip Kelly ran to a national championship at Oregon and then took to the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and now the San Francisco 49ers.

Using an unfamiliar system that signaled in plays from the sideline to the field, there were bound to be some initial communication problems for Penn State, along with a few mixups during a learning curve.

But execution was the key concern.

Kent State brought up its safeties and stacked the box through much of the game in an effort to close off running lanes and control Barkley — already one of the most feared backs in the country.

“There’s only so much you can do as an offensive line when they’re loading the box,” Barkley said. “That’s when I’ve got to step up and make a play.”

Try as he might, McSorley couldn’t make Kent State pay.

He missed most of his deep shots while attempting to keep Kent State’s defense honest, and a handful of chances at big passing plays slithered through the fingertips of Lions receivers. One of McSorley’s throws even rattled off the mask of his surprised receiver.

“He said he didn’t see it,” McSorley said.

Nobody really saw a significant difference between this year and last year in terms offensive dominance.

As usual, it was the Lions defense that assumed control. Penn State scored one touchdown on Amani Oruwariye’s 30-yard interception return and set up another when safety Marcus Allen recovered a fumble.

Penn State’s offense drove for the other 19 points.

“We’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to get cleaned up,” Franklin said.

Just wait, though.

Before long, the Lions will be at full throttle, cruising down the field like a well-oiled machine.

“Today, we ran a base tempo,” Penn State fifth-year senior guard Brian Gaia said. “I think we can go a little faster throughout the season.”

Let’s hope so.

Because for starters, all the excitement about Penn State’s point-scoring potential suddenly stopped.

Inside the Huddle Sokoloski http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Paul-Sokoloski-MUG.jpg Inside the Huddle Sokoloski