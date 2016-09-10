Nittany Lions forced to adapt at linebacker with loss of Cabinda

PITTSBURGH — A year ago this week, Jason Cabinda made his first start at middle linebacker. On Saturday, he was in street clothes.

Sporting a cast on his left hand and wrist, an injury once again has shaken up Penn State’s thin linebacker corps early in a season. How long he’ll be out remains to be seen.

It was Cabinda who had to move from the weak-side spot to play the middle after Nyeem Wartman-White was lost to a torn ACL in the season-opener. Now it was Wartman-White shifting back inside to replace Cabinda on Saturday against Pitt.

Wartman-White made his second career start at the position. Fellow senior Brandon Bell shifted over to the weak-side spot with sophomore Manny Bowen getting his first start of any kind at strong-side.

“It was going to be very crucial because you lost one of the guys who probably talks the most on the defense,” Wartman-White said. “Not having Jason was a blow, but at the end of the day, it’s always next man up. We’ve gotta make plays, read our keys and be disciplined.”

Very little of that happened in the first half as the Panthers bullied their way to a quick 28-7 lead and racked up 228 yards on the ground during that stretch — the most allowed by the Nittany Lions in a first half in more than a decade.

Pitt finished with 341 yards rushing on the day with star tailback James Conner (117 yards) one of three Panthers with at least 50.

If that weren’t problem enough for the Lions, Bell briefly exited the game in the second quarter, forcing another teenager in sophomore Jake Cooper into action for the following drive.

At one point in the first half, Penn State was missing five of its defensive starters from a week ago, including Cabinda.

“Nobody wants to hear that (excuse),” Lions coach James Franklin said. “Guys have to step up and make plays. … As an entire team, we have to adjust faster.”

Bell was able to return but looked to be at less than 100 percent. He and Wartman-White each finished with nine tackles to lead the team.

With Bowen and Cooper pressed into more duty on defense, true freshman linebacker Cam Brown made his debut on special teams. He became the fourth member of the 2016 class to play this season.

“As the game went on, I felt like the communication got a lot better,” Wartman-White said. “I think we all just came along and did what we had to do. We regrouped in the second half.”

Infirmary report

• Cabinda wasn’t the only starter missing for the entire day. Junior wideout Saeed Blacknall did not dress for the game, sporting a splint on his right hand.

Classmate DeAndre Thompkins, a redshirt sophomore, started in his place on the outside with DaeSean Hamilton remaining in the slot.

Thompkins made two huge plays in the fourth quarter, hauling in a one-armed grab for 39-yards to set up a touchdown and then converting a fourth-and-16 with a catch over the middle.

• Defensive tackle Kevin Givens appeared to be knocked out cold when he collided with teammate Bowen as both were gunning for a ball-carrier near the goal line.

Givens was down for a few minutes before walking off under his own power. He did not return and Antoine White took most of the reps in his place.

• Both Givens and defensive end Evan Schwan were banged up a week ago. Though Schwan started the game, he was back on the sideline during the first half with Torrence Brown and Shareef Miller taking most of the snaps opposite Garrett Sickels.

Brown forced a fumble on Conner that helped spark the Lions in the second half.

• Starting corner Grant Haley exited early in the first quarter after getting some attention to his left leg on the sideline. He did not return.

Amani Oruwariye, who came up with the pick-six a week ago took his spot the rest of the way. With the running game looking dominant, Pitt only attempted 15 throws, with most of them being dump-offs and shovel passes.

That’s a long time

According to Pitt, more people were in Heinz Field Saturday than any other sporting event in the history of the city.

With an announced crowd of 69,983, the resumption of the series with Penn State broke a 78-year old record. A Pitt vs. Fordham football game at Pitt Stadium in 1938 held the old mark.

Missing middle linebacker Jason Cabinda, Penn State had a tough time handling bruiser James Conner (24) and Pitt’s ground game. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_AP16254693617206.jpg Missing middle linebacker Jason Cabinda, Penn State had a tough time handling bruiser James Conner (24) and Pitt’s ground game. Gene J. Puskar | AP photo

By Derek Levarse [email protected]

VIDEO To see video of Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White talk about moving back to the middle linebacker position, visit the online version of this story at timesleader.com

Reach Derek Levarse at 570-991-6396 or on Twitter @TLdlevarse