Report card: Nittany Lions go long to thwart Temple

Don’t let the final score deceive you. Penn State was pretty much in control of its 34-27 victory over Temple throughout.

It took a couple of funky plays that turned into Penn State turnovers in the second half to hand the Owls 14 points and keep them within striking distance. A Penn State receiver ran the wrong route leading to an interception and a touched ball on a Temple punt gave the Owls the ball a yard away from the end zone. Both set up Temple touchdowns.

But the Owls had no answer for Penn State’s deep passing game, which produced two hookups for over 50 yards and drew two more key penalties. When the Lions put up the long ball, it turned into a long day for Temple.

OFFENSE

While moving in spurts, Penn State did enough damage with big-play electricity to keep the Owls from pulling an upset for the second straight year. Grade: B

OFFENSIVE LINE: Didn’t provide much room to run, but protected quarterback Trace McSorley well enough for him to hit nearly 300 yards. Grade: B

QUARTERBACK: With a 16-for-22 day, 276 passing yards and his first career collegiate rushing touchdown, what more could McSorley ask for?. Grade: A

RUNNING BACKS: Until Saquon Barkley broke a 55-yard touchdown run to seal victory in the fourth quarter, the ground game was pretty much grounded. Grade: C+

WIDE RECEIVERS: DaeSean Hamilton wasn’t on the same page with McSorley on a nightmare of an interception, but Chris Godwin and tight end Mike Gesicki more than made for it with 52-yard catches. Grade: A-

DEFENSE

Too many yards for Temple, but some pivotal stops against Temple’s running game kept momentum on the side of the Lions. Grade: B-

DEFENSIVE LINE: Didn’t disturb Owls quarterback Phillip Walker nearly enough, but did bottle things up against the run. And Parker Cothren made five stops. Grade: B-

LINEBACKERS: Nyeem Wartman-White went out of the game with an apparent knee injury when the Lions were already missing fellow starters Jason Cabinda and Brandon Bell. That helped the Owls really start to move the chains in the second half. Grade: C+

SECONDARY: Looked tired in the second half while allowing Walker to pick up passing yards in bunches and got burned for a 67-yard pass play early. Grade: C-

SPECIAL TEAMS: Tyler Davis was true on his two field goals and Blake Gillikin punted the ball to the 1-yard line on his first kick. Only the gaffe on a Temple punt that was touched and turned over spoiled things a bit. Grade: B+

COACHING STAFF: It looks like Joe Moorhead’s new, fast-paced offense is becoming capable of producing some quick scores. The defense needs work, though. Grade: B-

Penn State's Chris Godwin (12) takes it in for a touchdown after a catch against Temple during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Knight) http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_AP162616136244622016917152920942.jpg Penn State's Chris Godwin (12) takes it in for a touchdown after a catch against Temple during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

By Paul Sokoloski [email protected]