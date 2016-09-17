Penn State offense buries memory of 2015 loss to Temple

STATE COLLEGE — The record will show that with 13:16 left in the second quarter Saturday, Penn State had reached an important milestone.

Well, sort of.

A 6-yard run by freshman Miles Sanders put the Nittany Lions over 180 yards of total offense for the game. Normally that wouldn’t be anything notable, but that was the figure that they finished at in last year’s loss to Temple.

That 27-10 loss to the Owls to open 2015 seemed to hang a rain cloud over Penn State’s entire season with every score feeling like a struggle.

A year later, the Lions’ new offense under coordinator Joe Moorhead has carried the team so far, scoring 33 against Kent State, 39 against Pitt and 34 against Temple. It’s the first time since the Lions’ 2008 Big Ten championship that they topped 30 points in each of the three games.

“We feel like anyone can score at any time,” said top receiver Chris Godwin, who did just that on the Lions’ second drive. “Just getting things moving early on and executing was big for us.

“It was awesome. Any time you can get in the end end zone, it’s a blessing. It was just a matter of being patient.”

There was plenty of patience on that first score as quarterback Trace McSorley practically sat down in a rocking chair in the pocket — a far cry from Temple’s 10 sacks vs. the Lions last year. With that much time, tight end Mike Gesicki was able to clear out the safety and open up the middle of the field for Godwin, who didn’t have a defender in the same zip code while going 52 yards for the game’s opening score.

Penn State never trailed from there.

Unlike the first two games of the season, Penn State was able to put together a fast start before the team’s patchwork defense held on for the win. The Lions finished with 403 yards of offense

“I thought we did start out better,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “We had some turnovers that slowed us down later in the game and put our defense in tough spots, but I did think we started better.

“If you look statistically it’s 80 percent or higher nationally if you’re winning in the first half. Specifically at Penn State it’s 82 percent or higher. If you’re winning in the first half, you typically win the game so that is an emphasis for us. We want to start out strong.”

Infirmary report

At one point in the first half, the Lions were losing players faster than they could keep track of them.

The lowest point came in the first half when seven of Penn State’s defensive starters from the season-opener were not on the field because of injuries.

All three starting linebackers — Brandon Bell (knee), Jason Cabinda (hand/wrist) and Nyeem Wartman-White (knee) — were out of the game, with Cabinda and Bell missing the entire game.

Defensive end Evan Schwan (foot) didn’t play after appearing only briefly in last week’s loss to Pitt. Same with cornerback Grant Haley (leg). On one drive, both safeties — Marcus Allen and Malik Golden — had to come off in pain as Temple took advantage for its first touchdown of the day.

On offense, wideout Saeed Blacknall (finger) missed his second straight game. And things looked to be even more dire for the Lions when star tailback Saquon Barkley came up limping after his first carry of the game.

Barkley, Allen and Golden would all return, with Barkley missing the most time.

“The decision to put (Barkley) back in the game was that he was ready,” Franklin said. “Not a whole lot more than that. He was ready and able to go back in the game, so we got him back in there.

“He actually could have gone in there a little bit earlier, but other guys were having success.”

The lone player to have been injured against Pitt and play against Temple was defensive tackle Kevin Givens, who had been in concussion protocol last week.

Promise fulfilled

Josiah Viera — a 12-year-old who has the body of a much older man because he suffers from the rapid-aging syndrome progeria — was in the Penn State locker room before and after the game.

One of Franklin’s defensive backs made a pledge to him.

“We had a young man that was with us today, as a guest coach, named Josiah,” Franklin said. “John Reid promised him an interception before the game, so it’s awesome for him to be able to deliver on that promise.”

With time ticking down in the final minute and the Owls needing a touchdown to tie, the Lions got pressure on quarterback Phillip Walker, forcing a pass that Reid snatched out of the air to clinch the victory.

“He got it,” safety Marcus Allen said with a laugh. “If he promised him that, he got it. That’s all God right there. That’s a blessing.”

Penn State wideout Chris Godwin (12) celebrates after scoring a 52-yard touchdown early in Saturday’s win over Temple. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_psu-tu-offense201691718382636.jpg Penn State wideout Chris Godwin (12) celebrates after scoring a 52-yard touchdown early in Saturday’s win over Temple. Chris Knight | AP photo

By Derek Levarse [email protected]