Nittany Lions hoping to reverse their slow starts

Trace McSorley said he had felt this before.

Saturday night into Sunday was not pleasant for the Penn State quarterback and his teammates as they tried to move on from a painful 42-39 loss at Pitt.

The atmosphere, he said, was similar to last September after the Nittany Lions lost another in-state game to Temple in the opener. That would be the same Owls team that awaits Penn State on Saturday in Beaver Stadium.

McSorley didn’t play in that game. So it was easier to put his finger on the biggest issue against the Panthers.

“Took too long to get going,” said McSorley, whose two early fumbles helped dump the Lions into a 28-7 hole. “We waited until the second half. You do that, you’re not gonna win a ton of games.”

It happened, albeit to a much lesser extent, in the opener as well. Penn State led three-touchdown underdog Kent State by just three points at halftime before taking control after the break.

Through two games, the Lions have been outscored 41-30 in first half but have a 42-14 edge in the second.

It’s up to James Franklin and his staff to clean up those early problems. The Penn State coach attributed some sloppy play against the Golden Flashes to “typical first-week” issues, but was more critical of the start to the Pitt game.

“Last week, that was a tough environment. That stadium was rocking,” Franklin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “We didn’t handle that as well as we would’ve liked. It was our first game on the road and it was a very, very intense environment. We started out a little bit slow.”

After the game, Franklin said part of the reason was that Pitt defenders were clapping before the play to disrupt Penn State’s cadence. Many offenses will have their quarterback clap to signal the snap in a loud stadium where a verbal count would be difficult.

Though the rules forbid the practice, defenses are rarely, if ever, penalized for it unless players are blatantly barking out signals to try and simulate the snap count. And even then it doesn’t always draw a flag or a reprimand.

“It’s illegal,” Franklin reiterated on Tuesday when asked about it. “You’re not allowed to do that.”

Infirmary report

At one point on Saturday, Penn State was missing five defensive starters from the opener. And the absence of wideout Saeed Blacknall (finger) was particularly noticeable when there was confusion on the Lions’ game-ending interception.

Franklin did not provide updates on his injured list, which includes LB Jason Cabinda (hand/wrist), DT Kevin Givens (possible concussion), CB Grant Haley (leg) and DE Evan Schwan (foot/ankle).

“You’re a young football team as it is,” Franklin said. “And the combination of those two things — guys being out — there’s no doubt it creates challenges. Less-experienced guys have to step up in more prominent roles.

“Kevin Givens is already a redshirt freshman and is starting with a big role. Then we lose him. Jason Cabinda has played a lot of football at a high level. Not having him has been significant.”

Though Penn State’s latest depth chart lists Manny Bowen and DeAndre Thompkins as starters this week instead of Cabinda and Blacknall, that isn’t something to read into. Under Franklin, the published chart has reflected the previous game rather than projecting the next one.

Temple is also dealing with multiple injuries, most notably to tailback Jahad Thomas, who has yet to play this season because of a dislocated thumb and is a question mark for Saturday.

“We are not sure,” Owls coach Matt Rhule said Monday during the AAC coaches teleconference. “We will see if he is able to practice.”

According to multiple reports out of Philadelphia, Thomas was indeed in pads on Tuesday but walked off the field shaking his hand after catching a pass and needed ice for it.

Tightrope walking

Some 500 former Penn State players are expected to be in Happy Valley this weekend for the 50th anniversary of Joe Paterno’s first game as head coach. Lettermen and the Paterno family have organized an event independent of the university, which will be held Friday night at Medlar Field, adjacent to Beaver Stadium.

Franklin said he was glad that so many former players were coming back into town but did not indicate whether he would stop by the gathering.

As for Penn State itself, the school has listed the Paterno anniversary on its promotional calendar for Saturday’s game, though details have yet to be announced.

Franklin has been asked about the situation each of the last two weeks. And he has given roughly the same answer, wary that any positive or negative response could generate national headlines, given the strong opinions toward the late coach in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

“I’ve stated this before,” Franklin said. “All the wonderful things that have happened here academically, all the wonderful things that have happened here athletically and in the community as well, those things have been significant. I’ve stated that before.

“My focus, and our focus, is on Temple and the game this week. And all those other decisions, like I’ve stated before, they’re for the administration. … Our focus is on Temple and getting prepared for this game. And really, that’s enough on our plate.”

Quarterback Trace McSorley lost two fumbles in the first half on Saturday as Penn State fell behind Pitt 28-7 before a late rally fell short. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_slow-starts20169131447985.jpg Quarterback Trace McSorley lost two fumbles in the first half on Saturday as Penn State fell behind Pitt 28-7 before a late rally fell short. Gene J. Puskar | AP photo

By Derek Levarse [email protected]

UP NEXT Temple at Penn State Noon, Saturday, BTN