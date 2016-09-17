Prediction time: Penn State vs. Temple breakdown

With a loss to Pitt in the rearview and a trip to Ann Arbor on the horizon, there’s definitely some urgency this weekend for Penn State.

Last week, the players didn’t have much of a personal connection to the Pitt series, except perhaps from their high school days during the recruiting process.

This week, it would be hard for anyone in the Lasch Building to forget their embarrassing loss to Temple in the 2015 opener.

It was one thing to lose to a clearly improving Owls program — one that ended up winning 10 games and giving Notre Dame plenty of problems later in the fall. But the Nittany Lions looked clueless in the second half of the 27-10 loss, a game that opened with a 10-0 Penn State lead.

On offense, that game was likely the beginning of the end for John Donovan at offensive coordinator as the Lions struggled to adapt, allowing the Owls to tee off on Christian Hackenberg. It was bad enough that the coaching staff had to scrap most of the scheme over the next week to install a run-heavy attack instead.

The defense never recovered vs. Temple after Nyeem Wartman-White was lost with an ACL injury. Then-backup Gary Wooten was a steep drop-off and the unit’s communication suffered badly as Temple took over the game.

Penn State is in a better spot now. Temple doesn’t have the same group as last year. But that doesn’t mean this round won’t be close.

Here’s a look at how it all breaks down.

TEMPLE (1-1) at PENN STATE (1-1) Noon, Saturday, BTN

QUARTERBACK The benefit of the doubt here will go to Temple senior Phillip (nee P.J.) Walker, the Owls’ all-time leading passer. But it’s a much narrower edge than it probably should be, given Walker’s extensive experience. The senior hasn’t looked very sharp to open the season. He threw three interceptions in a loss to Army and wasn’t needed much to beat FCS Stony Brook. For Trace McSorley, he nearly led a pretty amazing comeback in his first road game but must shake off that game-ending interception. EDGE: TU

RUNNING BACK Though he had few holes to run through against a tough Pitt defense, Saquon Barkley became just the sixth player in 130 years of Penn State football to score five TDs in a game, including one on a nicely executed wheel route. Barkley’s strong work in the red zone so far is a nice comfort for a team that had been settling for field goals. Jahad Thomas had a huge day last year vs. the Lions but a thumb injury has kept him out. Odds are he’ll try to give it a go with Ryquell Armstead the other option. EDGE: PSU

RECEIVER It’s been mentioned before over the past week, but here’s one last kudos to DaeSean Hamilton, who came out after his costly drop on the final drive and spoke to reporters for 10 minutes last week. Rarely does a player in that situation come out for the cameras and microphones. DeAndre Thompkins gave a nice boost last week. DeAndre Thompkins looked strong in place of the injured Saeed Blacknall. Temple is missing two targets in WR Ventell Bryant and TE Colin Thompson because of injury. EDGE: PSU

OFFENSIVE LINE Things are set up much better for Penn State’s front five this year thanks to a different scheme and a mobile quarterback behind them. They’ve had to hear about those 10 sacks from last year’s game for all of the past year and that number really came to define the unit. Their play has been better in 2016, but they can’t afford too many more blindside sacks that cause fumbles. Owls coach Matt Rhule has not been pleased with his group’s play so far except for the work of standout left tackle Dion Dawkins. EDGE: PSU

DEFENSIVE LINE Will be interesting to see who is able to go this week for the Lions as Kevin Givens was in concussion protocol this week after a nasty collision and Evan Schwan could only play briefly last week. It was a poor showing for the Lions up front last week as Pitt ran all over them. Torrence Brown, filling in for Schwan, did come up with a handful of nice plays. Temple has two talented ends in Praise Martin-Oguike and Haason Reddick and will once again try to take over the game with a strong pass rush. EDGE: TU

LINEBACKER James Franklin won’t go into details about Jason Cabinda’s injury to his hand/wrist, so it’s tough to say whether he’d be able to return earlier while sporting a club. At any rate, it sounds like Manny Bowen will continue to see an increased role as the Lions would like to be able to keep him on the field in different packages as he gets more comfortable. Penn State can’t really afford further injuries. Temple has talent, but no one like the departed Tyler Matakevich, who sacked PSU three times last year. EDGE: PSU

SECONDARY An injury to Grant Haley — who missed nearly all of last week’s game with an apparent leg injury — isn’t as costly as it was last year. His status for this week is unknown, but the Lions are comfortable with using John Reid, Amani Oruwariye and Christian Campbell as their top corners. The group wasn’t tested against the Panthers, who didn’t need to throw the ball, but tackling is still a concern. Likewise, Temple’s DBs haven’t seen much this year. Army never throws and Stony Brook is, well, Stony Brook. EDGE: PSU

SPECIAL TEAMS If it weren’t for that one all-around poorly executed kickoff in the fourth quarter, the Lions very well might have pulled it off in Pittsburgh. At least this time around, the Lions were even in that department. They allowed a big return to set up a TD but actually got one themselves from new punt returner John Reid, who nearly scored on the team’s longest punt return in eight years. This could be the week that a solid game from punter Blake Gillikin ends up being the difference in a Penn State win. EDGE: PSU

PREDICTION Speaking of which, Penn State has a lot of reason for optimism to erase the memories of last year’s loss in Philadelphia. Joe Moorhead actually put up more than 500 yards of offense in 2013 when he led his Fordham team to an upset of Matt Rhule’s Owls in Philadelphia. Temple is much better three years later, but the Lions should be able to move the ball. The injuries on defense, however, should keep this one close into the fourth quarter, with an interception helping to seal a PSU win. PENN STATE 31, TEMPLE 24.

By Derek Levarse [email protected]