Prediction time: Penn State vs. Pitt breakdown

After a 16-year break, it’s not hard to grasp why Penn State-Pitt wouldn’t have the same cachet it once did.

And yet, thanks to a mediocre Week 2 schedule that comes on the heels of an outstanding opening slate, this game is going to be one of the more talked-about matchups on Saturday.

There are no games between AP top 25 teams. And there are more games between top 25 squads and FCS programs (six) than there are between top 25 squads and Power 5 opponents (five).

Assuming there’s a little extra attention on this contest than expected, what kind of game are people going to see?

You wouldn’t know by watching both opening games by the Nittany Lions and Panthers.

Both James Franklin and Pat Narduzzi insisted that their coaching staffs weren’t saving anything up on offense last week because of inferior opponents.

“We’d be crazy to hold back our playbook,” Narduzzi said, “and sit here the next day and say, ‘Sorry guys, we underestimated our opponent as coaches and tried to hold a lot back.’ That was a tighter game than you’d like.”

Pitt beat FCS Villanova 28-7 with one score coming on special teams. Penn State topped Kent State 33-13 with a defensive touchdown.

The film in both games certainly didn’t showcase much variety for either team. After Penn State’s win, a couple of Lions players on offense estimated that they’d used only around half the playbook against the Golden Flashes.

As far as Pitt goes, Franklin said he expects to see star safety Jordan Whitehead do some moonlighting on offense as he did a year ago but not against Villanova.

“I think it’s clearly obvious that they had a plan to be vanilla in that game,” Franklin told reporters in State College after practice on Wednesday. “Not only are we gonna see the power running game, they did not use Jordan Whitehead in that game. Jordan Whitehead will play offense against us — there’s no doubt about that.”

Here’s a look at how it all breaks down.

PENN STATE (1-0) at PITT (1-0) Noon, Saturday, ESPN

QUARTERBACK Trace McSorley rushed for 47 yards last week. That’s the most by a Penn State quarterback in a game since — wait for it — Kevin Newsome in garbage time of a 2009 win over Eastern Illinois. The Lions are going to need that this year as defenses key in on Saquon Barkley on all of those zone-read plays. McSorley will need to make good decisions there to keep defenses honest. Senior Nathan Peterman gets the slight nod here in his second year as a starter as opposed to McSorley’s second start. EDGE: PITT

RUNNING BACK Hardly a better story in college football to start the season than Pitt’s James Conner. His serious knee injury a year ago led to the detection of Hodgkin lymphoma and some genuinely scary moments. That he led the team out on the field for last week’s opener and scored two TDs is amazing. He only averaged 3.1 yards per carry, however, as the blocking wasn’t great and the coaches didn’t do much to open things up. But there is still some rust there that isn’t on Saquon Barkley, who will work some magic. EDGE: PSU

RECEIVER The Panthers look like they will badly miss dynamic wideout Tyler Boyd, who left early for the NFL. There’s some talent there, namely Dontez Ford, but Pitt could really use another threat on the perimeter, which is why the Lions are expecting to see safety Jordan Whitehead used on offense. It wasn’t a flawless start for the Lions’ wideouts, who couldn’t consistently win one-on-one battles deep with Kent State defenders last week. But Chris Godwin still had seven catches and Mike Gesicki was a factor. EDGE: PSU

OFFENSIVE LINE It was a surprisingly pedestrian opening performance up front for this strong Panthers group that features once-upon-a-time Penn State verbal commit Dorian Johnson at guard. It’s a unit that averages over 6-foot-5 and over 300 pounds and will be one of the deciding factors in this one. The Lions also looked spotty while run-blocking last week but held up better in pass protection. Both teams allowed a touchdown last week when a defender forced a sack and a fumble that went back all the way. EDGE: PITT

DEFENSIVE LINE Plenty of encouraging things to see last week for some inexperienced Lions. Their seven sacks was the most in a game since 2011. Seeing redshirt freshmen Shareef Miller and Ryan Buchholz pick up three of them was a particularly good sign. Pitt features the best individual pass-rusher on either side in Ejuan Price (11.5 sacks last year), has a 335-pound nose tackle and former GAR standout Shakir Soto. Injuries are an issue as PSU’s Evan Schwan and Pitt’s Dewayne Hendrix are both question marks. EDGE: PITT

LINEBACKER A bit of an odd debut for Penn State’s veteran group. Numbers-wise, Jason Cabinda had 11 tackles and Brandon Bell had an athletic interception that came after he tried to call timeout because of cramping by Kevin Givens. But the tackling by the group wasn’t always pretty in the first half and there’s definitely room for improvement. Look for sophomore Manny Bowen to get more reps moving forward. Pitt’s Matt Galambos is well-rounded. One of the starters, Elijah Zeise, was injured last week. EDGE: PSU

SECONDARY As with the linebackers, there was some shoddy tackling here by the Lions last week. But overall the coaches are thrilled to have four cornerbacks they can trust as both Christian Campbell and Amani Oruwariye made some nice plays, topped by the latter’s pick-six. Those two will split time in the nickel with John Reid shifting to the slot in that package. Add Marcus Allen to the big-play brigade as well. Jordan Whitehead headlines the Panthers’ group as the star athlete led the team in tackles (109) in 2015. EDGE: PSU

SPECIAL TEAMS Would you have guessed two of the biggest cheers last week would be for a kicker and a punter? Obviously Joey Julius demolishing a guy is a novelty. But 18-year-old Blake Gillikin averaging 47 yards on six punts is a true revelation for a team that has lost multiple games in recent years because of awful punting. For those who haven’t joined in on the puns, yes, Pitt’s kicker’s name is Blewitt. PSU is wary of return man Quadree Henderson, who has taken a kick back in each of his last two games. EDGE: PITT

PREDICTION There’s just a ton of potential for weird things to happen in this one. Between the charged-up crowd, gameplan wrinkles and two staffs who have had some slugfests on the recruiting trail, this one is very hard to predict. No matter what the coaches say, there was a lot that both teams left off the film a week ago. The game feels very much like a coin flip with a slight edge going to the home team. It might take a little bit longer for the Lions to iron everything out with the new offense. PITT 24, PENN STATE 20.

By Derek Levarse [email protected]