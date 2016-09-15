Film junkie: Reid’s work in the video room paying off for Penn State

It didn’t matter to Christian Campbell that the help was coming from a younger player.

In Penn State’s cornerbacks room, there’s no better guy to watch film with than John Reid.

“I used to watch film, but I didn’t really just tune in like he (does),” Campbell said. “You know what I’m saying? I just learn from him. I just started watching film more, and that gives me more motivation from John Reid.

“(Even) with me being a junior and him being a sophomore, I learned a lot from him.”

No doubt. Though Reid has only been on campus for a little over a year, his reputation preceded him.

Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith has told the story multiple times that Reid would be inside watching game tape with coaches on recruiting trips, even while other prospects were out at a barbecue.

“Growing up, I wanted to always be a great football player,” said Reid, one of the state’s top recruits in 2015 out of St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia. “I thought that to achieve that, I’d watch other great players and see what they do.”

And Reid watches them all, rattling off names like current NFLers Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Aqib Talib, Chris Harris and Brent Grimes.

Beyond that, his study sessions have spread into his new role as the Nittany Lions’ punt returner. He also watches clips of NFL record-holder Devin Hester as well as former Penn State All-American Derrick Williams, the last Lions player to return a punt for a touchdown — eight years ago.

All combined, that’s a lot of video. Just how much are we talking about here?

“I’m not sure how much I watch,” Reid said. “Ask Jevin.”

That would be Jevin Stone, Penn State’s video director, who is able to load up tape on request for players and send it to the tablets provided by the school.

Stone wrote on Twitter this week that Reid had sent “more text requesting film for his iPad than anyone in my 13 years of working in this industry.

“I put him in the same ‘video viewing’ category as Peyton Manning.”

Stone would know. Before arriving in Happy Valley in 2009, he spent two stints with the Indianapolis Colts video staff, working with Manning for five seasons, including on the Super Bowl XLI championship squad.

It’s that kind of dedication that put Reid in position to start at corner in his first game as a true freshman — last year’s opener at Temple — because of an injury to Grant Haley.

As the Lions prepare for a rematch with the Owls on Saturday, Haley is again banged up. This year Reid is a full-time starter with Campbell and Amani Oruwariye next up on the depth chart.

Reid said he enjoys working with all of them.

“I’ll sit down and go over things and show them what I see,” Reid said. “We talk about (NFL players) that I see they can possibly take small things from. A lot of our bigger corners are able to watch (clips) of Josh Norman, Richard Sherman, Aqib Talib.

“We all do that. Not just me. (Senior Lions cornerback) Jordan Smith sees a corner that I can pick up on as well. We’re all just trying to get better.”

Supporting Hamilton

Lions wideout DaeSean Hamilton remained visibly distraught after Saturday’s loss to Pitt as the junior looked to shoulder the blame himself because of a potential touchdown he dropped on the final drive.

Hamilton, though, came out for interviews after the game and talked in detail about the play. In doing so he gained added respect from players, coaches and reporters alike.

“I think he stepped up as a leader last week,” receivers coach Josh Gattis said Thursday. “Not only in how he performed but in how you accept your performance after the fact. And he really showed other guys how passionate of a player that he is.

“Players rallied around him and they respect him for who he is and how hard he works. When you go out and see his work ethic each and every day in practice, you can only respect him for the player that he is.”

Hamilton finished with a team-high eight catches against the Panthers and is the only Penn State receiver who has found the end zone in the young season.

“You love DaeSean Hamilton, a guy who’s had a lot of success in his career already,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “He works extremely hard.

“I believe in DaeSean Hamilton. Always have, always will. Will continue to go to him in those situations, and I know he’ll have opportunities to make big plays for us the rest of his career and moving on after that.”

Sophomore John Reid (29) has stepped up as starting cornerback as well as Penn State’s top punt returner this season. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_AP905356846820-1.jpg Sophomore John Reid (29) has stepped up as starting cornerback as well as Penn State’s top punt returner this season. Abby Drey | AP photo, Centre Daily Times

By Derek Levarse [email protected]

UP NEXT Temple at Penn State Noon, Saturday, BTN